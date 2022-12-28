ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sagaponack, NY

Suspect in Idaho Killings Plans to Waive Extradition Hearing

A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students plans to waive an extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges, his defense attorney said Saturday. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student and teaching assistant in the Department of...
Wisconsin Judge: People Can Sell Candy, Cakes, Cookies Without License

A Dane County judge has ruled that people can sell a wide range of homemade food without a commercial license or kitchen. Judge Rhonda Lanford issued the decision earlier this week, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Saturday. The ruling expands the types of food that can be made and sold from home to items like candy, cocoa bombs, fried doughnuts and roasted coffee beans.
Suspect in Idaho Student Killings Arrested in Pa. Near Pocono Mountains

A man has been taken into custody near the Pocono Mountains in connection with the killing of four University of Idaho students. Bryan Kohberger, 28, is a suspect in custody in Monroe County, Pa., sources confirm to NBC10's Deanna Durante and Brian Sheehan. Court records provided to NBC10 show that Kohberger was arrested on a warrant from Moscow, Idaho police and the Latah County, Idaho Prosecutors Office for murder in the first degree.
J.J. Watt Fulfills Hilarious Jersey Request From Cardinals Teammate

J.J. Watt fulfills hilarious jersey request from Cardinals teammate originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. J.J. Watt received a ton of messages after he announced his impending retirement earlier this week. But one stuck out for its hilarity. It began with a FaceTime call that the Arizona Cardinals star chose...
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

