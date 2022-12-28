Detectives with the Crime Resolution Unit and Patrol Officers initiated a traffic stop on a subject suspected of dealing narcotics on Friday, December 30, 2022. The suspect was also driving a vehicle with improper registration. The vehicle fled from officers and was pursued. The driver drove into a yard and exited his still moving vehicle fleeing on foot. One Detective chased the suspect on foot while another Detective secured and stopped the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect was apprehended and crack cocaine was located.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO