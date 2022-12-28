Read full article on original website
Kevin Costner's Dad Thought Yellowstone Was Going To Ruin His Son's Career
Given Kevin Costner's longstanding association with the Western genre, which has seen him play the likes of Wyatt Earp and appear in everything from "Dances with Wolves" to "Silverado" (per IMDb), it just makes sense that he's starring as ranching family patriarch John Dutton in "Yellowstone." It's also appropriate that he's earning praise for his work as Dutton.
Young Sheldon's Annie Potts Much Prefers The Show's Single-Camera Format
Annie Potts is no stranger to the multi-camera sitcom format. For seven seasons, from the '80s through the '90s, Potts played Mary Jo Shively, one of the very few characters to appear in every episode of the hit sitcom "Designing Women." In a 2022 interview with Glamour, Potts explained that she accepted the role in "Designing Women" after having some success in film because television offered her more stability as a mother. "I made the choice to do 'Designing Women' because I had just been doing movies and had my little boy that I was taking on location all the time," she said. "He wanted stability. He wanted to stay in town and play soccer and have a normal life. So I thought, 'Well, it would be good to have something.' I had no idea how successful that would turn out to be."
The Entire Two And A Half Men Story Finally Explained
While it might not be remembered in quite the same spirit as TV classics like "Cheers," "Seinfeld," or "Friends," "Two and a Half Men" was a pivotal sitcom that lit up the small screen of the early 2000s and lasted for 12 seasons on CBS. Initially, the show starred Charlie Sheen, Jon Cryer, and Angus T. Jones as main characters Charlie, Alan, and Jake Harper, respectively. However, Sheen was cut from the series after Season 8 (per Reuters). This brought about a plethora of changes, including Ashton Kutcher's introduction as new lead character Walden Schmidt. While there are many fans who believe the show lost a significant quantity of its magic after Sheen left, "Two and a Half Men" still remains one of the rare sitcoms that was allowed to end on its own terms and complete its story.
Catherine Zeta-Jones Says Her Daughter Is A Real-Life Wednesday Addams
Since the November 2022 release of "Wednesday," which Netflix users spent a record-breaking 341.23 million hours viewing during its first week (via Deadline), it's impossible to go on social media without seeing a post about the spooky series, especially the countless recreations of Jenna Ortega's iconic dance scene. Thanks to...
That '90s Show's Kurtwood Smith Thinks Red Actually Loves Having Dumb Kids In His House
What does any wayward child need but structure? The 1970s were a time for change and experimentation, but Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith) still rules his family with an iron fist. And somehow, this makes Eric's (Topher Grace) friends even more inclined to hang out in the iconic basement for all eight seasons of "That '70s Show." Throughout Red slinging insults and reprimanding the teenagers, nothing stops them from making themselves at home. Donna's (Laura Prepon) parents become more and more indoctrinated into the hippie lifestyle. Hyde's (Danny Masterson) mother outright abandons him. And Jackie (Mila Kunis) admits that her father works too much to spend time with her.
Patrick John Flueger Is Nervous About Jesse Lee Soffer Returning To Direct Chicago PD
For those "Chicago P.D." fans who are still lying on the ground, defeated after hearing the news that the show's longtime star Jesse Lee Soffer has decided to end his run playing Det. Jay Halstead for good, it's time to pick yourself up, dust yourself off, and take in some good news. Despite the fact that the crushing effects from the revelation are still justified, fans can take some solace in the news that Soffer will be back, in some capacity, quicker than they might expect. That's because Soffer has signed on to step behind the camera for a Season 10 episode, making his directorial debut.
Magnum P.I. Reboot Star Perdita Weeks Didn't Realize How Physically Taxing The Role Was Going To Be
Perdita Weeks has come a long way since appearing in "Spice World" as an 11-year-old child star, but her work in high-profile projects like "The Tudors," "Penny Dreadful," and "Ready Player One" prepared her for the show she is now arguably best known for. Weeks plays one of the leads, Juliet Higgins, in the ensemble-driven reboot of Tom Selleck's "Magnum P.I." television series, which aired on CBS for eight seasons. Unfortunately, the new "Magnum P.I." came face-to-face with a most bitter end following its fourth season when CBS surprisingly canceled the reboot.
Young Sheldon's Zoe Perry Gets Physically Sore From Playing Mary's Rigid Character
Acting can be physically demanding and, at times, even grueling. There are countless stories of movies that permanently damaged actors' bodies. Action star Bruce Willis told The Guardian in 2007 that he suffered "two-thirds partial hearing loss" in his left ear when shooting "Die Hard." According to The Hollywood Reporter, George Clooney suffered a spinal injury performing a stunt for his 2005 film "Syriana" that left him in severe long-term pain that could only be partially relieved from surgery.
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler Didn't Return To The Series For An Understandable Reason
Fans of the television series "Criminal Minds" reached a day they hoped would never come back at the end of the last decade when the long-running crime drama came to an end. The team at the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit finished with 15 seasons spanning from 2005-2020 and battled against every possible form of killer the world could ever imagine. While fans of the show were left with a void where the CBS drama once was, it turned out they didn't have to wait very long to learn that the series was on its way back via the Paramount+ streaming service.
Glass Onion's Madelyn Cline Confirms That Even Stars Are Starstruck By Daniel Craig
Being a newcomer is never easy, and that certainly seems to be the case with Madelyn Cline on the set of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." Granted, the sequel has a fairly small and self-contained cast, meaning the celebrity is a lot more concentrated on set, perhaps even more concentrated than on "Knives Out." Like "Glass Onion," it provided a wealth of Hollywood A-list talent –- from Jamie Lee Curtis to Christopher Plummer –- along with compelling drama and witty dialogue that launched a relative unknown like, say, Ana de Armas, to the front of every casting director's Rolodex.
Dog The Bounty Hunter costar David Robinson's autopsy reveals that he died from heart disease
The late Dog's Most Wanted star David Robinson's cause of death has been released after his wife shared the results of an autopsy. She previously denied rumors of a heart attack.
Marlon Brando Ended His Career With A Flop Instead Of A Bang
It's difficult, when simply hearing the name Marlon Brando, to not immediately picture him as Vito Corleone. That role in "The Godfather" become his most iconic. But it was just one of the many incredibly well-known parts he played over his impressive career, essentially giving more than enough reason for the industry to carve his face in the cliffside, next to the Hollywood sign. And despite starring in classics like "Apocalypse Now," and "A Streetcar Named Desire," the legendary actor finished his career with an underachieving flop.
Ron Howard Doesn't Sound Very Optimistic About The Possibilty Of Solo 2
Despite being directed by Oscar-winning director Ron Howard and featuring a stellar cast that included Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, and Emilia Clarke, not all "Star Wars" fans were thrilled with the 2018 film "Solo: A Star Wars Story." Some fans accused Howard of rewriting the script after he took over, something which one of the film's actors disputed. "It's exactly the same script," the anonymous actor told Vulture. "They're filming exactly the same things. There's nothing new." But while the standalone film may not be nearly as financially successful as other "Star Wars" installments, "Solo" fans aren't the only ones hanging onto hope for a sequel.
Why Jimmy Borelli From Chicago Fire Looks So Familiar
Though it's been a few years since Jimmy Borelli's character departed from "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D." fans still remember his tragic storyline. While Borelli came to Truck 81 at Firehouse 51 as a firefighter to help his community, he was carrying the weight of loss and grief. His brother Danny Borelli (Andy Ahrens) was killed in the line of duty and, upon arriving at the firehouse, one of Borelli's first actions was to accuse Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) of being responsible for it. Borelli then went forward and further accused other members of the firehouse, which led to many complaints about him from his fellow firefighters.
Law & Order: SVU's Tamara Tunie Was Around Death A Lot Prior To Playing A Medical Examiner On The Show
"Law & Order: SVU" is the longest-running of Dick Wolf's "Law & Order" universe, even exceeding the number of seasons set by the original "Law & Order" that started it all. Now at a whopping 24 seasons, Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson is the only stable mainstay of every single season of the show. It is part of the DNA of a long-running procedural to shift its ensemble after a few seasons, as it gives new energy to shows that have been on for quite a while. But it doesn't mean that viewers forget those memorable characters that don't appear at all or as often anymore.
Whatever Happened To Lucy From The Big Bang Theory?
When "The Big Bang Theory" premiered, its main cast was quite small: the four scientists Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Raj (Kunal Nayyar), Howard (Simon Helberg), and Sheldon (Jim Parsons), living across the hall from Penny (Kaley Cuoco). But over the years, as relationships evolved and the scientists matured, the various friends and partners who came around were promoted from supporting characters to main characters. Most recognized among these are Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Amy (Mayim Bialik), the respective girlfriends-then-wives of Howard and Sheldon.
Grey's Anatomy's Camilla Luddington Believes The Show's Imperfect Characters Are What Attracts Viewers
"Grey's Anatomy" is one of primetime TV's greatest success stories. In its 19th season as of the time of writing, the show is not only the longest-running primetime medical drama in TV history, but also the sixth longest-running primetime series of any show currently on the air, per Forbes. It has weathered scandals, lost its original showrunner Shonda Rhimes, and lost most of its original cast — yet, it continues to chug along.
Pat Sajak Knows That His Big Hope For Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune Is A Longshot
"Wheel of Fortune" has been airing since 1975, but the prime-time "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" is a relatively recent phenomenon, debuting in 2021. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, host Pat Sajak explained why they waited so long to finally launch "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune." "Part of it is, we've always been careful about not getting the show overexposed. ... this seemed like the time to do it because of what's going on in the world. Wheel of Fortune is kind of a sign of normalcy for people; they were very glad to have us back on the air."
Fans Agree That Jenji Kohan's Series Tend To Overstay Their Welcome
When "Weeds" premiered on Showtime during the summer of 2005, pay cable television officially found its new, instantly iconic 30-minute comedy. Although running afoul of law enforcement while making a living selling marijuana is certainly dated when compared to 2020s California, the series helped launch its creator, Jenji Kohan, into the television stratosphere. When the show ended in 2012, Kohan then adapted Piper Kerman's memoir "Orange Is the New Black" into a dramedy series for Netflix. In 2013, the prison-set program became the streamer's second original series.
