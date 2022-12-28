Read full article on original website
Related
travellens.co
14 Free Things to Do in Orange, CA
Orange is a charming city in North Orange County, California, with a rich history worth discovering. From historic districts to outdoor activities, there are plenty of things to do in Orange. What's attractive about this city is that many of its attractions are free. You don't need to spend money...
Panoringan: Anne Marie’s Favorite New Restaurants of 2022
2022 was a complicated year of growth and loss. The theming of my columns tightened up as I focused on individual cities such as Fullerton, Huntington Beach and Anaheim’s Little Arabia neighborhood. I leaned into subjects that sparked curiosity like Buy Nothing groups, the expansion of CulinaryLab and MaxLove Project’s Fierce Foods Academy. Interviews with some of Orange County’s most influential individuals (Gabrielle Dion, Jason Scarborough and Justin Werner plus Ross Pangilinan and Nick Weber) were a nod to my OC Weekly “On the Line” series.
How the Hell Did This Snowy Owl End Up in the O.C.?
A snowy owl has settled in Orange County, California, delighting local residents and befuddling bird experts, who are wondering how it ended up there. The raptor, accustomed to the arctic, showed up in Cypress, about 25 miles from Los Angeles, a few weeks ago. “It’s like seeing Santa Claus on a beach,” Nancy Caruso, a marine biologist, told The New York Times. “Like that out of place, but cool.” While snowy owls do travel southward in winter, it’s extremely rare to see one near southern California, said Lori Arent of the University of Minnesota’s Raptor Center.Read it at The New York Times
newportbeachindy.com
Life Savers Foundation of OC Presents Inaugural Gala at Balboa Bay Resort January 19
Life Savers Foundation of Orange County, which grants financial assistance and raises awareness to the crucial need for living organ donors, is presenting its inaugural gala on Thursday, January 19 at Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach. Founding Chair Mrs. Carole Pickup, Executive Director Dr. John Huffman, and Co-Chair and...
What Triggered Los Angeles’ Latest Swim Advisory? Surfers, Read On
If you're vacationing in the Los Angeles area for New Year's, don't expect to go for a swim. Although storms in Southern California have resulted in enticing surf conditions, the surrounding waters have been deemed unsafe for swimming. Los Angeles beaches have released a swim advisory to avoid any and all coastal waters, because of runoff from storm drains, creeks, and rivers. But what exactly does that mean? What caused this to happen?
travelyouman.com
Lake Elsinore Fishing Guide (What To Expect)
With beautiful sky, fresh air, and a 3,300-acre recreational lake for boating, fishing, camping, and other fantastic outdoor family fun activities, Lake Elsinore provides the ideal year-round environment. It is tucked up against the Cleveland National Forest and Ortega Mountains. This offers fantastic options for hiking, mountain biking, or just taking it easy in this paradise for outdoor activities.
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake near Borrego Springs felt across SoCal
Though the epicenter was located in a relatively unpopulated area, shaking was reported in Los Angeles and San Diego, as well as near Twentynine Palms and Santa Clarita.
lagunabeachindy.com
Laguna Beach Close Escrow on St. Catherine of Siena
The 6.5-acre property set to increase community, recreational opportunities in South Laguna. City Manager Shohreh Dupuis has announced the City of Laguna Beach closed escrow this Wednesday on the 6.5-acre St. Catherine of Siena school property at 30516 Coast Highway. The City will start programming its use in early 2023.
The weird and strange stories from 2022
These are not among the biggest stories of 2022, or the most-read or the subjects of best photos or videos. They’re just weird. The post The weird and strange stories from 2022 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Snacks to Avoid at Disneyland Resort in California!
The two major reasons we go to Disneyland are the fun and the food! On each visit we try to sample at least one new food whether it’s a classic or a seasonal treat. Let’s be real, calories don’t count at the Happiest Place on Earth right?? After years of visiting and sampling, today I’m sharing the snacks to skip at Disneyland!
NBC Los Angeles
Missing Hiker Found Dead in Orange County
A 63-year-old hiker who disappeared while hiking in Carbon Canyon Regional Park was found dead on Saturday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. “The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is sorry to report that Jeffrey Paul Morton has been found deceased. Our hearts go out to his family and friends.”
NBC San Diego
The Most Expensive ZIP Codes in New York and Los Angeles
Homes cost more than $4 million in the most expensive in greater New York- and Los Angeles-area neighborhoods, with Sagaponack, New York, leading the pack, according to an analysis that compared the nation's two largest metropolises. The median price for a home in the tony Hamptons enclave costs $6,972,500, according...
Laist.com
Rose Parade: Facing A Canceled Flight, A Texas Dad Took A 19-Hour Bus Ride To LA To See His Son Perform
Dear reader, during this calendar year-end, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls in 2023. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
danapointtimes.com
Dana Point ROCKS: You Want the Good News?
Over the years, I’ve played many, many gigs, but never one with cancer. I was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma on Oct. 27 this year and had the honor to again play and curate the smaller musical stages at REDO Market on Oct 30. Watching all the smiling people...
Ice Cream at Downtown Disney: Where To Find the Best Frozen Treats
Downtown Disney is that bustling intersection between Disneyland Resort’s major hotels and theme parks. The easternmost end spills out onto an open esplanade. This space is flanked to the North and South by Disneyland and Disney California Adventure respectively. You can get there by tram from the Mickey and Friends parking structure, or you can take the monorail from Tomorrowland all the way to the end of Downtown Disney where the parking lot and the Disneyland Hotel meet. As a Grand Californian Hotel and Spa guest, you can walk right out from your hotel into the middle of all the action. Whichever way you come and whatever you’re looking for, you will certainly want to try some ice cream at Downtown Disney.
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed in Orange County
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A Huntington Beach traffic detail is investigating a fatal accident Saturday that killed a 49-year-old man. Huntington Beach police were called at approximately 6:52 p.m. Friday to Slater Avenue, west of Keelson Lane, where they found the victim lying in the road, Sgt. Mike Thomas said.
orangecoast.com
Read Our Editor’s Note On The January 2023 Top Doctors Issue
When I first heard that Orange County Museum of Art was planning a 24-hour celebration for its October opening, I floated the idea of going in the middle of the night to my family. “It will be fun to see who else might be there at 2 a.m., and we can have the museum to ourselves!”
foxla.com
Snowy owl spotted in Orange County
It's a rare holiday sight.. a snowy owl was seen on top of a house in Orange County. (Credit: Josh Lindsay)
oc-breeze.com
Effective Saturday, December 31 at 10 am: Evacuation Warning (Voluntary) Issued for Bond Fire Burn Area
Effective Saturday, December 31 at 10 am an Evacuation Warning (Voluntary) will be issued for Silverado Canyon and Williams Canyon in the Bond Fire burn area due to possible debris flows along or near the burn scar. A map with detailed depictions of the areas under Evacuation Warning (voluntary) can be found at www.ocsheriff.gov/bondfire.
irvineweekly.com
Postino: New ‘WineCafe’ Pours Into Park Place Irvine
Welcoming guests with a boastful umbrella-lined outdoor patio, the recently opened Postino, a new 5,200 square foot “WineCafe” at Park Place in Irvine looks as desirable from the outside as it does from inside. With the opening of her first location in California, Postino Co-Founder Lauren Bailey explained...
Comments / 0