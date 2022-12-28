ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmmo.com

BOTHWELL FOUNDATION PRESENTS AED TO SEDALIA EVENT VENUE

Wear Red for Women, a Bothwell Foundation committee, recently presented an automated external defibrillator (AED) to be placed at The Pavilion, an outdoor event venue in downtown Sedalia. An AED is a small, lightweight device that allows individuals and first responders to treat sudden cardiac arrest. The machine automatically analyzes...
SEDALIA, MO
mykdkd.com

Clifford Lee Miller

Clifford Lee Miller, 65, of Windsor, Missouri, died Saturday evening, December 24, 2022, at his home in Windsor. He was born November 14, 1957, in Windsor, Mo., the son of Forrest Lee Miller and Marie (Gee) Miller. On April 18, 2005, he married Susan Lynn Spencer in Las Vegas, Nevada and she survives of the home.
WINDSOR, MO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
KANSAS STATE
mykdkd.com

Katie White

Katie White, 98, of Windsor, Missouri, passed peacefully early Christmas morning, December 25, 2022, to be with her beloved husband and our Lord. She was born September 20, 1924, in Benton County, Mo. near Lincoln, the daughter of Mitchell McClung and Lola Stella (Gladfelter) McClung. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1943. On May 9, 1943, she married Everett Washington White in Lincoln, Mo. He preceded her in death on May 9, 2003.
WINDSOR, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT ARRESTS SUBJECT AFTER A CHASE

Detectives with the Crime Resolution Unit and Patrol Officers initiated a traffic stop on a subject suspected of dealing narcotics on Friday, December 30, 2022. The suspect was also driving a vehicle with improper registration. The vehicle fled from officers and was pursued. The driver drove into a yard and exited his still moving vehicle fleeing on foot. One Detective chased the suspect on foot while another Detective secured and stopped the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect was apprehended and crack cocaine was located.
SEDALIA, MO
KMZU

Lafayette County crash seriously injures Mayview driver

LAFAYETTE COUNTY – A Mayview driver is seriously injured after a crash in Lafayette County Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a northbound vehicle driven by Tawnya Munro traveled off Route E, south of Route FF, and overturned against a fence. Munro was transported to Centerpoint Hospital...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Man Arrested on Drug Charges After Fleeing from SPD

On Friday at approximately 8:37 a.m., detectives with the Sedalia Police Department's Crime Resolution Unit and Patrol Officers initiated a traffic stop on a subject suspected of dealing narcotics. The suspect was also driving a vehicle with improper registration. The vehicle fled from officers and was pursued. The driver drove...
SEDALIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy