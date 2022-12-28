Read full article on original website
New transit dashboard shows Fairfax Connector’s big 2022 rider rebound
A new dashboard looking at transit around the region illustrates Fairfax Connector’s slow climb back to pre-pandemic ridership levels. The Northern Virginia Transportation Commission recently released an interactive website that lets users break down ridership at various local transit services and compare and contrast those figures. For Fairfax Connector,...
Annual New Year’s Day photo contest returns to Fairfax County trails
Fairfax County’s trails are ready for their close-up. With 2023 right around the corner, the Fairfax County Park Authority and Fairfax County Park Foundation are once again inviting community members to take a hike and submit their best snapshots for potential prizes. The annual First Hike Fairfax photo contest...
Town of Herndon seeks funds for East Elden Street widening, trails
Two major transportation projects in the Town of Herndon are vying for regional funding. up to $1.5 million from the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority for street improvements and a widening of East Elden Street, along with up to $750,000 for improvements to town-wide sidewalks and trails. The $57.3 million project...
Maryland man arrested in connection with Reston bank robbery
A Maryland man has been arrested in connection with a robbery at Wells Fargo in Reston’s North Point Village Center, police announced today. Police believe the suspect — 37-year-old Zachary Allen Hunter — may be involved with multiple other robberies in the region. Yesterday morning (Wednesday) shortly...
Part of Hunter Mill Road bridge over Colvin Run set to open tomorrow
A portion of the new Hunter Mill Road bridge over Colvin Run near Vienna is expected to open for traffic this week. Vehicles will shift onto one lane of the new bridge between Crowell Road (Route 675) and Cobble Mill Road starting around 2 p.m. tomorrow (Friday), the Virginia Department of Transportation announced yesterday.
East Spring Street widening begins next week, lane closures expected
The new year will ring in the beginning of a new construction project in Herndon. Nearly $23 million in improvements to East Spring Street are slated to begin Tuesday (Jan. 3), according to the Town of Herndon. The project will widen a quarter-mile of Spring Street from just west of...
