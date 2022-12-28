ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

Multiple people report car break-ins outside Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS — Multiple people reported that they had their cars broken into while they were inside the Caesars Superdome watching the Sugar Bowl. WDSU reporters on the scene saw New Orleans police taking reports on the incidents in lots on Julia Street and on Loyola Avenue. The New Orleans Police Department has not responded to inquiries attempting to get the reports confirmed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Woman dies following hit-and-run along I-10 Service Road

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened late Friday night. Investigators were called to I-10 Service Road near Winchester Park Drive at 10:30 p.m. Once there, they found an unresponsive woman lying in the middle of the road. Emergency Medical Technicians...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

A violent day across New Orleans leaves 3 dead, several others injured

NEW ORLEANS — A rash of gun violence leaves at least three people dead and three others injured in five separate incidents. New Orleans police said the first shooting happened just after 11:00 a.m. in the 3100 block of Pittari Place in Algiers. A man was shot at least once and taken to the hospital, where he died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD issues New Year's Eve, Sugar Bowl plans

NEW ORLEANS — From the football fans in town for the matchup between Kansas State and Alabama on Saturday to the annual Fleur de Lis drop at midnight, the New Orleans Police Department will have its hands full. "I'm urging everyone, every citizen, every visitor not to drink and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Causeway Bridge reopens after weather-related closure

METAIRIE, La. — The severe weather closing the Causeway Bridge has cleared at this time. The bridge has reopened. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
METAIRIE, LA
WDSU

New Orleans RTA to adjust service for New Year's holidays

The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority will adjust service times for buses, streetcars, and the Algiers Point ferry in observance of New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. On Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, all routes will operate on a Sunday schedule due to the New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day holidays.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Southeast Louisiana's Severe Weather Threat

NEW ORLEANS — A strong line of storms tracked a low risk for severe weather, and a slight risk for flash Flooding this morning. The strong line of storms has moved into Alabama with the southern portion of this line brushing over Southwest Pass and extending over open waters in the Gulf of Mexico. What remains in the wake of that strong long of storms is Flashing Flood Warnings for the River Parishes, then west to Lafourche, Jefferson and Orleans Parishes. On the Northshore, Central and South Tangipahoa Parish. Earlier on the Northshore, winds were gusting from 43-60 mph, sustained winds were 20-35 mph. Rain rates 1-2" inches/ hour. Rainfall amounts 0.62 - 3.28". Several Thunderstorms Warnings have been issued today, mostly on the Northshore.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Crawfish harvests impacted by winter freeze in South Louisiana

The weather has not only impacted travel, but it is also impacting Louisiana's bread and butter: the seafood industry. Crawfish experts say harvests are low due to the freezing temperatures we experienced last week. LSU crawfish specialist with the AG Center, Mark Shirley, told WDSU the freezing temperatures sent crawfish...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Watch again: Allstate Sugar Bowl Parade 2022

NEW ORLEANS — The Allstate Sugar Bowl parade rolled in New Orleans Friday afternoon. The parade started at the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and Decatur Street. It then traveled through the French Quarter up Decatur Street along the Mississippi River. The parade ended at Canal Street. This year’s...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Storms Friday, looking great into the New Year!

It's perfect out right now, but storms are on the way that could impact the Sugar Bowl Parade Friday afternoon but should clear out nicely for New Year's Eve. It was a phenomenal day across Southeast Louisiana with highs well into the 70s!. But let's get right to what we...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WDSU

Mild Saturday, fog Saturday Night

NEW ORLEANS — Happy last day of 2022!. The dense fog advisory has been extended until 10 a.m. A few isolated showers are possible this morning, which we’ve mainly seen on the Northshore. If you’re heading to the Allstate Sugar Bowl, tailgating will be cloudy with temperatures in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

