Police begin homicide investigation after Henrico man found dead inside home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is investigating a suspected homicide after they say a man was found dead inside a Glen Allen-area home Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Henrico Police said officers were called to a home on the 8100 block of Langley Drive for a report of a death of a person at 12:42 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found 46-year-old Andre Leonard Malmberg, of Henrico, dead inside the home.

8100 Langley Drive in Henrico County

The investigation is active and ongoing, and police say more details will be released as they become available.

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the hours leading up to the officers’ arrival, or has information about this homicide, is asked to contact Det. R. Breeden at 804-501-5243.

