Nicole Kidman, 55, Rocks White Shorts As She Holds Hands With Keith Urban In Australia: Photos

By James Crowley
 3 days ago
Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban went for a romantic walk during their stay in Australia on Monday, December 26. The actress and singer, both 55, held hands and both rocked white shorts during their Boxing Day outing. The pair looked like they were having a great time together in the sweet photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The couple was also clearly enjoying the sun during their stroll.

In addition to the white short-shorts, Nicole rocked a pink button-down shirt. She also rocked a pair of white Converse sneakers and a pair of sunglasses. Keith sported a black t-shirt, flip-flops, and a baseball cap during the stroll.

Nicole and Keith at the SAG Awards in February. (Shutterstock)

The couple was seen arriving in Sydney with their daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, earlier in December. Sunday was nearly as tall as both of her parents, as they were seen arriving at the airport with luggage in hand, ahead of the holidays. Nicole did share a few looks at the family’s Christmas celebration on her Instagram on Sunday. She posted a photo of herself by her Christmas tree with a sweet message for fans. “Wishing you and yours the loveliest of holidays!” she wrote with Christmas tree and heart emojis in her caption.

Before the holidays, sources revealed that the Australian stars were returning to their home country to spend time with the Moulin Rouge actress’s mom Janelle, 81, as she’s been sick since January, per DailyMail. Keith has spoken about both of them wanting to spend more time with their mothers in an October interview with The Daily Telegraph. “My mum just turned 80 and Nic’s mum,” he said. “Who knows how many Christmases we get with anybody ever, but particularly with our mums, I really cherish that chance to spend Chrissy with them and our family in Aus.”

Keith and Nicole pose on the red carpet for the CMA awards. (Shutterstock)

Nicole and Keith have been married for 16 years. The couple celebrated their wedding anniversary back in June, and they’re still going strong! The actress shared photos from their wedding with a sweet caption to commemorate the occasion. “Sweet XVI,” she wrote. “Remember this like it was yesterday. Forever.”

