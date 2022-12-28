NEW BLOOMFIELD — An state audit has discovered nearly $19,000 in misappropriated funds given to the former city clerk of Dixon. The audit found that Jessie Fleming, who was the city clerk of Dixon from 2013 until his retirement in 2020, signed his own payroll checks and had access to the mayor's signature stamp. He was responsible for payroll, disbursements, and generating monthly financial reports for the city.

