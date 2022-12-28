The NY Rangers have new lines again, with Alexis Lafreniere back in the lineup on the third line with Filip Chytil and Jimmy Vesey after a controversial healthy scratch. Of note, Kaapo Kakko stays on the top line, and Vitali Kravtsov also stays in the top six. Most iterations of this top-nine works, as the bottom four forwards are the guys who should be on the fourth line. Expect some kind of rotation with Sammy Blais, Johnny Brodzinski, and Julien Gauthier as well, which is fine given it’s the fourth line.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO