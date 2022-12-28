Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hanford Sentinel
Theater company finds a new home | HMTC This Week
HMTC is excited to announce a new location. To our fortune it is right smack-dab in the middle of downtown Hanford. We are readying it to be fully functional sometime in January. What is special about the timing is that it about coincides with Hanford Multicultural Theater’s sixth anniversary. HMTC opened its doors on Feb. 1, 2017.
Hanford Sentinel
Sol de Mexico brings mariachi to the Visalia Fox
Sol de Mexico is coming to the Visalia Fox Theatre on Feb. 14. The show will begin at 7 p.m. and the doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are now on sale to the public. To purchase tickets, please visit www.foxvisalia.org, call 559-625-1369 or stop by the Fox Office at 308 W. Main Street, Visalia.
yourcentralvalley.com
Hella Fresno announces a big giveaway
Hella Fresno, formerly Sketches Get Stitches, is a team of graphic designers and artists helping local businesses create compelling brands. They can create embroidery, custom stickers, social media graphics, and more. As part of the Hell Fresno rebrand, co-owner Roeski Doeski hosted a logo design give away and the winner...
Death notices for Dec. 29
Norman Eugene Galloway, age 95, of Hanford, California passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. Donald Peterson Lent, age 91, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
Hanford Sentinel
Looking Back: Community to meet to discuss getting telephone access
Every year more than 13 million people around the world celebrate a modern African tradition that focuses on the values of family, community, responsibility, commerce, and self-improvement. Known as Kwanzaa, which means “first fruits of the harvest” in the African language of Kiswahili, it was the brainchild Of Dr. Maulana Karenga of Africa and was first celebrated in 1966. Never meant to replace Christmas, and not a political movement, Kwanzaa is an expression of hope and cultural unity.
thesungazette.com
Fire damages Visalia apartment complex
VISALIA – In the early hours of the morning, the Visalia Fire Department responded to a fire in an apartment building and was able to locate the fire burning in the wall and attic of one apartment. On Thursday, Dec. 29, at 2:31 a.m., the Visalia Fire Department was...
Visalia fire displaces 10 residents, Visalia FD says
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An early morning apartment fire in Visalia displaced 10 residents on Thursday, according to the Visalia Fire Department. Fire officials say around 2:30 a.m. they responded to an apartment fire on the 1300 block of South Central. Upon arrival, fire crews said the two-story six-unit apartment building had smoke coming from […]
goldrushcam.com
Flood Watch Issued for San Joaquin Valley, Coastal Range and Sierra Nevada Foothills – Includes Mariposa, Oakhurst, and Coarsegold
December 28, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports heavy rain after numerous storm systems the last few weeks will lead to increased chances of areal flooding in much of Central California and isolated rockslides in the Sierra Nevada Foothills. Precautions to take include: be cautious when driving,...
thesungazette.com
Probation stockings provide homeless with basic necessities
TULARE COUNTY – As those experiencing homelessness struggle to stay warm during the winter months, the Tulare County Probation Department delivered basic necessities to those in need. Officers with Tulare County Probation delivered 151 stockings to those experiencing homelessness in the county. This was the department’s fifth annual Stockings...
KMJ
Large Herd Of Nutria Recently Trapped In Mendota Wildlife Area
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The state has spent the past five years tracking a destructive pest to California agriculture. The nutria is a big rodent that thrives in wetlands and wildlife areas. Recently a big herd of nutria was detected in Fresno County. The Mendota wildlife area is...
Hanford Sentinel
Past, present, surreal and familiar: The Sentinel's top feature stories of 2022
This past year was one of juxtapositions. As we tried to get back to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic, we learned that there was perhaps no normal to return to after all. The Sentinel’s Top 5 feature stories of 2022 proved that the post-COVID world is the ever surprising, bittersweet and strange place it always was. From ghostly apparitions from the past to the timeless nature of our favorite pastimes; featuring two of Hanford’s favorite smiles — the stories that resonated with our readers this year run the gamut of past, present, surreal and familiar.
When services at Madera Community Hospital will close
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera Community Hospital (MCH) has released information about the dates of their hospital and clinic closures. According to a release from MCH, all labor and delivery services at Madera Community Hospital closed on December 28 and the emergency department closed at 12:00 a.m. on December 30. All other services including surgery, […]
Where does Fresno rank in the nation for emergency room visits?
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been corrected with updated information from Community Regional Medical Center. FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Current conditions are bad for emergency rooms nationwide, and new figures released by Becker’s Hospital Review show Fresno’s Community Regional Medical Center is one of the busiest in the state. In 2022, a spike in cases […]
The recount process for the 16th State Senate District is closer to an end
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Republican candidate David Shepard challenged election results earlier this month after 20 votes separated the 16th State Senate District results. The 16th Senate District includes parts of Fresno, Kings, Kern, and Tulare counties and only Fresno and Kern counties have finalized their recounted results. However, for Kern County to get those […]
thesungazette.com
Suspect identified in Green Olive shooting
VISALIA – A few weeks after the shooting that left David Luna dead and another injured, the Visalia Police Department identified the shooter and arrested two for being accessories to homicide. On Dec. 22, the Violent Crimes Unit identified persons of interest including the shooter, identified as Angel Cazares,...
Rain in the Valley? This is what you need to know
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After somewhat calm weather in the Valley for Christmas Day (compared to most parts of the United States), our area is getting into some action just in time for the new year. According to our CBS47 Chief Meteorologist Lauren Wallace, several rounds of heavy rain will impact the Valley and foothills […]
Have you seen him? 66-year-old visitor to Fresno is missing
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a 66-year-old man who was reported missing after Christmas Day while he was visiting Fresno. Police say Jose Edward Fonseca was last seen on Monday, December 26 around 11:30 a.m. near Peach and Church avenues. Fonseca was in Fresno […]
John Zanoni ready for next challenge as Fresno County sheriff
When Sheriff Margaret Mims decided to retire after 16 years on the job, she named Zanoni as the perfect successor because of his experience and temperament.
Fresno PD looking for gas station theft suspect
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police need your help to track down a man that broke into a gas station in West Fresno on West Clinton Avenue. Surveillance video shows the man break in through the front of a “Pure” gas station stealing whatever he could carry out. “Probably desperate, probably want money, that’s what it is,“ said one […]
KMPH.com
Flooding reported in Lemoore neighborhood
Tuesday's storm brought some much-needed rain to the Valley — but maybe a little too much for one Lemoore neighborhood. Marsha LeAnna Early took some pictures of the high water threatening some vehicles and homes in the area of E. Hazelwood Lane and Quandt Dr. More rain is expected...
Comments / 2