Mcconnelsville, OH

Two die in McConnelsville fire

By Special to the Zanesville Times Recorder
 3 days ago
MCCONNELSVILLE − The Malta-McConnelsville fire department reported handling a residential structure fire with two fatalities on Tuesday via its Facebook Page.

"We mourn with the family, church family and friends of the victims of the double fatality in the structure fire today, please hug tight your families," the statement read.

Details on the fire such as time, address, cause, origin in the home and names of those who died have yet to be released by authorities. The Zanesville Times Recorder has contacted the fire department by phone call and email.

Assisting on scene were the Stockport and Beverly Volunteer fire departments, Malta-McConnelsville Emergency Medical Services, McConnelsville Police Department, Morgan County Sheriff's Office, Ohio Fire Marshal's Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Facebook post also thanked many inactive, honorary and retired firefighters and civilians who assisted at the scene. This included a past employee firefighter and paramedic and his wife, who is also a paramedic, who was passing through the village at the time.

The Facebook post said the incident is still being investigated by the Ohio State Fire Marshal's Office, Malta-McConnelsville Fire Department and McConnelsville Police Department.

