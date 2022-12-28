Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Epic Win-Win Trade That Jettisons Tua Tagovailoa and Makes the Dolphins Super Bowl ContendersAnthony DiMoro
Smoothie King Center lights up the skyline in New Orleans, but is its future as bright?Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Year's Eve celebrations throughout New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
911 Operator Accused of Intentionally Disconnecting Calls Faces Arrest and is on the RunCeebla CuudNew Orleans, LA
Related
WDSU
Multiple people report car break-ins outside Sugar Bowl
NEW ORLEANS — Multiple people reported that they had their cars broken into while they were inside the Caesars Superdome watching the Sugar Bowl. WDSU reporters on the scene saw New Orleans police taking reports on the incidents in lots on Julia Street and on Loyola Avenue. The New Orleans Police Department has not responded to inquiries attempting to get the reports confirmed.
WDSU
Woman dies following hit-and-run along I-10 Service Road
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened late Friday night. Investigators were called to I-10 Service Road near Winchester Park Drive at 10:30 p.m. Once there, they found an unresponsive woman lying in the middle of the road. Emergency Medical Technicians...
WDSU
A violent day across New Orleans leaves 3 dead, several others injured
NEW ORLEANS — A rash of gun violence leaves at least three people dead and three others injured in five separate incidents. New Orleans police said the first shooting happened just after 11:00 a.m. in the 3100 block of Pittari Place in Algiers. A man was shot at least once and taken to the hospital, where he died.
WDSU
NOPD issues New Year's Eve, Sugar Bowl plans
NEW ORLEANS — From the football fans in town for the matchup between Kansas State and Alabama on Saturday to the annual Fleur de Lis drop at midnight, the New Orleans Police Department will have its hands full. "I'm urging everyone, every citizen, every visitor not to drink and...
WDSU
Man shot near a daiquiri shop on Bourbon Street, tourists show concern for crime
NEW ORLEANS — An unidentified man was shot at the corner of Toulouse and Bourbon Street just before 2 pm. Officers say they found the victim in a nearby daiquiri shop with multiple gunshot wounds. "Every day we leave the house, you never know what's going to happen," said...
WDSU
NOPD searching for missing man, last seen in the Milenburg neighborhood
New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a missing man. According to police, William Davenport, 28, was last heard from in the early hours of Dec. 30. Since then, his family has not seen or heard from him. Davenport is described to be 5 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs about 88 pounds.
WDSU
Neutral ground parking allowed until 8 p.m. on Friday due to flooding
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans officials have lifted parking restrictions in the city, as low-lying areas might experience some flooding. Neutral ground parking is allowed until Friday at 8 p.m. Please don't block intersections, streetcar tracks, sidewalks, or bike paths.
WDSU
Causeway Bridge reopens after weather-related closure
METAIRIE, La. — The severe weather closing the Causeway Bridge has cleared at this time. The bridge has reopened. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
WDSU
Edna Karr student shot and killed while visiting family in California
ANTIOCH, Calif. — Thomas Smith Jr., also known as Paulie, was a 16-year-old boy from New Orleans who was shot and killed on Dec. 17 in a park in Antioch. According to his mom, he was walking from his aunt's house with a cousin to a park when he was shot and killed.
WDSU
New Orleans RTA to adjust service for New Year's holidays
The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority will adjust service times for buses, streetcars, and the Algiers Point ferry in observance of New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. On Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, all routes will operate on a Sunday schedule due to the New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day holidays.
WDSU
Balloon release scheduled for murdered Southern University student, Courtney Hughes
NEW ORLEANS — A balloon release has been scheduled for the 19-year-old Southern University student murdered in a Lower Ninth Ward mass shooting on Monday. Courtney Hughes's balloon release will be at 2529 General Meyer Ave. in New Orleans on Dec. 29 at 5 p.m. Hughes was one of...
WDSU
U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for 4 passengers after helicopter crashes in the Gulf of Mexico
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search for four people who were aboard a helicopter that crashed in the Gulf of Mexico, just 10 miles offshore of Southwest Pass, Louisiana. The helicopter reportedly was in the process of departing an oil platform when it crashed...
WDSU
Balloon release scheduled for Lower Ninth Ward mass shooting victim, Kyron Peters
NEW ORLEANS — A balloon release has been scheduled for one of the Lower Ninth Ward mass shooting victims. Kyron Peters's balloon release will be on Friday, Dec. 30, at the intersection of Louisa and Benefit Street at 3:30 p.m. Peters, 19, and another 19-year-old woman were shot and...
WDSU
Southeast Louisiana's Severe Weather Threat
NEW ORLEANS — A strong line of storms tracked a low risk for severe weather, and a slight risk for flash Flooding this morning. The strong line of storms has moved into Alabama with the southern portion of this line brushing over Southwest Pass and extending over open waters in the Gulf of Mexico. What remains in the wake of that strong long of storms is Flashing Flood Warnings for the River Parishes, then west to Lafourche, Jefferson and Orleans Parishes. On the Northshore, Central and South Tangipahoa Parish. Earlier on the Northshore, winds were gusting from 43-60 mph, sustained winds were 20-35 mph. Rain rates 1-2" inches/ hour. Rainfall amounts 0.62 - 3.28". Several Thunderstorms Warnings have been issued today, mostly on the Northshore.
WDSU
What to do with your Christmas trees? NOLA officials encourage you to recycle them
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans officials wants to remind residents that the Christmas tree recycling program will continue until Jan. 14. Orleans Parish residents who receive solid waste collection services from the city’s contractors Richard's Disposal, IV Waste and Waste Pro in service areas 1, 2, 3 and 4 can recycle their trees.
WDSU
Funeral arrangements for Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell have been set
NEW ORLEANS — Funeral arrangments for the comedian killed outside of a Rouses two days before Christmas have been set. Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell was killed after being caught in a crossfire in the parking lot of a Rouses. His funeral is set to be on Jan. 5 at...
WDSU
Crawfish harvests impacted by winter freeze in South Louisiana
The weather has not only impacted travel, but it is also impacting Louisiana's bread and butter: the seafood industry. Crawfish experts say harvests are low due to the freezing temperatures we experienced last week. LSU crawfish specialist with the AG Center, Mark Shirley, told WDSU the freezing temperatures sent crawfish...
WDSU
Watch again: Allstate Sugar Bowl Parade 2022
NEW ORLEANS — The Allstate Sugar Bowl parade rolled in New Orleans Friday afternoon. The parade started at the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and Decatur Street. It then traveled through the French Quarter up Decatur Street along the Mississippi River. The parade ended at Canal Street. This year’s...
WDSU
Storms Friday, looking great into the New Year!
It's perfect out right now, but storms are on the way that could impact the Sugar Bowl Parade Friday afternoon but should clear out nicely for New Year's Eve. It was a phenomenal day across Southeast Louisiana with highs well into the 70s!. But let's get right to what we...
WDSU
Mild Saturday, fog Saturday Night
NEW ORLEANS — Happy last day of 2022!. The dense fog advisory has been extended until 10 a.m. A few isolated showers are possible this morning, which we’ve mainly seen on the Northshore. If you’re heading to the Allstate Sugar Bowl, tailgating will be cloudy with temperatures in...
Comments / 0