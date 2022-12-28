ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NECN

48th Annual First Night Boston Kicks Off

“Feeling so good," said Mohmoad Kalifa Kamara, bandleader of local afro-beat group Koliba in the midst of the parade kicking off. "Excited to have fun with the crowd. I’ve been in Boston for over thirty years, so this is my hometown.”. This year marks the 48th annual First Night...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Boston Welcomes Visitors for New Year's Amid Orange Line Repairs

When asked how the commute was coming into Boston on New Year's Eve, most people surprisingly agreed it was smooth sailing. "It's pretty rough getting into the city [normally]," said Robin Riley, who travelled to the city with her husband Sean for the holiday. "Today was fine, so that was good."
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Dumpling Daughter Planning Move Into Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A trio of Chinese restaurants known in part for their dumplings is expanding to a fourth location, and this will be its first within the Boston city limits. A message from the business confirms what a poster within the Friends of Boston's...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Long Waits Continue on Orange Line After MBTA Pulls Trains Over Electrical Issue

The MBTA says it has removed nine Orange Line cars for repairs after they were found to have issues with "electrical arcing." The agency said a recent routine inspection of an Orange Line vehicle uncovered a failure in a power cable that may have crated some electrical arcing with a nearby train axle. All other Orange Line vehicles were subsequently inspected, and to date the MBTA said it has identified nine cars where some arcing appears to have occurred, and removed all of the impacted cars for repairs, including replacement of the axles. A total of 11 axles across the nine cars have been impacted.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Dorchester Roommates Subdue Intruder on Christmas Eve

Some residents of Boston's Dorchester neighborhood went into their kitchen on Christmas Eve to find a stranger. Ring doorbell video allegedly shows Olive Sampeur of Brooklyn, New York, stealing a Jeep belonging to Alec Donegan's girlfriend. He lives in Dorchester with four roommates. He came home on Dec. 22 to find the Jeep gone, so he went next door for the video.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Just 1 Canceled Southwest Flight at Logan Friday as Airline Tries to Recover

After days of cancellations and delays, Southwest Airlines passengers at Boston Logan International Airport enjoyed smoother sailing Friday morning. There was only one Southwest flight canceled at Logan as of 6 a.m. Friday, a stark difference compared to earlier this week. Meanwhile nationwide, the airline has only canceled 39 flights...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

One Dead , Two Injured After Crash in Rhode Island

One man is dead and two are injured after crashing in Lincoln, Rhode Island early Saturday morning, according to Rhode Island police. Authorities say three men were in one vehicle that crashed head-on against the attenuator when they tried to enter the access portion of Route 146. One of the...
LINCOLN, RI
NECN

Truck Fire at Mass. Pike Rest Area in Natick

A truck appeared to have caught fire overnight at a rest area along the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in Natick. Firefighters were seen responding to the situation, hosing the big rig down with water. The truck was left with heavy damage. The Natick Fire Department confirmed that the agency responded to...
NATICK, MA
NECN

Mild Air is Here to Stay for the First Days of 2023

Showers continue to fill in today to wrap up 2022. The new year doesn’t mean we wrap up with the warm temps, however. Mild air is here to stay for the first several days of 2023. Cloudy skies, fog near the south coast, and scattered showers will be off...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Man Arrested for Allegedly Having Loaded Gun at Logan Airport

A Hyde Park man was arrested Wednesday night after TSA discovered a loaded gun in a carry-on bag at Logan Airport in Boston, according to a news release from the agency. TSA officers discovered the gun in a man's carry-on during a security screening in Terminal A, and an officer asked the man if the bag was his, according to the news release. The man then denied owning the bag, and headed to his gate, authorities said.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Man Dead in Outdoor Medford Fire

A fatal fire in Medford was under investigation Friday morning by Massachusetts State Police, a spokesperson for the agency confirmed. Authorities were responding to the area of 295 Middlesex Avenue Friday morning to investigate the incident. One man was found dead in the debris of what authorities called a "small...
MEDFORD, MA
NECN

Connecticut Farm Loses 25 Ducks After Bobcat Attack

A farm in Marlborough wants to raise awareness about bobcats after one killed dozens of ducks inside a coop Monday. It was supposed to be a regular morning the day after Christmas at The Farm at Carter Hill in Marlborough. But Mitch Lichatz, the owner’s husband, noticed something was off...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
NECN

Truck Crashes Into Bridge Over Mass. Pike in Newton

A truck hit a bridge over the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton, closing down two lanes of highway traffic heading east Thursday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police. Troopers have responded to the crash, which happened at the Auburn Street Bridge. The left and right lanes of Interstate 90 were closed...
NEWTON, MA

