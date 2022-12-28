Read full article on original website
1 dead after 3-alarm fire in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — One person died in a three-alarm fire in Lancaster on New Year's Eve, officials said. Emergency responders battled a fire in the 400 block of West Lemon Street. It broke out just before 10:35 a.m. on Dec. 31, according to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch. Authorities say...
Woman, 63, killed in central Pa. crash
Three car crash entrapment sends two to the hospital in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Two people have been sent to the hospital following a three car accident that lead to one person being trapped. According to Quarryville Fire Department, crews were sent to the scene a little before 12:00 p.m. on Friday for a reported three car collision on Rt. 222 and Main St. in Strasburg Twp.
Mystery: Ailing Pennsylvania Man Dies on the Coldest Night of the Year on Cellblock Where Someone Died from Hypothermia Months Before
A Pennsylvania man’s death on the medical block of a detention center has raised the record number of fatalities in the facility and brought on questions about the treatment of people being detained there. Richard Carter, 63, died in the Dauphin County Prison after a “medical emergency” on Christmas...
Central Pa. nursing home transitioning to new owner
Kinkora Pythian Home on Cove Road, Duncannon, will be under new management with a new name starting Jan. 1. The nursing home will be acquired by Transitions Healthcare and renamed Transitions Healthcare of Allen’s Cove. “The addition of the Kinkora Pythian Home aligns with our mission to provide high...
Coroner IDs woman fatally hit by tractor-trailer on central Pa. road
Central Pa. warehouse news, year-in-review: Big name companies, massive facilities and the latest technology
You might call them warehouses, distribution centers or fulfillment centers. Whatever you call them, developers keep building them in central Pennsylvania. Developers say the region is a good area for these structures because it’s located near major roadways and within a day’s drive of a large portion of the U.S. population. Companies also point out the close proximity to FedEx, UPS, and Harrisburg International Airport. And they say we have a good workforce.
Woman hit by tractor-trailer, killed in York County: coroner
Hanover Foods worker dies after falling into factory machine
Trucker charged in wrong-way crash on turnpike near Berks that killed 2 sisters
An Ohio trucker was intoxicated when he drove an 18-wheeler in the wrong direction on the Pennsylvania Turnpike between the Reading and Morgantown exchanges, causing a head-on collision that killed two sisters from South America, state police said. The crash happened Dec. 23 about 9:40 p.m. at mile marker 291,...
Hanover Foods employee dies after fall into equipment, coroner says
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County
Woman fatally shot in York, police investigating
YORK CITY, Pa. (WHTM) – An 18-year-old woman was fatally shot in York City early Saturday morning. York City Police say on December 31 at 12:36 a.m. officers responded to the 300 block of W. Jackson Street for a reported shooting. At the scene, police found the 18-year-old with...
Man trapped under heavy machinery dies at Cecil County Landfill
ELKTON, Md. — A man died Thursday afternoon after he became trapped under heavy machinery he was fixing at the Cecil County Landfill. The Cecil County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the landfill on East Old Philadelphia Road in Elkton for an industrial accident. A preliminary investigation...
Man who shot at central Pa. police sentenced to prison: ‘You are alive today for one reason and one reason only’
A Lancaster County man should feel lucky to be alive after shooting at police officers during an hours-long standoff last year, a judge said Thursday while sentencing him to years in prison. Shawn Stryker, 51, of Columbia, fired two shots at Lancaster County police officers Jan. 3, 2021, during a...
Hanover Foods employee dies at York County facility
Neighbor's call helps save York County home engulfed in flames
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County home was saved Thursday morning when a good Samaritan called 911 to report that their neighbor's house was on fire. The call came in just after 7:15 a.m. on Dec. 29, and emergency personnel responded to the 6200 block of Hoff Road. The house was fully engulfed by 7:24 a.m., according to officials.
Dauphin County officer injured in crash while responding to police chase
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to clarify the circumstances of the chase and crash. Two people were injured during a Thursday night crash in Dauphin County, including a local police officer in the process of responding to a police chase, authorities said. Swatara Township police said Lower...
Lancaster County appliance theft suspect arrested
MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who allegedly stole appliances from a Lancaster County hardware store multiple times was taken into custody, the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department said Friday. Police said an employee at Longenecker’s Hardware contacted them on Dec. 29 around 8:30 p.m. to report that a man was observed stealing used […]
Road shut down in Lancaster County following 2-vehicle crash
LANCASTER, Pa. — Emergency responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on New Holland Pike in East Lampeter Township on Dec. 29. According to Lancaster County 911, three people were injured in the crash shortly before 12:45 p.m. Thursday. The East Lampeter Police Department is investigating the cause of...
