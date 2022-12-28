Woman who allegedly gave birth in N.H. woods, left newborn in freezing tent, arraigned on several charges

Read full article on original website
I hope and pray that the precious baby gets the care and love it needs to have a healthy happy life. A truly rough start! I also hope and pray the Mother can now feel a spirit of hope where she has a roof over her head and treatment that she needs. ❤️
Alexandra Eckersley said she abandoned her newborn to save herself first
The estranged daughter of MLB Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley allegedly likened abandoning her newborn baby in freezing weather to a plane crash — saying she was trying to save herself first. “What do they tell you when a plane goes down? Save yourself first,” Alexandra Eckersley told officers, according to a police affidavit cited by the Boston Herald. She gave the bizarre answer when asked why she had left her unclothed baby boy in a tent in 18-degree weather as she waited for an ambulance. Eckersley, 26, who remains hospitalized, faces charges of felony reckless conduct, endangering the welfare of...
Mother who left her baby to die when she went shopping sold dead child’s clothes on Facebook
A mother who left her baby to die at home when she went shopping later sold her dead child’s clothes on Facebook, it has emerged.Stacey Davis, 35, left one-year-old Ethan in his cot for two hours in 27C with a fractured skull.She was jailed last week at Salisbury Crown Court having previously admitted a charge of child cruelty.It has now emerged that following Ethan’s death in 2018, Davis listed his possessions for sale on social media. Among them was a ‘Little Man’s Savings’ money box for £5.Davis also sold a bundle of baby clothes aged 3-6 months, tiny baby clothing...
toofab.com
FBI Releases Letter from Missing 11-Year-Old Girl's 'Devastated and Absolutely Heartbroken' Family Pleading for Help
Madalina Cojocari's parents have already been arrested in her disappearance, after they failed to report her missing for weeks. As the ongoing search for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari continues, authorities have released a "personal, handwritten message" from the child's "extended family," pleading with the public for help and thanking everyone for all they've done so far.
Florida Teen Allegedly Beat Relative with a Frying Pan and Stabbed Her After She Told Him to Clean His Room
Tobias Brewer, 17, allegedly admitted he attacked his guardian because she told him to clean his room and she was "constantly harping about it," police say Authorities have charged a Florida teen with the attempted murder of his court-appointed guardian, after he allegedly beat her to the brink of death because she told him to clean his room. According to the arrest report obtained by PEOPLE, the suspect has been identified as Tobias "Toby" Brewer. The report states police discovered the victim laying on the laundry room floor,...
Parents of a three-month-old baby girl mauled to death by a husky appear in court over tragic attack
THE parents of a three-month-old baby girl who was mauled to death by a husky have appeared in court. Vince King and Karen Alcock faced a judge today at Lincoln Crown Court. The pair, 54 and 41, were charged with being the owner and/or in charge of a dog which was out of control causing injury resulting in death.
FedEx driver told investigators 7-year-old girl was still alive after he hit her with van, documents say
The FedEx driver accused of killing a 7-year-old girl in Texas allegedly told investigators that she had been fine after he hit her with his truck, but panicked and killed her inside the vehicle. According to an arrest warrant released on Dec. 8, Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, told investigators he...
blavity.com
A 12-Year-Old Ohio Boy Is Dead After Participating In The Viral TikTok 'Blackout Challenge'
An Ohio mother is grieving the loss of her 12-year-old son who died after participating in the viral TikTok “blackout challenge.” Blavity previously reported on the challenge in which participants try to make themselves pass out by holding their breath or choking themselves. This result is them cutting off their air supply.
Girl, 10, Was at Sleepover When Her Family Was in Fatal Plane Crash: 'She Was Trying to Text and Call'
Christian and Misty Kath's daughter tried contacting them the morning after the crash to ask "when were they coming to pick her up," according to a family member A 10-year-old girl was safe at a friend's house when her family was killed in a plane crash on Saturday. Christian Kath, 42, was flying with his wife Misty, 43, and their 12-year-old daughter Lily when their rented aircraft crashed off the coast of Florida, according to authorities. The bodies of Misty and Lily were recovered, while the search for Christian, who remains missing,...
Bodies Of Missing Ohio Teens Found In Burned-Down Vacant House; 5 Charged In Connection To Case
KeMarion Wilder, 16, and Kyshawn Pittman, 15, were last seen on Dec. 3, according to Toledo Police. Cruz Garcia, 24, is now charged with kidnapping and murder. The bodies of two teenage boys missing for days were found in a burnt, vacant home in Toledo, Ohio, according to police, and five people are now under arrest on charges related to their kidnapping and murder.
Woman Killed in Front of 8-Year-Old Daughter by Boyfriend Who Then Turned Gun on Himself
Kenia Osorio, 32, was killed outside of a Houston, Texas, hospital while her daughter was in the vehicle with her A woman was murdered in front of her 8-year-old daughter by her boyfriend who then turned the gun on himself in a car outside a Houston, Texas hospital, authorities said. The child was sitting in the back seat when the incident occured in the parking lot of Texas Children's Hospital West Campus around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to the Houston Police Department. The child was...
Couple traveled with 8-year-old daughter’s body in trailer ‘to spend more time with her’ 3 months after death
A couple traveled across state lines with the body of their 8-year-old daughter in a U-Haul trailer three months after the girl died because they “wanted to spend more time with her,” cops said. Mandie Miller, 33, and Aleksander Kurmoyarov, 28, were arrested in Mitchell, South Dakota Wednesday when cops learned the pair was towing the girl’s body from Washington State to the Pine Ridge Native American reservation in South Dakota, according to the Mitchell Police Department. Miller told investigators that her adoptive daughter had died on Sept 10 — which conflicted with Kurmoyarov’s account. He said the child died in...
Missing Arkansas Teen Found in Closet of Man She Met Online
A teenage girl in Arkansas who had been missing since early November was found inside the closet of a Wichita, Kansas home on Wednesday, authorities said. Police arrested 35-year-old David Roark, who also has a warrant for his arrest in Kentucky, outside his home on suspicion of kidnapping, abuse of a child, and criminal restraint. Investigators said Roark met the 14-year-old girl online, with her parents telling local station KARK that she got in the car with a man and left their home. The two had been spotted in a convenience store in Arkansas after he allegedly kidnapped her, before leaving in a car driven by a woman, according to the White County Sheriff's Office. Roark remains in jail on a $1.5 million bond.Read it at KAKE
Hippo swallows 2-year-old boy, spits him out
A 2-year-old boy in Uganda was swallowed by a hippo and then spit back out after a witness pelted the animal with stones, according to police.
‘Truly a Horrific Crime of Unfathomable Nature’: Grisly New Details Emerge After Dad Charged with Dismembering Infant Daughter
Grisly new details have been released in the case of a 31-year-old father in Connecticut accused of strangling, stabbing, and dismembering his own 11-month-old daughter. The gruesome details emerged after authorities were able to apprehend Christopher Francisquini on Friday following a two-week manhunt for the suspected murderer. According to a copy of the 36-page arrest warrant obtained by Hartford Fox affiliate WTIC-TV, officers with the Naugatuck Police Department responded to a call at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 18 about a deceased child at a home located in 100 block of Millville Avenue where Francisquini lived with several family members, including Camilla Francisquini, his biological daughter, and Camilla’s mother.
Police Search For Missing Virginia Dad After Family Finds ‘Big Amount Of Blood’ In Abandoned Car
Jose Guerrero vanished under suspicious circumstances from Woodbridge, Virginia on Dec. 21. His abandoned car, reportedly with blood in the backseat, was found less than two miles from his home. Authorities are desperately trying to locate a missing Virginia father whose blood-filled car was found near a wooded area days...
Massachusetts Man Found Dead in Freezer Identified, Roommates Charged in Connection with His Death
Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, both of Lowell, have been charged with kidnapping in connection with the 37-year-old man's death A missing Massachusetts man whose body was left in a basement freezer for more than a week has been identified by family as John Wayne Potter — and authorities believe his roommates attacked and restrained him before his death. Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, both of Lowell, have been charged with kidnapping in connection with the 37-year-old man's death and are accused of holding...
International Business Times
Missing Baby Found Dead In River; Father 'Threw Her Off The Bridge,' Says Mother
A 1-year-old baby who was reported missing in California was found dead in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach. The child's 22-year-old father, Jayveyon Burley, was arrested after the remains of baby Leilani Dream Burley were located, officials said Tuesday. Jayveyon's mother reported Leilani missing Sunday night after the...
‘Sleepover’ killer admits murdering partner, three children and raping girl as she lay dying
A quadruple killer has admitted to murdering his pregnant partner, her two children and one of their friends during a sleepover where he also raped one of the dying girls. Damien Bendallpleaded guilty to the murder of 35-year-old Terri Harris and her children 11-year-old Lacey Bennett and 13-year-old John Paul Bennett, as well as Lacey’s 11-year-old friend Connie Gent, last year. A court heard how the 32-year-old raped Lacey as she lay dying from head wounds he inflicted with a hammer at the house in Killamarsh near Sheffield.Prosecutor Louis Mably KC said he carried out “brutal, vicious and cruel...
Couple found dead alongside three surviving children after outback search
After police launched a public appeal to find them, the deceased couple and their three kids, all under five-years-old, were found sometime after midday on Tuesday.
Cops searching for kidnapped infant discover boy after stopping at restaurant to eat
A pair of Indianapolis cops took a break from searching for a kidnapped infant to get a bite to eat, only to find the baby outside the restaurant. Five-month-old Kason Thomass had been missing for three days after a car he was in with his twin, Kyair Thomass, was stolen in Columbus, Ohio, while their mother picked up a DoorDash order on Dec. 19. Kyair was found abandoned near the Dayton International Airport the next morning, but Kason remained missing. Indianapolis Police Sgts. Shawn Anderson and Richard El spent Thursday looking for the boy, but came up empty handed. They decided...
