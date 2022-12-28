ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Blue Seat

Lafreniere back in lineup with new NY Rangers lines

The NY Rangers have new lines again, with Alexis Lafreniere back in the lineup on the third line with Filip Chytil and Jimmy Vesey after a controversial healthy scratch. Of note, Kaapo Kakko stays on the top line, and Vitali Kravtsov also stays in the top six. Most iterations of this top-nine works, as the bottom four forwards are the guys who should be on the fourth line. Expect some kind of rotation with Sammy Blais, Johnny Brodzinski, and Julien Gauthier as well, which is fine given it’s the fourth line.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Blue Seat

NY Rangers film room: Why was Lafreniere benched? What about his skating needs improvement in 2023?

Gerard Gallant made a few heads turn when he decided to bench Alexis Lafrenière . This went over with the fans about as well as you would think, as his replacement was much maligned Sammy Blais. Parking Blais and his play aside, I thought it would be worth a quick dive into possible issues surrounding Lafrenière and why he may have gotten singled out, despite most of the roster coming out flat against the Washington Capitals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Blue Seat

Alexis Lafreniere possibly a healthy scratch tonight for NY Rangers

With yesterday’s line changes by Gerard Gallant, Alexis Lafreniere appeared to be demoted to the fourth line. While many took the lines and line rushes as a potential healthy scratch for Jimmy Vesey, that is likely not the case. The phrasing by Vince Mercogliano, and this is not saying Vince confirmed it, just what Gallant may be thinking, means Lafreniere is possibly a healthy scratch tonight.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Blue Seat

Panic mode Gallant is bad for the NY Rangers

Gerard Gallant is in panic mode, or it at least appears to be that way. With the confirmed news that Alexis Lafreniere is a healthy scratch, and other questionable lineup decisions leading to this point, the Rangers are in a state of disarray. Panic mode Gallant has entered the chat, as his questionable lineup decisions and apparent reliance on what worked in prior years is potentially clouding his judgment on what will work for the Rangers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Blue Seat

Blue Seat

New York City, NY
449
Followers
2K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

New York Rangers Hockey News & Opinion

 https://blueseatblogs.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy