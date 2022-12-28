Read full article on original website
BOTHWELL FOUNDATION PRESENTS AED TO SEDALIA EVENT VENUE
Wear Red for Women, a Bothwell Foundation committee, recently presented an automated external defibrillator (AED) to be placed at The Pavilion, an outdoor event venue in downtown Sedalia. An AED is a small, lightweight device that allows individuals and first responders to treat sudden cardiac arrest. The machine automatically analyzes...
mykdkd.com
Clinton Missouri Fire Department Seeking Qualified Applicants For Position of Engineer/Driver Operator
The City of Clinton, Missouri Fire Department is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Engineer/Driver Operator. Applicants must be a high school graduate or have a GED equivalent, be able to pass a written exam, physical agility test, psychological evaluation, drug screening and a criminal background check. Job requirements:...
mykdkd.com
Clifford Lee Miller
Clifford Lee Miller, 65, of Windsor, Missouri, died Saturday evening, December 24, 2022, at his home in Windsor. He was born November 14, 1957, in Windsor, Mo., the son of Forrest Lee Miller and Marie (Gee) Miller. On April 18, 2005, he married Susan Lynn Spencer in Las Vegas, Nevada and she survives of the home.
mykdkd.com
Katie White
Katie White, 98, of Windsor, Missouri, passed peacefully early Christmas morning, December 25, 2022, to be with her beloved husband and our Lord. She was born September 20, 1924, in Benton County, Mo. near Lincoln, the daughter of Mitchell McClung and Lola Stella (Gladfelter) McClung. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1943. On May 9, 1943, she married Everett Washington White in Lincoln, Mo. He preceded her in death on May 9, 2003.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND SENIOR SERVICES ENCOURAGES RESIDENTS TO SAFELY DISPOSE OF UNUSED MEDICATIONS
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services encourages Missourians to clean up unused medications by safely disposing of them. According to the department, medications are a top source of accidental poisoning for children. Also, flushed meds are responsible for 2,300 tons of hazardous waste each year. Some police stations,...
mykdkd.com
Ground Breaking for Henry County Health Center
Henry County Health Center’s new project is finally beginning! Drive by 111 N. 3rd Street and see the progress!
Cass County Jail escapee arrested in KCMO Friday
One of two fugitives who escaped the Cass County Jail earlier this month was taken into custody Friday.
Mother of Cass County Jail escapee charged with assisting in escape
The mother of Trevor Sparks, who escaped from Cass County Jail earlier this month, faces charges for helping her son.
kmmo.com
kmmo.com
Woman sentenced to over 4 years for driving under influence, aggravated battery
A 59-year-old woman was sentenced Thursday by a Johnson County judge to 57 months combined for charges involving driving under the influence and aggravated battery.
KMZU
Lafayette County crash seriously injures Mayview driver
LAFAYETTE COUNTY – A Mayview driver is seriously injured after a crash in Lafayette County Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a northbound vehicle driven by Tawnya Munro traveled off Route E, south of Route FF, and overturned against a fence. Munro was transported to Centerpoint Hospital...
Sedalia Man Arrested on Drug Charges After Fleeing from SPD
On Friday at approximately 8:37 a.m., detectives with the Sedalia Police Department's Crime Resolution Unit and Patrol Officers initiated a traffic stop on a subject suspected of dealing narcotics. The suspect was also driving a vehicle with improper registration. The vehicle fled from officers and was pursued. The driver drove...
