County’s top attorney to retire
Portage Co. Corporation Counsel David Ray has announced his retirement. Ray took his place as the county’s top legal counselor in May 2017. He steps down in January. Ray is a graduate of Wausau West High School and worked at First Law Group in Stevens Point for about two decades.
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
Northwoods Band to perform in Rose Parade
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Tournament of Roses Association President and Chairman of the Board Amy Wainscott is a proud graduate of Eagle River and has been instrumental in representing students from our area in this year’s New Year’s parade. “She wanted to have north central Wisconsin represented...
Wausau area births, Dec. 29
Kurtis Crawford and Micaela Pelot announce the birth of their son Bentley Alan, born at 2:38 a.m. Dec. 25, 2022. Bentley weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.
Stratford’s Lauren Kraus voted OnFocus Athlete of the Week, December 11 to December 17
Voters came out to check out the nominees for the area’s top athletes, as over 4,800 fans came out to check out our post for the December 11 to December 17 voting. With 1,666 votes cast, Stratford’s Lauren Kraus picked up the title, earning 502 votes to be named the OnFocus Athlete of the Week, December 11 to December 17.
Central Wisconsin ski resort to launch major expansion after state approval of Rib Mountain plan
Wisconsin’s largest ski resort will launch a significant expansion after the state approved a new master plan for Rib Mountain. The plan also calls for the creation of new hiking, climbing and mountain biking trails at the central Wisconsin state park. The ancient quartzite hill outside of Wausau is...
Update: Stolen vehicle report led to police response at Wausau-area Kwik Trip
A heavy police presence early Thursday at a Wausau-area Kwik Trip resulted from a report of a stolen vehicle at the convenience store, officials said. Police responded at about 12:30 a.m. to Kwik Trip, 5603 Bus. Hwy. 51 and asked people to avoid the area until the situation was resolved. The scene was cleared about two hours later, after a 23-year-old woman who appeared to be having a mental health crisis was taken to North Central Health Care for evaluation.
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Girls Blitzed by Fond du Lac
The Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln girls fell to Fond du Lac in nonconference play, 65-34. Sydney Holberg led Rapids with 9 points. Aliyah Jennings had 9 rebounds for the Raiders. Rapids scoring: Radtke 5, Redcloud 4, Holberg 9, Jennings 8, Schaeffer 3, Neiltiz 3, Ross 2. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic...
Gas prices up nearly 30 cents in one week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The average price of unleaded regular gas is up nearly 30 cents in the Wausau area in just a week. The average price in the Wausau area is now $3.03. Last week, it was $2.76. AAA says nationally, the demand for gasoline is up. That’s no surprise given the recent holiday travel season.
Get Your Snow Tubing Fix In At These 7 Awesome Hills in Wisconsin
If you're looking for great places to go snow tubing in Wisconsin, look no further than these 7 parks that are more than ready to deliver some winter fun for the entire family. The Best Snow Tubing Hills in Wisconsin. Now that there is finally some snow on the ground,...
Business of the Year: The Garage
This year, we had the good fortune to highlight 50 of the area’s locally-owned organizations in our weekly business feature. Each of those businesses, from sweet shops to restaurants to nonprofit organizations to credit unions, plays an integral role in the ongoing success of our community. We delighted in hearing about their services, their hopes and dreams and the many ways in which they make the Wausau area a flourishing, marvelous place to live and work. At the close of 2022, we raise a glass to all our locally-owned establishments in the area, to the services you provide and the hard work you do. We appreciate each and every one of you.
Stevens Point Girls Take Down Greenfield at Sentry Classic
SPASH 3 pointers- Beadles 1, Nest 3, Moe 1, Jossie 2. Next Game: Thursday, December 29th vs Fond du Lac at UWSP in the Sentry Classic at 5:15pm. SPASH is 7-3 on the season and is 3-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some...
Wausau area obituaries December 28, 2022
Larry D. Johnson, 60, of Wausau, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, December 25, 2022. Larry was born on February 11, 1962, to David and Gertrude Johnson in Merrill, WI. He was baptized at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Merrill. The Johnson family moved to Wausau in 1965. Larry was confirmed at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and was a 1980 graduate of Wausau West. Larry was united in marriage to Terri Marschall at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wausau on July 26, 1986.
Here’s what Wisconsinites were searching for on Google this year
WISCONSIN — If you had to guess what people are wondering about in Milwaukee, what would it be? If you guessed tree nurseries, you’d be correct. What about in Madison? Green Bay? Wausau? Eau Claire?. Well, depending on the region, it might be pancakes, dogs or used convertibles.
SPASH Boys Fall to Stoughton
Stoughton downed Stevens Point in nonconference boys basketball, 48-42. SPASH scoring: Diekelman 5,Marschke 3, Chandonais 13, Council 7, Suehs 8, Klish 6. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes...
Superior Fights Back with Second Half Burst to Down Marshfield Girls
The Marshfield Girls held a 32-26 lead at halftime before Superior fought back with a 30-18 second half advantage to claim a 56-50 win over Marshfield in nonconference girls basketball. Danielle Minsaas had 15 points and Ashley Grancorvitz added 13 points for the Tigers. Ayana Bousum had 9 rebounds to...
Wausau business damaged in overnight fire
A building at Veritas Steel, a business on Wausau’s far west side, was damaged in an early morning blaze Thursday, officials said. SAFER crews were called at about 2:05 a.m. to the bridge fabrication plant, at 3526 Sherman St., and contained the blaze to a single section of the building. The blaze was extinguished and scene cleared about 90 minutes later.
Authorities investigate report of stolen vehicle at Weston Kwik Trip, suspect evaluated at health care center
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Heavy police presence was reported early Thursday morning at a Kwik Trip in Weston. Police were called at around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle at the Kwik Trip at 5603 Business Highway 51. According to Marathon County Dispatch, people were asked to...
JUST IN: ‘Active situation’ reported on Bus. 51 in Weston
A heavy police presence is being reported at a Bus. Hwy. 51 convenience store, prompting authorities to caution residents to stay away from the area. The active situation is in the area of Kwik Trip, 5603 Bus. Hwy. 51. Police are not confirming any information about the ongoing situation. As...
Thorp Area Man Missing in Rock Dam Area Found Safe
CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – The Clark County 911 Center received a call of someone lost at about 7:40 pm, on Wednesday December 28th, 2022. The caller said her brother, Duane Smith 67 years old, was driving his truck when he got stuck near the area of S Butler Road and Middle Butler Forest Road in the township of Butler.
