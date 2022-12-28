Read full article on original website
maryland man
3d ago
guess she is only focused black women not all women and only black women can fix the world, which it's a complex problem and will take multiple people who are willing
Reply(7)
5
BmoreArt’s Ten Best Baltimore Exhibits of 2022
While some may claim that 2022 has been a literal parade of never-ending shit shows, when it comes to the arts, the team at BmoreArt heartily disagrees. In Baltimore and surrounding areas, we have experienced a deluge of gleaming, magnificent, achingly good art in 2022. Often, there’s so much that we cannot cover it all, but whenever possible, we recognize the value of these artistic achievements–in our stories, print journals, photo essays, calendar, social media, and events.
wypr.org
A New Deal summit for Black men?
(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 29, 2022) The elections last month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of Maryland. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
WMUR.com
'Definitely feisty': Woman celebrates her 110th birthday
Sunday will mark a new year, but Thursday marked 110 years for a Baltimore resident. Clarice Patterson has lived in her west Baltimore home for 73 years, and although she's not as verbal as she used to be, she's just as feisty－and more loved than ever before. Patterson enjoyed...
baltimorefishbowl.com
The Top 10 Most-Read Stories of 2022: A Baltimore Fishbowl collection
Baltimore Fishbowl has compiled a list of our most-read stories of 2022. From keeping up with Baltimore’s former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake to the public backlash against a drive-in movie theater’s employment policy, here’s a look back at what we found to be our readers’ favorites. Click on each headline to read the full story.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Things to do in Baltimore MD You Shouldn’t Miss!
Are you searching for the best things to do in Baltimore? You made the right decision because Baltimore is an amazing city to visit with diverse things to do. The Harbor of Baltimore is surrounded by not only beautiful architecture, and dreamy views, but also an interesting history. You will find a lot of the best activities in Baltimore take place in the Harbor.
Local chefs honor African American tradition with special dish
BALTIMORE — For many, food remains a core part of embracing culture and tradition - especially during the holidays. Two local chefs have a special cuisine that they prepare as a way of paying homage to those that have come before them.Chef David and Tonya Thomas of the Heirloom Food Group, who've already prepared over 100 holiday meals, have already sold out due to pre-orders. From the fish which signify moving forward, to the loaves of golden brown cornbread which represent wealth, each element of the dish has a symbolic significance. "When you think about greens, you think about money, you think...
WBAL Radio
WBAL Radio Year in Review: Baltimore's Person of the Year
After Bryan Nehman asked about some of the most notable individuals in Baltimore, a conversation about the significance and presence of the squeegee kids develops.
Governor-Elect Wes Moore Challenges Graduates of Morgan State University To ‘Take Risks’
Commencement speakers across the country have graced the stages this fall, helping students close out a chapter of their journeys to embark on new ones. Nearly 500 students were greeted by Governor-Elect Wes Moore on Friday December 16, when he stood to give the Fall Commencement Address at Morgan State University for their graduating class of 2022.
Brittney Verner goes one-on-one with Mayor Brandon Scott
We are less than 48 hours away from celebrating the start of a new year, but now we're looking at some milestones city leaders have made this year.
foxbaltimore.com
From Harborplace to Mondawmin, Baltimore filmmaker profiles "dead malls" across the U.S.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's a passion project for Baltimore-based filmmaker, Salvatore Amadeo -- making videos and documentaries about the decline of shopping malls across the country. Short films about "dead malls" from South Carolina to Massachusetts to Ohio can all be viewed on his YouTube page. Here in Maryland,...
wypr.org
Artist Dessa on music, writing and her unique performance art
(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 16, 2022) Tom's guest today is an artist who defies categorization and whose creative outlets span a number of genres. Dessa is a rapper, a composer, a poet, a writer, and the host of Deeply Human, a podcast about science. She has given TED talks and speeches about entrepreneurship and art and other topics. She’s the author of a memoir in essays called My Own Devices. Her latest book is a collection of poetry with a wild title, called Tits on the Moon.
wypr.org
Baltimore public schools ramp up programs to help students 'speak their truth' through art
As a kid, Baltimore visual artist Ky’Mera Pauling, would always ask for art supplies instead of toys. Pauling, now a senior in high school at Baltimore City College near the Waverly neighborhood, enjoys creating art in her free time. Pauling said that giving youth a chance to create art in the classroom can change lives, especially for young adults who may never get a chance to express themselves.
98online.com
Baltimore outdoor activities canceled, but fireworks will go on at Inner Harbor for new year
The New Year’s Eve fireworks celebration will go on as scheduled at midnight Saturday, but the outdoor activities are canceled, 11 News learned Thursday. The Baltimore Office of Promotion and The Arts told 11 News that the performance of the band Soul Centered and outdoor activities, including the countdown to midnight, at the Inner Harbor are canceled due to rain in the forecast, but the fireworks will go on.
Triple shooting in Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood of Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are investigating a triple shooting in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood that occurred Friday night. At approximately 8:24 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 1300 block of N. Carey Street in response to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered an unidentified male who suffered from gunshot wounds to his torso. A second unknown male victim was found on Lauren’s Street at Carey Street, suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim’s condition is unknown. A third victim, a 43-year-old male, was located in the 1300 block of Woodyear Street with gunshot wounds to his The post Triple shooting in Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood of Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Former BPD Chief of Communications gives Mayor a 'D' in crime prevention
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — As the sun prepares to set on 2022, more people are weighing in on the year-end grade they’d give Mayor Brandon Scott when it comes to crime prevention in Baltimore. On WBAL Radio Thursday morning, TJ Smith, the former Baltimore Police Chief of Communications...
Longtime Maryland Politician Diagnosed With Cancer; Plans To Continue Working
Cancer won't keep a Maryland congressman down as he plans to continue working after being diagnosed with a treatable form of Lymphoma. Congressman Jamie Raskin, who represents the 8th District from the border of northern Washington, DC to the Pennsylvania suburbs in the north, announced on Wednesday, Dec. 28 that after several days of testing, he has been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma.
How to watch ‘The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors’ tonight (12-28-22) | TV, stream and time
“The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors” will air tonight (Dec. 28, 2022) on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable, you can watch the show, you can watch it on Philo TV, a live streaming service that gets most channels that your cable company carries. DirecTV Stream also gets The CW.
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in Baltimore
Baltimore is a city full of hidden gems, and you don’t have to look far for a delicious slice of pizza. Whether you’re looking for an affordable bite or something a bit more upscale, these three pizzerias will surely hit the spot.
foxbaltimore.com
What did the Baltimore City Council accomplish in 2022?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — 2022 was another eventful year for the Baltimore City Council. They had their fair share of success, failures, and controversies. In March, one of their strongest efforts to help fight crime when a bill that bolsters cash rewards for crime tips was signed into law. April...
Home feeling, defensive fit led Dylan Gooden to Maryland signing
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Dylan Gooden, a four-star prospect in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite, is excited to get to Maryland after signing with the hometown Terps a week ago, but it will be a while before he gets there. The son of former Major League Baseball pitcher Dwight "Doc"...
