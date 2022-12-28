Business Report: Entergy refunds approved

Entergy customers in Louisiana will soon be getting refunds – now that the utility and its regulators have settled two long-running disputes. Federal energy officials broadly sided with regulators in the two cases – both centered on Entergy’s complex accounting practices that led to customers being overcharged for years. It’s unclear exactly how large the refunds will be.

Change is coming in the New Year. A two-year-old project to expand and rebrand Harrah’s New Orleans into a Caesars casino-hotel complex will enter a new and more visible phase next month. That’s renovations will be focused on the building’s exterior and gaming hall space. The project is slated to finish in April.

On Wall Street, futures are higher as stocks try to muster some gains before the New Year. Yesterday was a mixed day, too.