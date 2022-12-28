ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJTV 12

Dollar General clerk shot during armed robbery in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – A store clerk is in critical condition after being shot during an armed robbery at a Dollar General store in Hinds County on Thursday, December 29. Sheriff Tyree Jones said the incident happened around 9:00 p.m. at the Dollar General store on Highway 49 in Pocahontas. A man disguised as […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Teen airlifted to UMMC after being shot twice in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen has been airlifted to UMMC after being shot in Pearl, according to Pearl spokesperson Greg Flynn. The shooting happened Thursday afternoon on 356 South Sweet Home Church Road. The 17-year-old, who was shot twice in the abdomen, was flown to UMMC. There is no...
PEARL, MS
WLBT

Coroner on scene of fatal vehicle crash in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Coroner is on the scene of a vehicle crash that left one person dead Friday. It happened on Clinton Boulevard near Flag Chapel Road and Carolyn Avenue in Jackson. The crash appears to be a head-on collision between a Ford Escape and a Sedan.
JACKSON, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

16-year-old charged with attempted murder in Thursday shooting in Pearl

Pearl Police have arrested a 16-year-old male from Clinton and charged him with two counts of attempted murder and one count of drive-by shooting in what is believed to be a drug-related shooting Thursday. Pearl Investigators, along with Pearl Special Operations and the Clinton Police Department served a warrant for...
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Company truck crashed during armed robbery in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – A man was arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Lawrence Road in Jackson on Wednesday, December 28. Officials with the (JPD) said officers responded to the 200 block of the road around 1:40 p.m. Upon arrival, crew workers said that they were held at gunpoint by three […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Human remains found near Vicksburg casino

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Police are investigating after human remains were found near a casino on Tuesday, December 27. Police were notified Tuesday morning of a possible deceased person close to the Ameristar Casino. A search was conducted in the area based upon information given. At 1:20 p.m., police said the remains a male […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Drone being used to identify water leaks around Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Leaders are using new technology to help find water leaks and main breaks in Jackson. The Mississippi State Department of Health posted the photos on Twitter. Crews are using drones with thermal imaging to detect water leaks in hard-to-access rural areas around the city. Leaks appear...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Boil water notice lifted for some areas in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been lifted for parts of the City of Jackson. Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin said progress with the recovery from the winter storm is being made. The city lifted the boil water notice from the well system and a portion of the surface water system, which is […]
JACKSON, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Three Shot In Two Separate Incidents In Brookhaven

The Daily Leader reports that three people were shot in two separate incidents this week. Two of the people shot were juveniles. On Monday, at 11 p.m., shots were fired into a home. Assistant Chief of Police, Clint Earls told the Daily Leader that one person inside the home was struck and wounded by shrapnel.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WLBT

JPD investigating after one man killed, other injured on Warner Avenue

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating after one man was killed and another was injured. It happened on December 23. JPD says the two men were at 3841 Warner Avenue when a suspect in a passing vehicle shot at them. One man died at the scene. The other man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Police: Body found near Mississippi casino hotel

Police are awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of death and the identity of a man whose body was found in a wooded area near a Mississippi casino hotel. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the body was found near the Ameristar Hotel while officers were checking on the welfare of a man, adding members of his family went to the police department Tuesday morning and told officers they had not heard from him since the early part of December.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

‘Outstanding young man’: Former JPD officer killed in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (WLBT) - A former Jackson Police Department officer was killed while off duty in Atlanta. Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat says Deputy James Thomas, 24, was found shot to death in a crashed vehicle Thursday morning. The sheriff says Deputy Thomas was in his personal vehicle when he...
ATLANTA, GA

