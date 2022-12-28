Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Extremely low rent for some qualifying Boston residents in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
The Boston Tea Party - History of MassachusettsSiddhartha SapkotaBoston, MA
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign 2x Cy Young Winning PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
NECN
48th Annual First Night Boston Kicks Off
“Feeling so good," said Mohmoad Kalifa Kamara, bandleader of local afro-beat group Koliba in the midst of the parade kicking off. "Excited to have fun with the crowd. I’ve been in Boston for over thirty years, so this is my hometown.”. This year marks the 48th annual First Night...
NECN
Boston Welcomes Visitors for New Year's Amid Orange Line Repairs
When asked how the commute was coming into Boston on New Year's Eve, most people surprisingly agreed it was smooth sailing. "It's pretty rough getting into the city [normally]," said Robin Riley, who travelled to the city with her husband Sean for the holiday. "Today was fine, so that was good."
NECN
Dumpling Daughter Planning Move Into Boston
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A trio of Chinese restaurants known in part for their dumplings is expanding to a fourth location, and this will be its first within the Boston city limits. A message from the business confirms what a poster within the Friends of Boston's...
NECN
Boston Public Schools Asks Students, Staff to Wear Masks After Winter Break
Boston Public Schools have announced they will adopt "temporary masking" from Jan. 4 through Jan. 13, during which time the district will expect students and staff to wear a mask, but not officially mandate the protocol. The mask guidance will be in effect for those eight school days, on school...
NECN
NBC10 Boston's Top 10 Stories of 2022: COVID, Crime, Marine Life and More
It seems like every year has flown by since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and with another blink 2022 has come and gone. For the second year running, the pandemic stole the spotlight on nbc10boston.com. But it wasn't the only topic that got a lot of attention in 2022....
NECN
Long Waits Continue on Orange Line After MBTA Pulls Trains Over Electrical Issue
The MBTA says it has removed nine Orange Line cars for repairs after they were found to have issues with "electrical arcing." The agency said a recent routine inspection of an Orange Line vehicle uncovered a failure in a power cable that may have crated some electrical arcing with a nearby train axle. All other Orange Line vehicles were subsequently inspected, and to date the MBTA said it has identified nine cars where some arcing appears to have occurred, and removed all of the impacted cars for repairs, including replacement of the axles. A total of 11 axles across the nine cars have been impacted.
NECN
Dorchester Roommates Subdue Intruder on Christmas Eve
Some residents of Boston's Dorchester neighborhood went into their kitchen on Christmas Eve to find a stranger. Ring doorbell video allegedly shows Olive Sampeur of Brooklyn, New York, stealing a Jeep belonging to Alec Donegan's girlfriend. He lives in Dorchester with four roommates. He came home on Dec. 22 to find the Jeep gone, so he went next door for the video.
NECN
This Mass. County Will Soon Clear Its 1,100 Rape Kit Backlog. The State Has a Long Way to Go
For nearly a decade, a murder in New Bedford could have been solved, prosecutors say. Hiding in plain sight was a rape kit that hadn't been tested 14 years prior. Through a coincidental and meandering turn of events, the woman's murder would help uncover an accumulation of rape kits that prosecutors say has led to criminals remaining free for years on end.
NECN
Just 1 Canceled Southwest Flight at Logan Friday as Airline Tries to Recover
After days of cancellations and delays, Southwest Airlines passengers at Boston Logan International Airport enjoyed smoother sailing Friday morning. There was only one Southwest flight canceled at Logan as of 6 a.m. Friday, a stark difference compared to earlier this week. Meanwhile nationwide, the airline has only canceled 39 flights...
NECN
One Dead , Two Injured After Crash in Rhode Island
One man is dead and two are injured after crashing in Lincoln, Rhode Island early Saturday morning, according to Rhode Island police. Authorities say three men were in one vehicle that crashed head-on against the attenuator when they tried to enter the access portion of Route 146. One of the...
NECN
Truck Fire at Mass. Pike Rest Area in Natick
A truck appeared to have caught fire overnight at a rest area along the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in Natick. Firefighters were seen responding to the situation, hosing the big rig down with water. The truck was left with heavy damage. The Natick Fire Department confirmed that the agency responded to...
NECN
Mild Air is Here to Stay for the First Days of 2023
Showers continue to fill in today to wrap up 2022. The new year doesn’t mean we wrap up with the warm temps, however. Mild air is here to stay for the first several days of 2023. Cloudy skies, fog near the south coast, and scattered showers will be off...
NECN
The Valedictorian Project: Helping Boston's High School High Achievers Continue to Thrive
Have you ever looked back at your senior year in high school and thought, "I wonder what happened to the valedictorian?" For many Boston students at the top of the pack, the journey to academic success took unexpected detours. The Boston Globe tracked down BPS valedictorians from the classes of...
NECN
Man Arrested for Allegedly Having Loaded Gun at Logan Airport
A Hyde Park man was arrested Wednesday night after TSA discovered a loaded gun in a carry-on bag at Logan Airport in Boston, according to a news release from the agency. TSA officers discovered the gun in a man's carry-on during a security screening in Terminal A, and an officer asked the man if the bag was his, according to the news release. The man then denied owning the bag, and headed to his gate, authorities said.
NECN
Man Dead in Outdoor Medford Fire
A fatal fire in Medford was under investigation Friday morning by Massachusetts State Police, a spokesperson for the agency confirmed. Authorities were responding to the area of 295 Middlesex Avenue Friday morning to investigate the incident. One man was found dead in the debris of what authorities called a "small...
NECN
Connecticut Farm Loses 25 Ducks After Bobcat Attack
A farm in Marlborough wants to raise awareness about bobcats after one killed dozens of ducks inside a coop Monday. It was supposed to be a regular morning the day after Christmas at The Farm at Carter Hill in Marlborough. But Mitch Lichatz, the owner’s husband, noticed something was off...
NECN
Doctors Urge Masks in Crowds, Vaccination as New COVID Variant Spreads
Concern is growing amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases. According to the CDC, the XBB subvariant accounts for more than half of all cases in New England. It is emerging while a lot of families are off enjoying holiday vacation, so many of them have started taking precautions. The Boston...
NECN
Family in ‘Shock' After Baby Found Abandoned in Woods. What We Know About the Alexandra Eckersley Case
In a situation that has been described as "tragic," a premature baby was born earlier this week in a tent in the woods of Manchester, New Hampshire and then allegedly abandoned amid frigid temperatures. The child's mother, identified as Alexandra Eckersley, has been accused of lying to first responders about...
NECN
Truck Crashes Into Bridge Over Mass. Pike in Newton
A truck hit a bridge over the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton, closing down two lanes of highway traffic heading east Thursday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police. Troopers have responded to the crash, which happened at the Auburn Street Bridge. The left and right lanes of Interstate 90 were closed...
NECN
Woman Wounded by Bullet on MBTA Bus; Police Say Shooting May Have Been Accidental
A woman was injured by a gunshot on an MBTA bus in Boston Friday, and authorities say the shooting, while under investigation, may have been accidental. The MBTA Transit Police responded shortly before 5:30 p.m. to a report that shots were fired on a bus just outside of the Andrew Square station in South Boston.
