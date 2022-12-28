ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Business Report: Entergy refunds approved

WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oPYcr_0jwY4GOp00

Entergy customers in Louisiana will soon be getting refunds – now that the utility and its regulators have settled two long-running disputes. Federal energy officials broadly sided with regulators in the two cases – both centered on Entergy’s complex accounting practices that led to customers being overcharged for years. It’s unclear exactly how large the refunds will be.

Change is coming in the New Year. A two-year-old project to expand and rebrand Harrah’s New Orleans into a Caesars casino-hotel complex will enter a new and more visible phase next month. That’s renovations will be focused on the building’s exterior and gaming hall space. The project is slated to finish in April.

On Wall Street, futures are higher as stocks try to muster some gains before the New Year. Yesterday was a mixed day, too.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

LaPlace woman undercharged by Entergy forced to pay thousands

Sky-high Entergy bills are an issue that comes as no surprise to many people living in Southeast Louisiana, but one woman says her high bill is no fault of her own. Suzanne Robinson in LaPlace says Entergy mistakenly undercharged her for six months and is now required to pay her $2546.50 bill within six months.
LAPLACE, LA
bizmagsb.com

Federal regulator ruling means possible refunds for Entergy customers

(The Center Square) — Recent rulings from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission could result in refunds for Entergy customers in Louisiana and Arkansas, though the company contends it has already fulfilled its obligations. The two FERC rulings issued on Dec. 23 stem from multiple disputes regarding rates and taxes...
LOUISIANA STATE
bigeasymagazine.com

Entergy Denies Refunds Due Customers in Defiance of Federal Regulators

On Dec. 23, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) ruled that Entergy Corp. owes around $500 million in refunds to ratepayers in Louisiana and Arkansas related to the management and operation of the Grand Gulf nuclear plant. The FERC’s ruling comes as the result of a joint lawsuit filed by Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi claiming the company overcharged customers to operate the facility. Both Arkansas and Louisiana Public Service Commissions rejected settlement offers in the case earlier this year in part because they did not include refunds to ratepayers. However, on Monday Entergy issued a press release saying that no refunds are due to its customers, in direct defiance of the FERC ruling.
LOUISIANA STATE
louisianaradionetwork.com

Food insecurity rises in Louisiana as a result of federal aid cuts and inflation

Hunger Free America says food insecurity is surging in Louisiana because of inflation and the expiration of the child tax credit and free school meals. Hunger Free America CEO, Joel Berg, says more than 470,000 Louisiana residents are living without enough food and with the cuts to federal aid, their paychecks are not enough to keep enough food on the tape.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Our Views: For Road Home program, fairness was the first casualty

Disasters don’t discriminate based on the means of those unlucky enough to find themselves in the path of destruction, we in Louisiana know from long experience. Recoveries, too often, are another story. It takes cold hard cash for a family devastated by a hurricane — or in the aftermath...
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

Public Service Commission, Entergy at odds over customer repayments

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana’s Public Service Commission and Entergy appear to be at odds over whether Entergy owes customers refunds for overcharging customers for more than two decades. The issue stems from a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) ruling based on a complaint filed in 2018 by...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Bail bonds during holidays

The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Trout anglers have until noon Friday to voice concerns about stricter regulations. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather,...
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

With new year comes new laws across Louisiana

LOUISIANA (KLFY)– With a new year comes new laws and regulations across Louisiana. One ensures that all homes sold or rented must have a carbon monoxide detector. Ashley Rodrigue with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal‘s office says this comes after a spike in carbon monoxide related deaths during and after the 2020 and 2021 hurricane […]
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy