ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcgtv.com

New Year's Forecast

An eventful 2022 comes to a close tonight, but it is time to start the celebration with friends and family!. Throughout the rest of NYE, look for temperatures to remain steady in the upper 40swith clouds beginning to build:. A warm NYE for sure, but not the warmest we've seen...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Silver advisory canceled after missing woman found

WARRENTON — An endangered silver advisory was canceled after a missing woman was found. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the advisory was for Holly Kenoyer, 77. Kenoyer, who stands 5'0 and has Alzheimer's, initially went missing December 28 in Warrenton, Missouri. Before she was...
WARRENTON, MO
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City secures Great 8 Classic title

Jefferson City — For the first time in 17 years, the Jefferson City Jays are Great 8 Classic Tournament champions. Jays defeated Fatima 68-57. Check out the highlights and hear from the team in the video above!
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Auditor recommends City of Dixon seek legal remedies to misappropriated funds

NEW BLOOMFIELD — An state audit has discovered nearly $19,000 in misappropriated funds given to the former city clerk of Dixon. The audit found that Jessie Fleming, who was the city clerk of Dixon from 2013 until his retirement in 2020, signed his own payroll checks and had access to the mayor's signature stamp. He was responsible for payroll, disbursements, and generating monthly financial reports for the city.
DIXON, MO
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City, Helias, Fatima advance to Great 8 semifinals

JEFFERSON CITY — Three mid-Missouri teams will play in the semifinals of the 2022 Great 8 Classic. Fatima, Helias and Jefferson City all won first-round games Wednesday night. Fatima and Jefferson City won by double digits, while Helias edged Lausanne (TN) by a point. The Webb School from Memphis...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Hickman wins Jefferson Bank Classic championship

Jefferson City — The Hickman Lady Kewpies came out on top against Jefferson City 41-30 in the Jefferson Bank Classic championship. Jayla Griffith was named tournament MVP. Check out the highlights and hear from the team in the video above!
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

RSV cases are declining in Missouri, but doctors say more viruses keep hospitals full

JEFFERSON CITY — After a sharp increase in positive RSV cases in the fall, Missouri is experiencing a decline over recent weeks though hospital admissions are still high. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), COVID-19, and Influenza have been focal points in recent months. Dr. Wael S. Mourad, Medical Director of Care Coordination at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - Jefferson City, said that a common cold could land anyone in the hospital if they have preexisting conditions.
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City Lady Jays advance to title game in thriller

Jefferson City — It was a battle until the very end. Tied at 50 against Benton, Jefferson City got the answer it needed. Hannah Linthacum scored the go-ahead basket in the closing seconds to propel the Lady Jays to the 52-50 win. The win sets up a championship match...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Eldon man dies after being hit by truck

ELDON — A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a truck near Eldon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 20-year-old George Cook, of Eldon, was standing in the westbound lane of Business 54 just before 7:00 PM Wednesday. 35-year-old Cory Dunn, of Eldon, was driving west and...
ELDON, MO
krcgtv.com

Mizzou women hold off Kentucky in SEC opener

Columbia — The Missouri Tigers started off conference play with a win against Kentucky over in Mizzou Arena. Tigers won a nail-biting 74-71 result over the Wildcats. The 2nd quarter was a major momentum change for Mizzou, as the Tigers outscored Kentucky by 18 heading into the halftime break.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Brown scores 30 as Missouri blows out No. 19 Kentucky 89-75

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri coach Dennis Gates used to listen with rapt attention as his mentor, the longtime Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton, would tell him stories about his time coaching at Kentucky under Joe B. Hall. Gates learned about the tradition. The passionate fan base. About what...
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy