kchi.com
Carrollton Town Council Meets Tuesday
The Carrollton Town Council will budget and security items as part of their meeting Tuesday. The Carrollton Town Council meets Tuesday at 6:00 pm at City Hall. The Carrollton Municipal Utility Superintendent will present the 2023 budget for approval. The proposal for cameras at the Street, Police, and Wastewater Departments...
kchi.com
Annexation On Planning & Zoning Agenda
Annexation is on the agenda for the Chillicothe Planning and Zoning Board when they meet Tuesday at 5:30 pm. The meeting is held in council chambers. Items on the agenda include:. An application for annexation of property owned by the City of Chillicothe. A review of sections of the city...
kchi.com
Fire District Board Meetings Tuesday
The Chillicothe Rural Fire Protection District #1 and Chillicothe Rural Fire Protection of Livingston County will meet Tuesday at 7:00 pm at the Mildred Litton 4H/FFA Community Center. The meeting is to consider appropriate items. The agenda includes grant applications, old and new fire equipment, and if needed an executive session.
kttn.com
Chillicothe City Council approves paramedic promotions
Action taken by the Chillicothe City Council in an executive session December 27th includes approving three paramedic promotions that will go into effect January 2nd. Jonathon Nolan was promoted from lieutenant/paramedic to captain/paramedic. He will be paid a beginning salary of $58,114.56 annually or $21.62 hourly. Bill Gutshall was promoted...
kchi.com
Three Promoted At Chillicothe Fire Department
Three Chillicothe firefighters will be promoted following action taken by the Chillicothe City Council in executive session. Jonathon Nolan is promoted from Luitenant/Paramedic to Captain/Paramedic effective January 2nd. Bill Gutshall is promoted from Engineer/Paramedic to Luitenant/Paramedic effective January 2nd. Josh Kelly is promoted from Firefighter/paramedic to Engineer/Paramedic effective January 2nd.
kttn.com
There are now two races for Chillicothe City Council
There are two races for the Chillicothe City Council for the April 4th election. Incumbent Jay Reed Dupy and Dowell Kincaid filed for First Ward City Council Member. Incumbent Joshua Fosdick and Stacey Soper filed for Third Ward City Council Member. Other candidates who filed are incumbents Theresa Kelly for...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Continues To Seek Grant Funding For Industrial Park
The City of Chillicothe is seeking grant funding to help with the development of the new Industrial Park, east of Chillicothe. City Administrator Roze Frampton says they are applying through the Department of Economic Development. Frampton says they are also talking with CMU about applying for grant funding to help...
kchi.com
Trash Route Schedule Change
Chillicothe residents with a Monday Trash route will need to hang on to their trash one more day. CMU Refuse Director Troy Figg says Chillicothe Municipal Utilities changed the schedule as Monday their office will be closed for the New Year’s holiday. If you have questions, call the CMU...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Resident Arrested
A Chillicothe man was arrested Thursday morning in Livingston County. State Troopers arrested 38-year-old Eric R Barker was arrested at about 9:52 am for alleged DWI. He was processed and released.
kttn.com
600 notices for jury duty go out to Livingston County residents
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office mailed 600 notices to potential jurors in the county December 27th. Sheriff Steve Cox reports the notices are for the next jury pool term, which runs from February 13th through June 11th. Circuit Clerk Jane Gann is responsible for having the names randomly selected....
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Detainee Dies in Randolph County Jail
CHILLICOTHE, MO – Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports that a female Livingston County detainee died after suffering a significant medical issue on Tuesday. Sheriff Cox said 51-year old Cheri Dawn Admire was being held in the Randolph County Jail when she suffered the medical issue. Jail staff and a nurse performed CPR and used AED equipment until the ambulance arrived. Admire passed away at the hospital.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Friday
Seventy-eight calls for service are in the Chillicothe Police Department report for Friday. Officers responded to numerous calls for parking complaints, domestic disturbances, reports of harassment, child custody issues, anxiety issues, and an unruly juvenile. All were handled by the officers.
kchi.com
Livingston Co. Detainee Died While In Randolph Co. Custody
A Livingston County detainee at the Randolph County Jail died Tuesday while in custody. Fifty-one-year-old Cheri Dawn Admire was detained following her arrest on a Livingston County warrant for alleged Financial Exploitation of the Elderly. She was scheduled for trial in February. Randolph County authorities are continuing with an investigation and an autopsy is scheduled.
mycouriertribune.com
Commerce Bank building in Liberty demolished
On Dec. 30, 2022, the well-known Commerce Bank at the intersection of Kansas Street and Missouri Highway 291 was being demolished. The bank media center shared that a "new, modern banking center in Liberty to better meet the changing needs of customers" is being built. The new banking center will be about 7,000 square feet and have additional private consultation areas to meet customer requests for personal advice. Construction should be complete in 2023. A temporary location has been established to provide customers uninterrupted access throughout the construction period.
kchi.com
One Booking For Livingston County
One booking at the Caldwell County Detention Center is reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for Wednesday. Fifty-six-year-old John Robert Fredricks was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department at about 7:35 pm. He was held with no bond allowed.
northwestmoinfo.com
Food Attractants Prohibited in CWD Management Zone Counties
JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Missouri Department of Conservation is reminding residents not to place food attractants in counties where chronic wasting disease has been detected. Chronic wasting disease, or CWD, is a disease that affects an animal’s nervous system and is found in deer, elk, reindeer, sika deer...
kchi.com
Grass Fire NW of Chillicothe
Chillicothe Firefighters responded to a grass fire at 7232 LIV 520, northwest of Chillicothe, Thursday afternoon. The call came in at 3:05 pm and the fire crew arrived with two brush trucks in 12 minutes. Backpack blowers and 25 gallons of water were used to extinguish the fire that may have been caused by wind-blown embers from a trash fire earlier in the week. The fire burned about ½ acre. The fire crew was on the scene for about 25 minutes.
kttn.com
Saint Joseph man facing charges after allegedly defrauding clients in Daviess County
A Saint Joseph man faces a felony charge in Daviess County after he allegedly attempted to defraud clients by leasing property that did not belong to him. Online court information shows 27 year old Devin Ortman has been charged with stealing $750 or more. A probable cause statement accuses Ortman...
kchi.com
Deputies Book Three Into Jail
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department booked three detainees at the Caldwell County Detention Center Friday. They include:. 20-year-old John Marvin Goodwin for alleged possession of a controlled substance. His bond is set at $10,000. 25-year-old Jacob Michael McGary on a Probation Violation for Burglary. He is held with no...
kchi.com
Connie Sue (Long) Rucker
Connie Sue Rucker, age 84, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Connie was born the daughter of Buford and Helen E. (Smith) Long on February 17, 1938, in Trenton, Missouri. She was a 1956 Trenton High School graduate. She married John Dale Eads in 1957, and he preceded her in death in 1968. On August 17, 1979, she married J. Cecil Rucker. He preceded her in death February 10, 2008. She worked as a secretary for Chillicothe Sales for many years. She then worked for Hedrick Medical Center in medical records for several years. Connie was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going on long drives, and listening to country music.
