York County, PA

FOX 43

1 dead after 3-alarm fire in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — One person died in a three-alarm fire in Lancaster on New Year's Eve, officials said. Emergency responders battled a fire in the 400 block of West Lemon Street. It broke out just before 10:35 a.m. on Dec. 31, according to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch. Authorities say...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Woman, 63, killed in central Pa. crash

A 63-year-old woman died Thursday afternoon when a vehicle in which she was a passenger crashed, Lancaster County authorities said. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said the two-vehicle crash was reported around 2:20 p.m. on the New Holland Pike. The 63-year-old, who is from Lititz, was pronounced dead at...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Three car crash entrapment sends two to the hospital in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Two people have been sent to the hospital following a three car accident that lead to one person being trapped. According to Quarryville Fire Department, crews were sent to the scene a little before 12:00 p.m. on Friday for a reported three car collision on Rt. 222 and Main St. in Strasburg Twp.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
newyorkbeacon.com

Mystery: Ailing Pennsylvania Man Dies on the Coldest Night of the Year on Cellblock Where Someone Died from Hypothermia Months Before

A Pennsylvania man’s death on the medical block of a detention center has raised the record number of fatalities in the facility and brought on questions about the treatment of people being detained there. Richard Carter, 63, died in the Dauphin County Prison after a “medical emergency” on Christmas...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. nursing home transitioning to new owner

Kinkora Pythian Home on Cove Road, Duncannon, will be under new management with a new name starting Jan. 1. The nursing home will be acquired by Transitions Healthcare and renamed Transitions Healthcare of Allen’s Cove. “The addition of the Kinkora Pythian Home aligns with our mission to provide high...
DUNCANNON, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. warehouse news, year-in-review: Big name companies, massive facilities and the latest technology

You might call them warehouses, distribution centers or fulfillment centers. Whatever you call them, developers keep building them in central Pennsylvania. Developers say the region is a good area for these structures because it’s located near major roadways and within a day’s drive of a large portion of the U.S. population. Companies also point out the close proximity to FedEx, UPS, and Harrisburg International Airport. And they say we have a good workforce.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Woman hit by tractor-trailer, killed in York County: coroner

YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Hanover Foods worker dies after falling into factory machine

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner reports that a 59-year-old employee of the Hanover Foods factory in Penn Township, York County died Tuesday morning in a machinery accident. According to witnesses, the employee reportedly fell into a bean hopper while working around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday. The coroner...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County, the coroner's office says. The crash happened shortly before 12:45 p.m. Thursday on New Holland Pike in East Lampeter Township. The coroner's office said a 63-year-old passenger in one of the vehicles was...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Woman fatally shot in York, police investigating

YORK CITY, Pa. (WHTM) – An 18-year-old woman was fatally shot in York City early Saturday morning. York City Police say on December 31 at 12:36 a.m. officers responded to the 300 block of W. Jackson Street for a reported shooting. At the scene, police found the 18-year-old with...
Wbaltv.com

Man trapped under heavy machinery dies at Cecil County Landfill

ELKTON, Md. — A man died Thursday afternoon after he became trapped under heavy machinery he was fixing at the Cecil County Landfill. The Cecil County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the landfill on East Old Philadelphia Road in Elkton for an industrial accident. A preliminary investigation...
CECIL COUNTY, MD
pahomepage.com

Hanover Foods employee dies at York County facility

YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Neighbor's call helps save York County home engulfed in flames

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County home was saved Thursday morning when a good Samaritan called 911 to report that their neighbor's house was on fire. The call came in just after 7:15 a.m. on Dec. 29, and emergency personnel responded to the 6200 block of Hoff Road. The house was fully engulfed by 7:24 a.m., according to officials.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Lancaster County appliance theft suspect arrested

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who allegedly stole appliances from a Lancaster County hardware store multiple times was taken into custody, the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department said Friday. Police said an employee at Longenecker’s Hardware contacted them on Dec. 29 around 8:30 p.m. to report that a man was observed stealing used […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
