On Dec. 30, 2022, the well-known Commerce Bank at the intersection of Kansas Street and Missouri Highway 291 was being demolished. The bank media center shared that a "new, modern banking center in Liberty to better meet the changing needs of customers" is being built. The new banking center will be about 7,000 square feet and have additional private consultation areas to meet customer requests for personal advice. Construction should be complete in 2023. A temporary location has been established to provide customers uninterrupted access throughout the construction period.

LIBERTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO