Iowa Governor Issues TikTok Ban on State Devices
In 2020, there were rumblings that Congress could ban the incredibly popular app TikTok in the United States. Then-President Donald Trump fueled the fire by saying he'd consider banning the app, which was created in China. The ebbs and flows of the political machine cast it aside for a while...
Iowa Town Says Its Owed Thousands for Trump Rally Security
Many will recall the rally where Trump suggested he would likely seek the Presidency in 2024. "I will very, very, very probably do it again," said Trump. Weeks post-election, news organizations report that the City of Sioux City is seeking reimbursement for an $11,000 security and incidental bill allegedly left unpaid by the U.S. Secret Service and event planners.
How Crazy Do Iowans Go for Post-Christmas Sales?
With Christmas now over, you're seeing the lights come off of houses, trees be thrown away or stuffed back into closets, and the conclusion of a lot of celebrations all over the neighborhood. However, some people's excitement is just ramping up: with the conclusion of Christmas means the start of post-holiday sales. And Iowa has the fever for a bargain, according to a new study.
These Were the Most Popular Baby Names in Dubuque in 2022
The end of the year brings a bevy of wrap-up lists. Top 10 best movies. Top 10 worst movies. Best songs. Most Googled words. The list(s) go on. One of them piqued my interest, however, on a local level: the most popular baby names in Eastern Iowa. KCRG published a...
