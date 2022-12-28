The MBTA says it has removed nine Orange Line cars for repairs after they were found to have issues with "electrical arcing." The agency said a recent routine inspection of an Orange Line vehicle uncovered a failure in a power cable that may have crated some electrical arcing with a nearby train axle. All other Orange Line vehicles were subsequently inspected, and to date the MBTA said it has identified nine cars where some arcing appears to have occurred, and removed all of the impacted cars for repairs, including replacement of the axles. A total of 11 axles across the nine cars have been impacted.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO