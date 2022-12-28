Rivera names Carson Wentz starter over Taylor Heinicke vs. Browns

The Washington Commanders have named Carson Wentz their starting quarterback against the Cleveland Browns, Ron Rivera announced Wednesday morning.

Wentz took over for Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter of Washington's loss to San Francisco on Saturday, completing 12 of 16 passes (75 percent) for 123 yards and one touchdown. Heinicke was benched after completing 13 of 18 passes (72.2 percent) for 166 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

The Commanders lost to the 49ers, 37-20, but, with a record of 7-7-1, still hold the seventh and final playoff spot with two regular-season games to play. The Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers are all breathing down their neck with records of 7-8.

"Well, I thought there was a lot of positives on both sides," Rivera said Tuesday prior to announcing his decision. "I thought Taylor did some really good things. There were some opportunities I think that we could have taken advantage of as well. I thought Carson coming in and haven't played in a while was a little rusty at first and then he started to sharpen up. He showed he made quick decisions and so that was good to see. There's still some things that he can continue to work on, improve as well."

Wentz started the first six games of the season — leading Washington to a 2-4 record — before breaking the ring finger on his throwing hand in a 12-7 victory over the Chicago Bears. Wentz underwent surgery on his finger, after which Heinicke led the Commanders on a 5-3-1 run.

The Commanders host the Browns (6-9) on Sunday at 1 p.m.