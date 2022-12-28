Read full article on original website
Identity of body found near Mississippi casino hotel released. Police have not ruled out foul play.
Police have released the identity of a man whose body was found in a wooded area near a Mississippi casino hotel. According to Vicksburg Police Department spokesperson Deputy Chief Mike Bryant, the body found near the Ameristar Hotel is thought to be that of Michael Shane Harris, 47 of Vicksburg.
Alert issued for missing Mississippi man last seen in September
Mississippi officials have issued an alert for a Mississippi man last seen on Sept. 8. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 60-year Robert Earl Smith of Jackson, in Hinds County. He is described as a black male, six feet tall, weighing 170 pounds, with black...
Contractor at Mississippi construction site shoots at thieves who robbed workers, stole truck
Mississippi police say a contractor shot at thieves who robbed workers at a Mississippi construction site and stole a truck Wednesday. Police believe at least one robbery suspect was struck by a bullet in the incident. Officials with the Jackson Police Department say two plumbers were robbed at the worksite...
WLBT
Jackson man arrested after shoplifting, hitting vehicle during police pursuit
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man was arrested Friday afternoon for shoplifting in Clinton. According to the Clinton Police Department, officers pursued a shoplifting suspect from Home Depot onto Interstate 20 around 3 p.m. The suspect then collided with another vehicle and was taken into custody near Highway 18.
Dollar General clerk shot during armed robbery in Hinds County
HINDS COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – A store clerk is in critical condition after being shot during an armed robbery at a Dollar General store in Hinds County on Thursday, December 29. Sheriff Tyree Jones said the incident happened around 9:00 p.m. at the Dollar General store on Highway 49 in Pocahontas. A man disguised as […]
WLBT
Dollar General cashier in critical condition after being shot during armed robbery
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Dollar General cashier is in critical condition after an armed robbery around 9 p.m. Thursday, according to Hinds County deputies. Meanwhile, the sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help to ID the gunman. The incident happened on Pocahontas Road in Hinds...
WLBT
Teen airlifted to UMMC after being shot twice in Pearl
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen has been airlifted to UMMC after being shot in Pearl, according to Pearl spokesperson Greg Flynn. The shooting happened Thursday afternoon on 356 South Sweet Home Church Road. The 17-year-old, who was shot twice in the abdomen, was flown to UMMC. There is no...
WLBT
Coroner on scene of fatal vehicle crash in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Coroner is on the scene of a vehicle crash that left one person dead Friday. It happened on Clinton Boulevard near Flag Chapel Road and Carolyn Avenue in Jackson. The crash appears to be a head-on collision between a Ford Escape and a Sedan.
darkhorsepressnow.com
16-year-old charged with attempted murder in Thursday shooting in Pearl
Pearl Police have arrested a 16-year-old male from Clinton and charged him with two counts of attempted murder and one count of drive-by shooting in what is believed to be a drug-related shooting Thursday. Pearl Investigators, along with Pearl Special Operations and the Clinton Police Department served a warrant for...
Company truck crashed during armed robbery in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – A man was arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Lawrence Road in Jackson on Wednesday, December 28. Officials with the (JPD) said officers responded to the 200 block of the road around 1:40 p.m. Upon arrival, crew workers said that they were held at gunpoint by three […]
Police: Mississippi juveniles reportedly injured each other while playing with guns
Officials believe that two Mississippi juveniles were injured while they were playing with guns. Officials from the Brookhaven Police Department said the two minors suffered gunshot wounds in the incident on Tuesday. Assistant Chief of Police Clint Earls told The Daily Leader that the two were friends and possibly injured...
Human remains found near Vicksburg casino
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Police are investigating after human remains were found near a casino on Tuesday, December 27. Police were notified Tuesday morning of a possible deceased person close to the Ameristar Casino. A search was conducted in the area based upon information given. At 1:20 p.m., police said the remains a male […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Hinds County remains located near where vehicle of missing McComb woman was found
Further information has been released about some human remains found on Wynndale Road in Hinds County. Sheriff Tyree Jones said the decomposed remains were located near a water tower after someone saw a dog with some of the remains. Jones said the body appears to be that of a woman,...
WAPT
Drone being used to identify water leaks around Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Leaders are using new technology to help find water leaks and main breaks in Jackson. The Mississippi State Department of Health posted the photos on Twitter. Crews are using drones with thermal imaging to detect water leaks in hard-to-access rural areas around the city. Leaks appear...
Boil water notice lifted for some areas in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been lifted for parts of the City of Jackson. Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin said progress with the recovery from the winter storm is being made. The city lifted the boil water notice from the well system and a portion of the surface water system, which is […]
WLBT
Canton family seeks justice on death anniversary; city proclaims Dec. 28 ‘Jamal Day’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Canton is remembering one of its own. December 28 is now considered Jamal Day. It’s named in honor of Jamal Porter, the 21-year-old who was shot and killed a year ago today. At just 21 years old, Porter had a meaningful impact...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Three Shot In Two Separate Incidents In Brookhaven
The Daily Leader reports that three people were shot in two separate incidents this week. Two of the people shot were juveniles. On Monday, at 11 p.m., shots were fired into a home. Assistant Chief of Police, Clint Earls told the Daily Leader that one person inside the home was struck and wounded by shrapnel.
WLBT
JPD investigating after one man killed, other injured on Warner Avenue
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating after one man was killed and another was injured. It happened on December 23. JPD says the two men were at 3841 Warner Avenue when a suspect in a passing vehicle shot at them. One man died at the scene. The other man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police: Body found near Mississippi casino hotel
Police are awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of death and the identity of a man whose body was found in a wooded area near a Mississippi casino hotel. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the body was found near the Ameristar Hotel while officers were checking on the welfare of a man, adding members of his family went to the police department Tuesday morning and told officers they had not heard from him since the early part of December.
WLBT
‘Outstanding young man’: Former JPD officer killed in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (WLBT) - A former Jackson Police Department officer was killed while off duty in Atlanta. Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat says Deputy James Thomas, 24, was found shot to death in a crashed vehicle Thursday morning. The sheriff says Deputy Thomas was in his personal vehicle when he...
