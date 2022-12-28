ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sagaponack, NY

NBC Connecticut

The Most Expensive ZIP Codes in New York and Los Angeles

Homes cost more than $4 million in the most expensive in greater New York- and Los Angeles-area neighborhoods, with Sagaponack, New York, leading the pack, according to an analysis that compared the nation's two largest metropolises. The median price for a home in the tony Hamptons enclave costs $6,972,500, according...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hudson Valley Post

Can You Legally Live In A Storage Unit In New York State?

As many people around New York face rent and housing crises due to rising costs, creative solutions may arise. Storage units offer secure, dry, well-lit spaces, sometimes climate-controlled and with electricity. And people have turned shipping containers into livable, sometimes luxurious dwellings, right?. But, is it legal to live in...
yonkerstimes.com

Small Long Island Newspaper Reported on George ‘Scam-tos’ Months Ago

The North Shore Leader Calls Congressman-elect Santos “A Petty Criminal from Brazil”. Two months before George Santos “shocked the world” and was elected to Congress from NY, a small Long Island newspaper wrote a story calling him a fraud. The story was written by Maureen Day, Editor of The North Shore Leader, a community newspaper on Long Island.
WCAX

Vermont, New York minimum wage to increase in 2023

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s minimum wage will go up starting January 1st. It’s increasing by $0.63 to $13.18 an hour and tipped wages will go up to $6.59/hour. However, many Burlington-area businesses are already paying much more than that, as store owners try to attract people to open jobs.
VERMONT STATE
New York Post

The incredible shrinking NY: New proof that progressives are driving away residents — including millionaires who pay for their goodies

New York’s #1 — in population decline. Yes, for the second year in a row, we “led” the country by driving the most people out. And, most alarming, the biggest earners who pay most taxes in the state are leaving with them. The double whammy spells economic doom for the Empire State. First, the overall decline. This time, we took the dubious first-place prize in both the percent measure of a state’s population shrinkage (.9%) and the absolute size of the decline (around 180,000). What an accomplishment!  The grim number now brings New York’s population loss, for the two-year period ending...
TEXAS STATE
wrfalp.com

NYS’ Minimum Wage Goes Up Saturday, December 31

Workers outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will see an increase by $1.00 per hour, from $13.20 to $14.20. Additionally, the minimum wage for home care aides, which took effect on October 1, 2022, will also increase by $1.00 to $16.20 per hour in counties in upstate New York.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Top 10 Colleges and Universities in New York State For 2023

As high school juniors and seniors across New York State are making decisions about which colleges and universities they plan on attending, WalletHub released the list of New York's top 10 colleges and universities for 2023. WalletHub compared more than 900 colleges and universities across the United States to determine its list. Its rankings are based on 30 key measures grouped into seven key components, including cost, campus safety, and career outcomes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Rhode Island (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Rhode Island. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Rhode Island. GOLF’s other course...
PROVIDENCE, RI
New York Post

NY’s first legal pot shop forced to turn hundreds away as stoners flock to grand opening

New York’s first state-licensed pot shop found itself in the green Thursday, serving as many as 500 customers in just a few hours as weed lovers flocked to the grand opening in Manhattan. A massive line of eager stoners — some already smoking — waited in a massive, blocks-long line to make their first legal marijuana purchases at the Housing Works Cannabis Co. store 750 Broadway in NoHo, which fittingly opened at 4:20 p.m. sharp on Thursday. The crowds were so large that the dispensary had to turn away hundreds of other customers by the time they closed just after 7 p.m....
MANHATTAN, NY

