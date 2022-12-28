Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
Laurel Outlook
‘Stay strong. Be brave. Trust God.’ Local youth heading east for life-changing surgery
Tanya Hansen of Laurel has been a guiding light in local communities since moving to the area last February. From helping Laurel residents get back on their feet after June floods cut through the Clarks Fork Valley, to advocating for homeschool students, to wrangling doggos at Molly and Friends, Hansen pays it forward every day. One of her brightest achievements comes in the form of her 11 year-old son, Khale. This bright-eyed young man carries an infectious smile, and a current of knowledge that reaches beyond his years. Khale was born with a rare birth defect known as Fibular Hemimelia, a condition in which a child is born with a short or missing fibula in one or both legs. According to www.kidshealth.org, “other bones in the leg, ankle, and foot can be affected too.”
Billings veterinarian speaks about Yellowstone County lice outbreak
Lice live on their hosts, so unlike fleas and ticks, they’re not likely to jump ship unless it’s on to a new four-legged target.
Yellowstone County sheriff recounts top helicopter missions
It's like a scene from an action movie, repeated dozens of times during the past 18 months, since the county secured the 1971 military surplus chopper from California.
agupdate.com
Herman ranch enduring snow, cold temperatures
HARDIN, Mont. – Even ranchers near Montana’s “banana belt” of Billings and Hardin have been seeing snow and cold temps over the last few weeks, with the Herman ranch getting up to half a foot of snow. “We’ve had 5-6 inches of snow and more cold...
Wyoming family faces long road to recovery following Billings crash
The father of the family, Kurt Layher, explained that while they are all alive, they have a long road ahead of them.
To the Nurses Across Billings, I Have Something Important to Say
This year, the holidays have been pretty grim, at least for me and those close to me. But I think there's some folks who desperately need some recognition, and those are the nurses who help those with medical needs every single day. I have something important to say that I don't think you get often; thank you so very much for everything you do.
montanarightnow.com
Cleaning up after the holidays? Here’s where you can recycle your live Christmas tree in Montana
HELENA, Mont. - It’s that time of year again as many pack up decorations and take out their Christmas tree, and many places across Montana are giving former Christmas trees a new purpose. In Bozeman, the Forestry Division provides post-holiday Christmas tree recycling and composts trees to be used...
These 4 Restaurants in Billings Are the Fanciest According to You
The meaning of the word "fancy" is extremely vague because everybody has a different meaning of the word. It could mean the most expensive, or even having the most extravagant experience. Billings doesn't have a whole lot of fancy places in the traditional sense, but we did ask you on Facebook where you think our fanciest restaurants are in town, and we found your top four.
Sheridan Media
Parents Of Sheridan Area Family Recovering In Hospital From Vehicle Collision In Billings
A husband and wife are recovering at medical facilities in Billings, Montana after the vehicle they were in was T-boned by a teenage driver who had no insurance. The Billings Police Department says at around 6:30pm Tuesday (December 27th), Kurt Layher, his wife and their 2 teenaged children had just left the Pizza Ranch in the Billings Heights area, which is on the northeast side of Billings, when their vehicle they were in, was hit by another vehicle that witnesses say was going at around 60-70 miles per hour.
Wait, the Most Expensive Rental House in Billings Costs HOW MUCH?
The housing market in Billings is absolutely absurd for most folks trying to get by. Especially when it comes to renting, as the average 1-bedroom apartment in Billings costs $875 per month. If that's the average, what are the limits of how high rent could go? This house in Billings is a rental that might be perfect for roommates, but it's still insanely expensive even for four people.
Juvenile stabbed at Rimrock Mall in Billings
Billings Police say a juvenile male was stabbed at Rimrock Mall Friday evening during an altercation with another juvenile male.
yourbigsky.com
Billings ringing in the New Year
If you haven’t made plans for this evening, New Year’s Eve, don’t worry about searching for a festive and fun way to celebrate!. There are many bars and restaurants ringing in the New Year and hosting fun and very festive celebrations you can get in on at the last minute.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Average temperatures to welcome 2023
Around here, a "typical" winter never seems to be so much as average, but rather a swing of extremes. So, a week of average temperatures doesn't seem..."typical".
KULR8
Billings police report 12-y/o runaway is safe
UPDATE - 8:50 P.M. - Billings police say Araiah has been found safe and returned to her guardian. Sgt. Clyde Reid thanks the public for their assistance. BILLINGS, Mont. - A 12-year-old has been reported as missing from Billings. The Billings Police Department says Araiah Monroy was last seen at...
Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised
If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
yourbigsky.com
Billings New Year happenings for December 31
Billings has tons to do on New Year’s to celebrate 2023! Here is a list of New Year’s events happening on December 31 in the Magic City. Local music, art, and brews with non-alcoholic options. Snack menu for families. New expansion with dart boards, shuffleboard, and more. 2022...
Billings rollover crash has victims and their families feeling grateful
The crash involving two vehicles was reported at 6:36 p.m. Tuesday evening and shut down Main Street traffic for more than an hour.
KULR8
Weasels wiggle past the Hogs in Billings Central's infamous scrimmage
BILLINGS- The Hogs vs. Weasels game is a special tradition for Billings Central and head coach Jim Stergar. The scrimmage goes back to Stergar's days at Ronan and Billings Senior, and it gives the guys some fun competition during the break between Christmas and New Year's. The matchup features the...
KULR8
Meadowlark Community in Billings under boil water advisory
BILLINGS, Mont. - Residents of Meadowlark Community are being told to boil water after the drinking water system lost all water. Around 4:00 pm on Dec. 22, the drinking water lost all water, and since then, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued a boil water advisory for Meadowlark.
