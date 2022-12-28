Henderson to break ground on new sports complex

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The City of Henderson will hold a groundbreaking for its new sports complex Wednesday afternoon.

The groundbreaking is set for 2 p.m. at the construction site along the 5800 block or Airline Road.

Phase 1 of the sports complex will include four 200-foot baseball/softball fields, one multipurpose field, irrigation, a concession stand, maintenance building and parking areas.

