Cigar News: Aganorsa Leaf Supreme Leaf Rounded Toro Coming in February
Aganorsa Leaf has announced the sixth size of the Aganorsa Leaf Supreme Leaf will be a 6 x 52 Rounded Toro. It marks the first time a rounded format has been released nationally in the Supreme Leaf line as all previous national releases of the Supreme Leaf have been box-pressed. This will also be the first Supreme Leaf release in a year. The company says retailers can begin placing orders in January with the cigars shipping the following month.
Cigar Industry Report: Edition 518 (12/31/22)
The Cigar Industry Report is a one-stop place to catch up on the activity here at Cigar Coop. It is a combination of the news reports, cigar reviews, and assessment updates we do throughout the week. In addition, each week we will look back at Cigar Coop history. Look for this report every Saturday morning at 8am Eastern Time.
