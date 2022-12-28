ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You’ll have a better chance of getting seats together as a family if you book in the back half of the plane, which typically has more availability and lower seat fees.

Close up of a young family traveling in an airplane

Discovery of a 30,000-year-old preserved baby mammoth

In July, paleontologists in the Yukon region of Canada were astonished to come upon the most complete remains of a woolly mammoth ever recorded. Whereas elsewhere only the bones of such creatures usually remain, this region's icy temperatures acted as a freezer to preserve the muscle, skin, and DNA of Nun cho ga, as the female baby mammoth is known. It is surmised that the infant lived more than 30,000 years ago.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

