Aganorsa Leaf has announced the sixth size of the Aganorsa Leaf Supreme Leaf will be a 6 x 52 Rounded Toro. It marks the first time a rounded format has been released nationally in the Supreme Leaf line as all previous national releases of the Supreme Leaf have been box-pressed. This will also be the first Supreme Leaf release in a year. The company says retailers can begin placing orders in January with the cigars shipping the following month.

2 DAYS AGO