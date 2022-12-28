ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dividend Strategists

Screening For Dividend Growth Stocks: Two Strong Candidates Emerge

By Dave Van Knapp
Dividend Strategists
Dividend Strategists
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40p6Md_0jwY49Iz00

How Do You Find Potential Stock Investments?

One time-honored method for finding stocks is to use a screener.

A stock screener is a powerful tool for investors like us. Screeners are provided by many brokers, information providers, and the like. Each screener is based on the provider’s database of stocks, and it allows you to sort through that database quickly to look for good investments.

Many screeners are pretty easy to use. The provider offers data fields as filters that you can screen on, and you (the user) choose which filters to use and what data values to accept in each field. You enter your desires, and the screener finds stocks that pass your requirements. If you don’t care about some fields, you can just skip them; the screener will ignore those metrics.

The screen provider’s database will contain hundreds or thousands of stocks, but after you set your screening parameters, you can narrow your list for consideration down to a handful. The screener will present only the stocks that meet all of your criteria.

I am a Dividend Growth (DG) investor, so when I am looking for stocks, I like to use a screener that offers screens that include plenty of dividend data. One screener that I like a lot is the one provided by Simply Safe Dividends (SSD). In this article, I am going to show you how I use that screener to provide me a short list of names for possible addition to my Dividend Growth Portfolio.

This is a real exercise for me, as I reinvest dividends each month, and in 2022 I eliminated a couple of positions. So I have a couple of slots to fill for 2023 if the right candidates show up.

Setting Up the Screener

The SSD screener is simple to set up. At the start, it shows you the metrics that you can screen on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SwXj2_0jwY49Iz00
Source: Simply Safe Dividends

The screener offers 23 fields divided into six groups. With no filters set, the unfiltered display shows us that there are 903 stocks in the database. That’s our starting universe.

I get my parameters from my own DG investing plan. As I look ahead to 2023, I’m going to be most interested in stocks with these characteristics:

  • Yield >= 3.5%
  • Safety score >= 61 (i.e., dividends rated Safe or Very Safe)
  • Increase streak: 5+ years
  • Increase speed: 5+ % per year
  • Balance sheet: Not carrying high debt
  • Valuation: Undervalued or fairly valued

That’s just six criteria. There are other metrics that I will examine, but those will be considered later, during my due diligence process following the screening. My screening criteria are easy to set up:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0byNmf_0jwY49Iz00
Source: Simply Safe Dividends

These six filters knock the 903 stocks in the database down to just 38.

I should tell you that I love to eliminate hundreds of stocks so easily.

Many investors search around the edges of acceptability, not wanting to overlook a single opportunity. They often end up with portfolios of 100 or more stocks.

I am the opposite. I prefer to apply rigorous core requirements, then toss out all the stocks that don’t meet them. That ends up saving oodles of time that could be wasted performing due diligence on stocks that don’t have a chance anyway.

Plus, I am not fond of big portfolios. I want a solid team of first-round draft picks.

Here are the 38 stocks that cleared my screens. It is hard to make SSD’s actual display into a graphic for this article, so I downloaded the results into a simple spreadsheet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=218esg_0jwY49Iz00
Source: Simply Safe Dividends

As I look them over, I notice several that I already own in my portfolio:

  • DLR – Digital Realty Trust
  • ENB – Enbridge
  • PNW – Pinnacle West Capital
  • PRU – Prudential
  • TROW – T. Rowe Price
  • UGI – UGI

These will be OK as candidates for further purchase if they are small positions, meaning less than 3% of my portfolio. But I am looking at this time for new candidates.

I also notice a couple of others that I have “fired” in the past few years for inconsistency or very slow dividend growth:

  • MMM – 3M
  • INTC – Intel

Narrowing the Field

As I peruse the list, based on my general knowledge and familiarity with DG companies overall, these six names strike me as ones I might be most interested in:

  • AEP – American Electric Power (Utility)
  • EMN – Eastman Chemical (Materials)
  • EVRG – Evergy (Utility)
  • MDT – Medtronic (Health Care)
  • TU – Telus (Canadian Telecom)
  • WHR – Whirlpool (Consumer Discretionary)

To get the next layer of due diligence started, I prepared Quality Snapshots for those companies. If you want to learn more about Quality Snapshots, click on the thumbnail below and watch my video, “How to Quickly Assess the Quality of a Company.”

Source: YouTube

Here are the Quality Snapshots for my six stocks of interest:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uacsz_0jwY49Iz00
Source: Author
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qYRVd_0jwY49Iz00
Source: Author
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HFnYg_0jwY49Iz00
Source: Author
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RXgRD_0jwY49Iz00
Source: Author
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hEJWN_0jwY49Iz00
Source: Author
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ancz8_0jwY49Iz00
Source: Author

One thing that’s interesting about this process is that as you introduce metrics that cannot be screened on, the picture of each stock evolves. More data provides deeper understanding.

In the present case, while all of the stocks passed my six-factor screen, their Quality Snapshot scores range from 16 (or Average) at the low end all the way up to 24 at the high end. They are all investable scores, but two – American Electric Power (AEP) and Medtronic (MDT) – show all green scores in every metric across their Quality Snapshots, so they jump out from the rest.

In a future article, I will focus on just those two to add more research and analysis on each one. Who knows, one (or both) may end up in my portfolio before the end of 2023.

Thanks for reading.

-Dave

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 7 stocks will be winners in 2023

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...
ValueWalk

Gold Has Already Started to Run

For weekend reading, Ivan Martchev, investment strategist at Navellier & Associates, offers the following commentary:. Over long periods of time, gold can be viewed as the “anti-dollar,” or more broadly as “anti-paper money,” but over an intermediate term (3-5 years) its price pattern can be quite a bit more complicated.
KUTV

Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30

WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
WASHINGTON STATE
CNBC

A $7,000 penny could be hiding in your pocket—here's how to identify it

You may want to think twice before tossing out your loose change — one of your pennies could be worth $7,000. That's if you have a 1983 Lincoln penny, says Blake Alma, whose "CoinHub" TikTok account has over 850,000 followers. In 2017, the rare penny was auctioned for $7,050, according to Professional Coin Grading Service, one of the most popular third-party coin grading and authentication companies.
New York Post

‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month.  He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees.  “The total deal was just under $15...
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban's Solution To a Big Problem in America

Some have tried it but they fell flat on their face. It is as if the pharmaceutical industry, and more particularly, drug prices were an unbreakable juggernaut. In 2018, JPMorgan Chase and its CEO Jamie Dimon, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report and its founder Jeff Bezos, and legendary investor Warren Buffett joined forces to shake up this industry. Given the three names involved and their influence, it was expected that something would change in favor of consumers, who often find themselves strangled by colossal drug bills.
Dividend Strategists

Dividend Strategists

New York, NY
504
Followers
106
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

Dividend Strategists is a channel dedicated to dividend strategies.

 https://www.thestreet.com/dividendstrategists

Comments / 0

Community Policy