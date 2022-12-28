ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

"I Didn't Even Care To Argue": People Share When They Realized Their Wedding Was A Mistake

By Maya Ogolini
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NFGdl_0jwY48QG00

Deciding to get a divorce is an enormous decision to make, but sometimes it can feel as if life is making the decision for you. Recently, we shared stories about how married people realized that it was time for them to divorce their partner. Here are a few more stories from Reddit, plus some from the BuzzFeed Community:

1. "I knew it was the end when I felt more like his business partner than his wife. He wanted someone to entertain his clients and colleagues, and I played the part well, in the beginning. I walked when I discovered he wanted to play around too, but with other women. I guess he didn’t want to mix business with pleasure. It turns out he’s a much better ex than husband, and a surprisingly good dad to our kids."

lunallee212

2. "I knew when he inherited a house and gave it to his son (my stepson) without even mentioning it to me. I overheard it when he was on the phone with his ex-wife."

karimagill

3. "I realized when I didn’t even care to argue about the things that bothered me. He thought the lack of arguments was a positive sign; I saw it as a sign of giving up."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ERVZ_0jwY48QG00

staceyvenditto

Arlawka Aungtun / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. "I knew my then-husband was the wrong person when I found out he had been cheating. I entertained the idea of staying if he cut contact with the woman he was cheating with, but he didn't want to do that, so I left. He bought out my half of all the stuff he was keeping; I paid him half of all the things I was taking. I kept the dog because I had him before we got together, and he kept the cat (a decision I regret, having seen the state of my cat about a year after this all happened) because the cat liked him more."

u/kokihi_55

5. "I had a panic attack at the thought of being trapped with him forever. I think we both knew it wasn’t right but felt obliged to continue. He now has the family he wanted. I'm free."

katerumtruffle

6. "On our first-year anniversary, we went to Egypt and Turkey for a two-week vacation. I did all the research and made all arrangements and bookings. On our way to Aswan from Cairo (a 14-hour trip), we were in a sleeper car, which cost $60 per person. From Aswan to Luxor, we sat in the first-class seats, which were really nice, but the ride was only three hours. He insisted we book first-class seats for the overnight trip back to Cairo, which cost $40. I insisted that we book the sleeper again because a $20 saving was not enough for the misery of not having a bed for the night. He kept insisting and gaslighted me into thinking I was a pampered prima donna. Fine! We booked first-class seats. Guess what?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2koCGJ_0jwY48QG00

"They were nowhere as nice as the ones we had before. The whole car reeked of cigarettes, it was noisy the whole 12-hour ride because people were on their phones the whole time, the doors kept slamming because people kept going in between cars to smoke, and the seats were broken!

"Instead of admitting it was a mistake and apologizing, he made a big show of how fun that train ride was and how I was a drama queen. I asked for a divorce as soon as we got back stateside, but it took another four years before I got it because motherfucker dragged his heels and gaslighted me more times than I care to admit."

Porgirella

Gilitukha / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. "Life didn’t go how he wanted it to. Over time, I noticed a pattern of him complaining about something, getting a thing (or things) to stop the complaining, and within days starting to complain about the new thing (or things). About four years ago I asked him, 'Are you truly ever happy with anything?' His honest answer was simply, 'No,' which unconsciously included me. I stuck it out for a total of 15 years, and we’re separated now because the state we live in requires living separately for a year and a day before filing for divorce."

jasminer4c6e42f7c

8. "When he complained about the cost of gas to drive our 4-year-old daughter to speech therapy."

katherinen6

9. "I knew it was over when I had a panic attack for the first time in a decade. It was away from home, which was a big fear of mine at the time, and in front of his father, whom I had just met that weekend. I was throwing up everywhere at this rest stop in the middle of nowhere and crying that I wanted to go home. His solution? To leave me there for three-plus hours at the diner while he continued to drive his dad to the airport because apparently, his father was incapable of getting a rental car and driving up a single freeway the rest of the way or taking a bus. Another solution would have been for him to leave me at a hotel or the hospital. It was all just dumping me somewhere, and I knew then and there that he wouldn’t be someone I could ever rely on or depend on."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wlvqu_0jwY48QG00

Boop

Redbarnstudio / Getty Images

10. "My now-ex-husband didn't dance with me at our wedding, so that was a good indication."

u/Familiar-Let-5035

11. "As I drove up our street after work and I saw his truck already home, my heart sank. It was like going from the 'light' to the 'dark.' I moved out four months later."

lynnof

12. "I sort of knew before I got married — like, legit wanted to run away from the wedding — but (wrongly) thought I would be letting my parents down because of all the money. Trust that they’ve shelled out FAR more for the subsequent divorce. But I knew for SURE when my son was in the NICU and my husband was chatting with people on a dating site."

Pickles

13. "When I was seriously struggling with my mental health, and a doctor suggested therapy and medication to help me get back on track. My husband forbade me from seeing that doctor again and said, 'No therapy because then you’ll see the light and leave me.' It took a few more weeks of horrible treatment and situations, but I did pack up the kids and leave. The therapy came later, and we are all so much better for it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b0gin_0jwY48QG00

ajameson4668

Simarik / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. "I asked for a divorce when I realized that I was angry all the time. There were a million reasons, not all his fault and not all mine, but anger that just twisted my stomach. We’re still good friends, and he’s my favorite ex."

unrulyfemale

15. "Honestly, I realized three months after we got married. Then I stuck it out for another 12 years and put myself and my three kids through hell. I wish I had been strong enough to leave back in the beginning."

u/Accomplished_Fun_366

16. "We were both 21 when we got married (I’m about to turn 25 now), and we are currently going through a divorce. I actually tried to postpone the wedding because my dad was so against it (and because I had reservations of my own), but she wanted to keep the date set to what it was. We had so many problems. I knew I made a mistake when, the night before the wedding, instead of helping me with all the cooking or anything else, for that matter, or just spending some time with me, she would rather get drunk with her stepmom. After the ceremony, I texted a friend of mine saying that I thought I'd made a mistake. His response was, 'You made your bed; now you gotta lay in it.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uv1Wh_0jwY48QG00

Haiai

Serhii Mazur / Getty Images

17. "I was married a few years before we went on holiday, and I was very ill. The twins had been ill beforehand, so it wasn't exactly out of the blue. My husband just went on with his holiday and left me in a half-built Greek hotel and had his holiday while I had a fever off the chart. When I was well enough to realize I was ill, I asked to go home. He was shocked because we'd paid for this holiday. I didn't divorce him for many years, but I despised him from that moment."

cpmgray

18. "When I noticed that I was crying a lot and we didn't talk much. I didn't do anything because I was in denial."

u/Linorelai

If you've ended a marriage, when did you realize that it was time to go? Tell me in the comments.

Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.

Comments / 8

rascal
2d ago

My ex LOVED to humiliate me in public among other things. I left when he threw a plate of meat that I was going to cook for dinner against the wall. I was scared I would be the next thing to hit the wall.

Reply
4
CMM
2d ago

How about when your new hubby and his EX ARGUE on the phone just HOURS after getting married, then him YELLING at his new wife!

Reply
4
Guest
2d ago

To the lady that continued to say she was gaslit by a man because he called a spade a spade, I’d say that man actually dodged the bullet. Sounds like an already expensive trip, the guy wanted to save some money and then instead of trying to make the most of the trip, she complained the whole time. I hope she realizes one day that he wasn’t gaslighting her and that she really is a primadonna.

Reply
3
Related
Upworthy

Mom goes on surprise solo vacation to make her husband know what exactly 'doing a good job' means

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 30, 2021. It has since been updated. A woman left feeling like a single parent despite being married and living with her husband is, sadly, a tale as old as time. Way too many women across the world are too familiar with this scenario and utterly frustrated because of it. "What’s most remarkable about the mom job, however, is, ironically, not the enormity of it," Nancy Colier, a psychotherapist and mindfulness teacher, wrote for Psychology Today. "What's most remarkable is the fact that (from my research) most moms feel unappreciated. Moms from all walks of life describe feeling unacknowledged and unseen for what they do and are for their families."
New York Post

My mom exposed my cheating ex-hubby in our family Christmas card — I’m traumatized

Merry Ex-mas, y’all. A suddenly single woman with “the most passive aggressive Southern mom in the world” is cringing with embarrassment after her mother shared the intimate particulars of her recent divorce from her ferociously unfaithful husband.  “My mom detailed every indiscretion that my ex-husband did after he let me know that he wanted a divorce and didn’t want to work on anything,” said divorcée Laura Kinney, 30, from Atlanta, in a viral TikTok vent.  “She’s letting all of our [friends and family] know — down to the detail of the date that our divorce was finalized,” the disgruntled blond groaned.  In the...
ATLANTA, GA
Time Out Global

These baby names are going extinct because no one likes them any more

Ever heard a name and thought, ‘Who would name their child that?’ Us too. And now it seems so few people are using certain names that they are now considered ‘critically endangered’. A new list from parenting website BabyCentre has revealed all the names that have...
Mary Duncan

"I missed her so much," Woman shocked to find fiancée's ex-girlfriend in her kitchen, invited by future mother-in-law

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Chelsea’s sister, Maddy, is one of the most rude, entitled people I know. She’s selfish, she’s inconsiderate, she even had the audacity to ask her sister to change her wedding date so that it would better suit her schedule.
Upworthy

Bride Leaves Empty Seat For Late Son, Can't Stop Crying When She Sees Who's Seated There

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 13, 2019. It has since been updated. A bride named Becky was given the most wonderful surprise by her husband-to-be on the day of their wedding. As a mother, Becky had experienced her worst nightmare when she lost her son Triston at the tender age of 19. At the time, his heart, along with his other organs, was donated to patients in need. Though Becky was in great emotional distress, she soldiered on, and two years later, she had the opportunity to marry Kelly, the man of her dreams. At their wedding, he planned the sweetest surprise ever that left her in tears she simply could not control.
Upworthy

A little girl asked a lesbian if she was a boy or a girl and their conversation will melt your heart

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 6, 2022. It has since been updated. Coming out of the closet is a difficult conversation to have, especially if it's in a perceived hostile environment. While it is up to each individual whether and how to have that difficult conversation depending on their safety and well-being, it is done on the assumption of living a happier and more authentic life. One person who has always advocated for making the world a better place for the LGBTQIA+ community is Ash Beckham. The equality advocate makes compelling arguments about being openly and proudly gay, just as she is. Her public addresses have gone viral after resonating with people for the truth they hold.
M. Brown

I avoided dating a man who had the same name as my ex; then I found out I had the same name as his ex

What's in a name?Photo bycottonbro studio via Pexels. **This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Names are a funny thing. They can stir up emotions. People often associate strong feelings with a name. If there are people we don't like, we tend to carry negative emotions with us through life in regard to that name. Think of a childhood bully or a high school crush who rejected you.
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy