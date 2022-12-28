Read full article on original website
2022 Swammy Awards: Female Breakout Swimmer Of The Year – Marrit Steenbergen
22-year-old Marrit Steenbergen of the Netherlands is the 2022 Swammy Award winner for Female Breakout Swimmer of the year. Archive photo via World Aquatics. To see all of our 2022 Swammy Awards, click here. 2022 FEMALE BREAKOUT SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: MARRIT STEENBERGEN (NED) 22-year-old Marrit Steenbergen of the Netherlands...
2022 Swammy Awards: Top 10 Swims of the Year
David Popovici's world record swim of 46.86 in the men's 100 freestyle at the European Championships undoubtedly the top swim of 2022. Archive photo via LEN/Simone Castrovillari. The 2022 calendar year has been full of incredible performances in the pool worldwide. Thanks to the many competitions that have taken place...
2022 Swammy Awards: European Coach of the Year – Alberto Pinto da Silva
In his first full year leading the Portuguese National Team, Alberto Pinto da Silva worked some magic with his group training on the outskirts of Lisbon. To see all of our 2022 Swammy Awards, click here. 2022 EUROPEAN COACH OF THE YEAR: ALBERTO PINTO DA SILVA, PORTUGAL. In his first...
Ultra Swimmer of the Month: Ryan Murphy
Murphy was an unstoppable force at the Short Course World Championships, winning five gold medals and becoming the first male to sweep the backstroke events. Archive photo via World Aquatics. Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based swimmer who has proven...
Analyzing The 2022 World Records: Has There Been A Recent Pattern?
We have witnessed eight world records in long course meters in 2022 — slightly fewer than in 2021, when 10 world records were set. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. This article originally appeared in the 2022 Year In Review edition of SwimSwam Magazine. Subscribe here to the SwimSwam Magazine here.
SwimSwam Pulse: 56% Pick McKeon’s 49.9 As Top Relay Split of Short Course Worlds
McKeon had relay splits in the 50 free, 100 free and 100 fly all under the existing world record at Short Course Worlds. Archive photo via World Aquatics. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.
Elite Swimmers Are Getting Older and Peaking Later – Or Are They?
At 42, Brazilian Nicholas Santos won gold in the men's 50 butterfly at the 2022 Short Course World Championships. Archive photo via World Aquatics. This article originally appeared in the 2022 Year In Review edition of SwimSwam Magazine. Subscribe here to the SwimSwam Magazine here. During 2022, two teenagers impressed...
Two-Time Brazilian Olympic Swimmer Larissa Oliveira Retires
Two-time Brazilian Olympic swimmer Larissa Oliveira has announced her retirement from competitive swimming. The 29-year-old represented her country at the... Archive photo via Satiro Sodré/SSPress/CBDA. Two-time Brazilian Olympic swimmer Larissa Oliveira has announced her retirement from competitive swimming. The 29-year-old represented her country at the 2016 and 2020 Olympic...
National Swimming Competition 2022-23 Ke Liye Select Huye Mysuru Ke S. Thanya
Unhone U-14 Years Category Ke 200m Breaststroke Aur 50m Backstroke Mein Ist Place Secure Ki Hai 2:46:42 Aur 36.69 Ki Timings Ke Sath Respectively. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Mysuru Ki S. Thanya Ne 2 Gold, 2 Silver Aur 2 Bronze Medals Jeeta Hai Recently Hi Conclude Hui XXI...
How Ruta Meilutyte Went From Finals DQ to World Record & World Title
In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
AIIU Aquatic Championship Me RTMNU Ko Represent Karenga Aqua Sports Club
Riddhi Parmar, Sakshi Ambade, Snehal Joshi, Shrawani Madankar, Tushar Parmar Aur Mihir Mohurule Represent Karenge Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 25th December Se 29th December 2022 Tak Bhubaneswar, Odisha Ke Kalinga Institute Of Social Sciences Mein Organised Hone Wali All India Inter University Aquatic Championship...
Kreitler Scores Big With Mid-Cycle Sydney Gring Commitment for Class of 2023
New Pitt head coach Chase Kreitler scored big in July with his first public commitment since taking over the program: Sydney Gring from the Philadelphia suburbs. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
The Case For Short Course (Meters, of Course)
Despite short course meters becoming more and more prominent in the sport, USA Swimming continues to look the other way. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Over the last few months, the international swimming community has been captivated by a flurry of exceptional achievements. Six swimmers—Li Bingjie, Tomoru Honda, Kliment Kolesnikov, Katie Ledecky, Maggie MacNeil, and Ruta Meilutyte—set individual world records. Australia, France, Italy, and the United States combined for eleven more, in relays. Chad Le Clos saw a resurgence; Summer McIntosh solidified her stardom; Jordan Crooks discovered his stardom; and at the age of 42, Nicholas Santos became the oldest world champion ever.
See 17 Swim Camps You Might Love In 2023
These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming. Stay tuned. More swim camps will be listed soon. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming. Stay tuned. More swim camps will be listed soon.
Madi Wilson Gets COVID 4 Times, Sets 5 World Records, All in 2022
Wilson posted a year in review, also saying that she visited nine countries, won 14 international medals, and started a business, all in one year. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. Australian Madi Wilson posted a 2022 year recap on Instagram a few days ago. Wilson had quite the year and...
World Aquatics Says No Updates on Status of Russian Athletes Heading Into 2023
World Aquatics says that they have "no further updates" to provide about the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in World Aquatics competitions. World Aquatics (formerly FINA) says that they have no update on the competitive status of Russian and Belarusian athletes heading into the new year. Earlier this year,...
Top 8 Venues: “Where A Swimming Pool Can Blossom”
The 2016 Short Course World Championships in Windsor, Canada took place at the WFCU Centre, primarily used as an ice hockey arena. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. This article originally appeared in the 2022 Spring edition of SwimSwam Magazine. Subscribe here to the SwimSwam Magazine here. Artwork courtesy...
CBSE Swimming Competition Me MP Ke Tarishi Aur Vyom Ne Jeeta Gold Medal
NRI Global Discovery School mein organised huye CBSE West Zone Swimming Competition mein Vihang Salvi (Boys) aur Anshika Dhanker (girls). Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. NRI Global Discovery School mein organised huye CBSE West Zone Swimming Competition mein Vihang Salvi (Boys) aur Anshika Dhanker (girls) ne Under-11 mein overall...
