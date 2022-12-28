Argentina World Cup winner brings trophy to his wedding, kisses it with his wife

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
  • Argentina defender Nicolás Tagliafico celebrated his wedding in Buenos Aires on Tuesday.
  • During the celebrations, he lifted a replica World Cup trophy with his wife, Caro Calvagni.
  • The couple also kissed the trophy, while Taglifico wore his World Cup winner's medal around his neck.

Argentina defender Nicolás Tagliafico lifted a replica World Cup trophy with his wife Caro Calvagni as they celebrated their wedding in Buenos Aires on Tuesday.

Tagliafico and Calvagni were married in a civil service last year but postponed their reception due to COVID-19.

They finally got to celebrate with family and friends at the luxury El Dok in Exaltación de la Cruz, where following a ceremony, the couple lifted a World Cup trophy together while Queen's famous hit "We are the Champions" played in the background.

The pair also kissed the trophy, while Taglifico wore his World Cup winner's medal around his neck.

Tagliafico, 30, who started three games for Argentina, helped his country lift the trophy for the third time in history by defeating France in the final.

After winning the trophy, the Lyon defender paid tribute to Calvagni.

"You always followed me and supported me, you were there in all the bad and good times I had," he wrote on Instagram.

"And in a dreamy night I realized how valuable it is to have you, because no matter what, you're going to be there! I love you."

