ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

This is the best restaurant in Massachusetts, according to Guy Fieri

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XT2NE_0jwY0dMa00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – When it comes to eating good food across the country, Guy Fieri knows a thing or two!

Guy Fieri is the host of Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” and has visited dozens of restaurants in Massachusetts. It is estimated Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants on his show over 40 seasons!

Mass. Lottery to release first $50 instant ticket

Mashed , which is described as a multi-platform publication for those who love to eat and cook, rounded up all the locations featured on Fieri’s show to come up with a list of the top diner, drive-in or dive in every state.

For Massachusetts, Fieri’s favorite place to dine of course had to be a seafood restaurant, Yankee Lobster in Boston. Located on 300 Northern Ave, this restaurant has a rich history in the Boston Harbor.

In the 20’s and 30’s the Zanti family would fish for lobsters, crab and fish in the harbor. After WWII they realized the family’s future was in lobster. In 1950, they opened their first whole-sale operation called “Commercial Lobster”

On Fieri’s trip to the restaurant, he tried the cod cakes and the lobster mac and cheese.

According to Mashed, Valencia Luncheria in Norwalk is Fieri’s best restaurant in Connecticut and The Italian Corner in Providence for Rhode Island. To view the full list of Fieri’s favorite food spots across the country, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 15

Chris Grimm
3d ago

This show and guy are a joke. He says something is the best because it's paid (by the restaurant owner) publicity. I've tried some of these places he recommends, they aren't anything to write home about.

Reply(3)
6
Nick B
1d ago

Unless he visited ALL the restaurants in Massachusetts- he can not make the claim of his choice being the best restaurant in Massachusetts.

Reply
3
Judith Colon
2d ago

He’s need to travel 🧳 to Worcerster Massachusetts he’s the best guy and the world 🌎 this restaurant’s and Worcester Massachusetts the not good no where we can’t go we family eat good 😊 food and pizza

Reply
2
Related
103.7 WCYY

Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday

WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
WOBURN, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

5 Great Ways to Spend New Year's Eve in Worcester

Bring 2022 to a close with a celebration! ThisWeekinWorcester.com has your list of five fantastic ways to welcome the new year!. Say goodbye to 2022 with your favorite people. Bring your family, friends, or significant others to restaurants and venues across the city to ring in 2023. Ring in the...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston

Jazz Urbane Cafe plans for 2023 opening in Roxbury

The "urban arts venue" will pair performances with a full-service culinary program. Roxbury will be seeing the arrival of a new arts and cultural space in 2023. In Nubian Square’s Bolling Building, Jazz Urbane Cafe, a jazz club and restaurant, will hold what directors hope will be a soft opening in the summer. Its arts program will feature nightly musical performances, as well as film screenings, dance and theater shows, and installations, while culinary and bar programs will make the cafe “a full sensory experience,” according to its website.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

What to know about Gov.-elect Maura Healey’s inauguration

“This inauguration will be a celebration of teamwork, positivity and breaking barriers." After eight years, Massachusetts stands ready for a new governor. For the first time since 2015, a Democrat will hold the corner office in the State House when Gov.-elect Maura Healey is sworn in to succeed outgoing Republican Gov. Charlie Baker on Jan. 5.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
universalhub.com

Boston in 2022: Murders

Through Christmas Day, Boston Police reported 41 murders in 2022, one more than in 2021, but 15 fewer than in 2020. But that's small comfort to the family and friends of the people who were gunned down or stabbed to death this year - including the families and friends of Rasante Osorio, shot to death at just 14, of Max Hylton, murdered in his own barbershop and all the other victims this year. Urvin Gerald had made a good life as a landscaper, but dreamed of returning to his native Montserrat; Tefan Ivy served with the Marines in Afghanistan and leaves behind his partner and their young daughter. Daniel Martinez, visiting from Chicago, had also served in the Marines, but was, authorities say, killed by a bouncer at a Union Street bar.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

WWLP

38K+
Followers
28K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy