Is a fire that has been burning for over a month in central Alabama a health hazard?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For the last five weeks, a fire has been burning at a landfill in St. Clair County, making life for those in Irondale, Moody and Trussville a challenge. What is most troubling for neighbors in the area is that they have been given no indication as to when the fire will […]
wbrc.com
I 59-20 SB ramps from 31st St. N & Red Mtn. Expressway to temporarily close
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is closing the outside right lane of I-59/20 northbound/eastbound between milepost 124.9 (I-65) and Milepost 125.5 (BJCC) for the installation of bridge rail mounted fencing. The planned closure will begin Tuesday, Jan. 3, weather permitting, beginning at 7 p.m. All travel...
apr.org
Alabama post-freeze water woes drag on
Residents of Perry County are facing intermittent water outages, and bottled water is being handed out in Macon County for homeowners with no water service. The City of Selma is still assessing leaking and burst water pipes—all of this following the worst arctic cold snap to hit Alabama since the late 1980’s. The frigid weather blanketed the Deep South, upending water systems as local officials struggle to repair widespread leaks and broken pipes. Breakdowns in infrastructure arose in rapid succession after days of freezing temperatures in areas where extended periods of frigid weather is abnormal. Localities across the region have issued boil water advisories and are distributing bottled water for basic needs. The water woes are acute in places with already troubled water systems like Jackson, Mississippi, where some people have been without running water for days. The water system in that state’s capitol city partially collapsed in late August and has had repeated weather-related breakdowns. Crews have spent days working to identify leaks, but city officials said pressure remains low or nonexistent. The Mayor of Jackson says the Environmental Protection Agency is assisting with the effort to repair broken water lines. Throughout the Deep South, hundreds of leaks from broken pipes were draining water towers faster than treatment plants could replenish them.
wbrc.com
Person responsible for Clanton city park vandalism comes forward
CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - A person shown doing donuts in a Clanton city park has come forward about the damage done to the grass. “The subject in the video has made contact with us and will be coming by to fix the grass,” the Clanton Police Department said in a post on Facebook.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Rain moves in later today; slight risk up for Tuesday
THE LAST FRIDAY OF 2022: Today will start off mainly dry but rain and a few embedded claps of thunder will begin to move into the area by midday and move into the Birmingham area right around the 4-5 pm time frame. Rain and storms should reach the Gadsden, Anniston, and Auburn areas by the 6-7 pm time frame. Severe weather is not expected for Central Alabama, but a few strong storms will be possible down in the southwestern corner of the state. Highs will be in the lower 60s to the mid 70s.
cahabasun.com
A look ahead at 2023: 'Beautiful' land may lead Trussville news in 2023
Trussville will look to make hay while the sun shines in 2023. That idiomatic saying, defined as taking advantage of a favorable situation while the chance is there, is connected to farming, and a farm might be a large focus for the city of Trussville in 2023. The Trussville City...
Possible punishment for Moody landfill fire won’t be given until underground blaze put out: State
Any potential punishment won’t be handed out against the operator of the environmental landfill that has been burning near Moody for more than a month until the underground inferno is extinguished, the state’s environmental agency said Thursday. Environmental Landfill, Inc.’s facility on Annie Lee Road in St. Clair...
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Mostly dry evening for your New Year’s plans
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Saturday! Today turned out to be a great day with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. The sun showed out too with mostly sunny conditions to end the afternoon. Tonight, I’m giving you the green light to give your New Year’s toast outside! We are expecting most rain to hold off as we bring in the New Year with mostly cloudy skies. The clouds tonight will serve as a blanket and prevent the overnight temperatures from dropping below 50. There is a chance for a stray shower or two tonight but nothing to damper your plans. It won’t hurt to carry the umbrella just in case. After you bring in the New Year tonight, expect the chance for some patchy and dense fog after midnight. PLEASE be careful on the roads, especially if you plan to have drinks tonight. Remember, NO drinking and driving and that there are safe ways to get home like calling a friend or scheduling a car service like Uber and/or Lyft. If you notice fog on the roads, remember to drive with low beams and fog lights and keep your distance between you and other cars on the road.
One Dead, One Injured in Early Morning Wreck on 25th Avenue East in Tuscaloosa
The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a Friday morning crash where one person was killed and one taken to the hospital. According to a release from TPD spokesperson Stephanie Taylor, the incident happened at 4 a.m. Friday morning. Taylor said a TPD officer attempted to stop a vehicle that had...
wbrc.com
What you need to know if your pipes burst as a renter
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If your pipes have frozen or burst due to the cold weather and you are unsure of what’s your responsibilities are as a renter, experts tell WBRC it starts with your lease. You need to re-assess your lease and find out what you are responsible...
Bham Now
NEW: Santos Coffee opens 3rd Birmingham location on Acton Road
Attention, over the mountain friends—Santos Coffee on Acton Road is officially open. Here’s what you need to know about the new location. If you haven’t heard—which I highly doubt—Santos Coffee is a Guatemalan coffee shop that serves unique, high-quality coffee blends. Now, the Acton Road community can enjoy a fresh brew closer to home.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police Department warns against celebratory gunfire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Saturday is New Year’s Eve and Birmingham Police have an urgent reminder to you about the dangers of celebratory gunfire. Sgt. Monica Law said not only is shooting a gun into the air to ring in the new year frivolous and dangerous, it’s also illegal.
wbrc.com
Greater Birmingham Humane Society makes record pet transports
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS) has saved over 9,000 pet lives through their transport program which has grown immensely over the decade. The humane society says ten years ago, they made two transport trips, but this year they’re reporting 85 transports which is a huge...
cahabasun.com
Trussville man makes lifetime of artifact discovery
After an hour of looking through arrowheads under glass, sharks’ teeth in a wooden box and pottery pieces stacked on shelves in a south Trussville bedroom, Mike Roper wasn’t finished. “We haven’t even scratched the surface,” he said. After another hour, he said he had probably...
1 killed, 1 injured in Tuscaloosa crash after police chase
A woman was killed early Friday in a Tuscaloosa crash following a police pursuit that began with a traffic stop. A Tuscaloosa police officer at 4 a.m. tried to stop a vehicle that had run a stop sign at 13th Street East and 15th Avenue, said TPD spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor.
Archibald: ADEM knew years ago Moody landfill was a threat
This is an opinion column. Breathe, Alabama. A nice, deep, post-holiday, new-year breath. Deeply now …. Whoa. Maybe not that deep. Not if you’re anywhere near Moody. Not in Birmingham, if the wind happens to blow in a westerly way. Not if you’re anywhere in central Alabama, just to be safe. Especially if you stick your nose in the air and wonder … what is that smell?
wbrc.com
Homewood Gourmet expanding to new location
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - During the height of the pandemic, businesses were struggling to stay afloat, but one popular Homewood eatery managed to weather the storm and is now expanding. During the COVID pandemic, Chris Zapalowski, owner of Homewood Gourmet, cooked up a lot of creative ideas to stay afloat.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police offer tips to keep you safe this New Year’s Eve
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Before you head out for your New Year’s Eve celebrations Saturday night, Birmingham Police have some tips to keep you and your family safe. Whether you’re ringing in the new year at home or spending a night out on the town, Sgt. Monica Law said safety should always be your top priority.
wbrc.com
City of Alabaster sees huge business growth in 2022
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - In what is some good news for Shelby County’s economy, the city of Alabaster is growing new businesses. The city has issued 106 new business permits this year and that’s not even the yearend total as city officials are expecting a few more to join in December. The new business licenses were a mix of locally owned businesses like azaleas and larger franchises like home goods.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham airport sees more Southwest cancellations
More cancellations for Southwest out of Birmingham, Alabama, today. According to the latest Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport information, nine planes scheduled to arrive and eight flights scheduled to depart have been canceled from noon Thursday through midnight Friday. Officials ask passengers to check their flight status before coming to the airport. The cancellations are part of the thousands of flights Southwest continues to cancel after the winter storm earlier this week.
