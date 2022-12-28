Cam Heyward earns AFC Player of the Week honors

Steelers defensive captain Cam Heyward really wanted to win their Christmas Eve game against the Raiders for the late Franco Harris.

His efforts not only helped the Steelers beat Las Vegas, he has also been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Heyward has seven tackles during the game, two sacks, three tackles for a loss and one pass defended.

The Steelers held the Raiders to just 10 points.

Heyward has recorded a podcast with Harris less than 24 hours before he died.

Heyward ran onto the field with a giant “32” flag in the frigid conditions and kept it up throughout the game.

At 33-years-old, Heyward is still one of the best defensive linemen in the league.