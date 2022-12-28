Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
3 Energy Pipeline Stocks for Strong Yield, Inflation Hedge
Despite some moderation from a 40-year high level, inflation in the United States is proving to be much more stubborn than expected. According to the last released Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers for November, the figure was at 7.1% — high enough for the Fed to raise its core interest rate by another 0.50% and took the year-to-date increase in inflation to 4.25%. In fact, inflation fears have roiled the market this year, with the S&P 500 losing nearly 20% so far. Worse, experts believe that there will be continued upward pressure on most prices in the near-to-medium term.
Zacks.com
4 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Curb Market Volatility Risk
The broader equity market has been hammered by recession fears, inflationary pressure and soaring interest rates. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has further increased worries for investors about the global economic recovery. The major stock indexes, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500, have declined 9.5%, 34.7% and 20.6%,...
Zacks.com
Earnings Outlook for 2023 and Featured Reports for Apple, JNJ, & Others
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today’s Research Daily features an update on the evolving earnings picture for 2023 and new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and CSX Corporation (CSX). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
Is WisdomTree International High Dividend ETF (DTH) a Strong ETF Right Now?
DTH - Free Report) was launched on 06/16/2006, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Broad Developed World ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted...
Zacks.com
Will Hedge Fund ETFs Continue Their Winning Run in 2023?
Hedge funds have struggled a lot in recent years, as performance has been muted and excessive fees collected by firms have dulled their demand. Last year, hedge funds delivered broad-based annual returns of 10.3%, per the benchmark HFRI Fund Weighted Composite Index from Hedge Fund Research, as quoted on Yahoo Finance. The S&P 500 returned nearly 27% over the same period.
Zacks.com
Here's Why KLA (KLAC) is a Strong Growth Stock
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
Zacks.com
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income
Believe it or not, seniors fear running out of cash more than they fear dying. And unfortunately, even retirees who have built a nest egg have good reason to be concerned - with the traditional approaches to retirement planning, income may no longer cover expenses. That means retirees are dipping into principal to make ends meet, setting up a race against time between dwindling investment balances and longer lifespans.
Zacks.com
5 Best Leveraged or Inverse ETFs of December
December has been a brutal month for the U.S. stock market and snapped two consecutive months of gain. While recession fears triggered by the return of the Fed’s hawkish tone and rising COVID cases in China resulted in risk-off trading, a round of strong economic data lent some support to the stocks.
Zacks.com
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know
AMD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $64.79, moving -0.05% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had...
Zacks.com
Is ChampionX (CHX) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?
CHX - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question. ChampionX is a member of our Construction group, which includes 100 different companies and currently sits...
Zacks.com
Does Rapt Therapeutics (RAPT) Have the Potential to Rally 122% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
RAPT - Free Report) have gained 9.3% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $19.14, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $42.57 indicates a potential upside of 122.4%.
Zacks.com
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Now
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook AssetMark Financial (AMK)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Zacks.com
Talkspace, Inc. (TALK) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
TALK - Free Report) , as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the core of the Zacks...
Zacks.com
TASK vs. DT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
TASK - Free Report) and Dynatrace (. DT - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Zacks.com
Here's Why Momentum in Aaon (AAON) Should Keep going
Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. The trend often reverses before exiting the...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) is a Strong Buy Stock Now
ORCC - Free Report) is well-poised to grow on the back of a high interest rate environment, a diversified portfolio and a solid inorganic growth strategy. Shares of ORCC have climbed 13.6% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 5% growth. Owl Rock Capital, with a market...
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Hold on to Republic Services (RSG) Stock
RSG - Free Report) is benefiting from its solid operating performance and investor-friendly steps. RSG’s earnings and revenues for 2022 are expected to improve 16% and 19%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. Factors That Augur Well. The company is focused on increasing its operational excellence by shifting to...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Midwest Holding (MDWT) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
Zacks.com
Trinity (TRN) Rewards Investors With Dividend Hike, Buyback
TRN - Free Report) announced a hike in its dividend payout. TRN’s board of directors has announced a dividend hike of 13%, thereby raising its quarterly cash dividend from 23 cents per share to 26 cents. The raised dividend, reflecting Trinity’s 235th consecutively paid dividend, will be paid out on Jan 31, 2023, to all its shareholders of record as of Jan 13, 2023. The move reflects TRN’s intention to utilize free cash to enhance its shareholders’ returns.
Comments / 0