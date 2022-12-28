Read full article on original website
Charles Allen Harper
Charles Allen Harper, age 71, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022 at Signature Health Care of Hart County. He was a retired truck driver and was a member of the Rio Verde Masonic Lodge F & AM. He was the son of the late Charles Moore Harper...
Shelley Lynn Nowak
Shelley Lynn Nowak of Burkesville, Kentucky died Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 58 years, 9 months, and 26 days. She was born in Dansville, New York on Tuesday, March 3. 1964, the daughter of Lawrence and Alberta (Mitchell) Sniffen. She was a Christian woman of the Methodist faith, was an Insurance Agent with Davis Insurance Group in Albany, Kentucky, and loved horses. In addition to her father she was preceded in death by her step-father, Bob Didas.
Pansy Barger Lee
Mrs. Pansy (Thacker) Barger Lee age 81, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky. She is survived by her children, Diane (& Johnny) Carter, Jimmy Barger, Cathey Davis, Alice Barger, Debra (& Ricky) Spears and Anthony Barger all of Burkesville, Kentucky, half-sister, Sally McKee of Louisville Kentucky, half-brothers, David (& Lisa) Thacker of Burkesville, Kentucky and Mark Thacker of Albany, Kentucky, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive along with several family members and many friends.
Mildred Suzanne Hancock
Mildred Suzanne Hancock of Greensburg, Kentucky, daughter of the late Otha Lee Shuffett and Catherine Moore Shuffett, was born on Tuesday, June 3, 1941 in Green County and departed this life on Friday, December 30, 2022 at the Taylor Regional Hospital. She was 81 years, 6 months, and 27 days of age.
Kimberly Gaye Ritter
Kimberly Gaye Ritter, 59, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022. She was born March 8, 1963 in Marion, Indiana to the late Willie Dee Ritter and Alene Lois Bush Ritter. Kim attended Marion High School and graduated from Ball State University with a degree in business and finance management. After moving to Glasgow, she worked at South Central Bank worked in office management at SKF. She was currently employed at First United Methodist Church, where she was a longtime member, in Glasgow as their finance manager.
Danny Dale Suratt
Danny Dale Suratt of Nelson County, Kentucky, formerly of Greensburg, son of the late Oscar Norman Suratt and Mattie Jewell Wright Suratt, was born on Friday, February 10, 1956 in Taylor County and departed this life on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Norton Hospital in Louisville. He was 66 years, 10 months, and 19 days of age.
Jeff Lashley
Jeff Lashley, 63, of Brownsville passed away Dec. 27, 2022 at his home. The Edmonson County native was a 1977 graduate of ECHS, a retired employee of Southern States and a member of Red Hill General Baptist Church. He was a son of the late Phillip Junior Lashley and Maxine Basham Lashley. He was preceded in death by a brother, Bennie Carlton Lashley.
A woman and her husband transformed her parent's cabin into a solar-powered off-grid home in Kentucky complete with a 50-yard zip line — take a look
Allie Curtin's parents bought the Kentucky property and vacant cabin in 2002, but it didn't get a makeover until nearly 20 years later.
Beshear appoints Bowling Green native as commonwealth attorney
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear has appointed Kori Beck Bumgarner Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 8th Judicial Circuit to fill the vacancy left by incoming Circuit Judge, Chris Cohron. Bumgarner will take office Jan. 2, 2023. “I am honored Governor Beshear has appointed me to serve as...
KSP investigating fatal collision in Breckinridge County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One person has died after a wreck in Breckinridge County on Wednesday. Kentucky State Police troopers responded to a two vehicle wreck at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Kentucky Highway 144 around 6 p.m. After preliminary investigations, police determined that Marian Novak, 91,...
Elizabethtown man found murdered in Marion Co.
An Elizabethtown man has been murdered in Marion County. Kentucky State Police said that last Friday evening, troopers received a missing person complaint after 56-year-old Kevin T. Elder, of Elizabethtown, disappeared. His family had been searching for him since the previous day. Elder was last seen in the Raywick community...
WKU head coach Rick Stansbury status is day-to-day
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Before WKU’s conference opener against Rice, it was announced that head coach Rick Stansbury would not be coaching in the game, with assistant head coach Phil Cunningham taking over the head coaching duties. In the WKU Athletics statement, it said, “WKU Hilltopper Basketball head...
Graves Gilbert Clinic files for bankruptcy after malpractice verdict
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Graves Gilbert Clinic has filed for bankruptcy citing a medical malpractice verdict of $21.3 million as the reasoning. The clinic filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Kentucky. Court documents indicate that the clinic has...
Man killed in late-night fire
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a late-night fire in Casey County. Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest Drive near Liberty. The coroner says the man who lives there, 78-year-old DeWayne Whited, was found dead.
KSP: Missing Elizabethtown man found dead days later in Marion County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is investigating after finding a man dead days after he was reported missing in Marion County. Kevin Elder, 56, of Elizabethtown, was reported missing on Dec. 23 police said. KSP added he was last known to have been in Raywick in Marion County.
5 years of Kentucky State Police investigating most officer shootings leaves transparency, efficiency concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown, Kentucky, police officer Detrick Cooper didn't arrive at Lakecrest Apartments on Dec. 11, 2021, to investigate a man sitting in a vehicle. Nonetheless, when Cooper noticed a gray Toyota Corolla with a decal in the place of a rear license plate, he grew suspicious. The...
Locals stranded after Southwest fiasco
Glasgow police prepare for New Years' Eve weekend
T.J. Samson’s Skilled Nursing Unit named ‘among best in Kentucky’
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Skilled Nursing Unit at T.J. Samson Community Hospital has been recognized as a Best Nursing Home for short-term rehabilitation for 2022-23 by U.S. News & World Report. The annual Best Nursing Homes ratings, now in their 13th year, assist prospective residents and their families in...
