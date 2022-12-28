You might love your kitty to bits but that doesn’t have to mean that they get free reign of the house – some areas might need to be restricted for them, either for their own safety or to keep your possessions intact. As you probably already know, some cats, due to various reasons, may begin to display some destructive behavior. This can include chewing on items, scratching things (and people), spraying urine to mark territory, or generally causing a ruckus. Besides all this, the cats are endlessly inquisitive. They will want to snoop everywhere, especially in places that seem tucked away or off-limits. In order to successfully counter such behavior, you will need a reliable cat spray deterrent. It is a simple but super-efficient solution that will ensure your destructive little kitten doesn’t get into trouble or ruins your valuable possessions. Here’s our pick of the 10 best cat spray deterrent products to keep your feline on her best behavior!

4 DAYS AGO