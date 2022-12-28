Read full article on original website
How Many 2023 GMC SUVs Are There?
GMC only makes trucks and SUVs so naturally its 2023 SUV lineup has something for everyone. Which is right for you? The post How Many 2023 GMC SUVs Are There? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CAR AND DRIVER
Cadillac Escalade and Chevy Camaro Are the Next GM 'Brand Umbrellas'
GM plans to expand the Escalade and Camaro names into subbrands, like the planned Corvette range of EV models. The other Escalade models could include a smaller three-row crossover and a more carlike crossover. Future Camaros could comprise a crossover, additional coupe and convertible models, and a sports car related...
Alfa Romeo’s Stelvio crossover seats up to 5, starts at $45,550
Alfa Romeo, a premium Italian car brand, returned to the U.S. market in 2008 after a 13-year absence, initially featuring sporty cars.But the brand’s U.S. offerings now include the Stelvio five-passenger midsize crossover, which was added for model year 2018.The Stelvio has the signature Alfa V-shaped mesh grille also found on the 4C sports car and the Giulia sedan. Stelvio is named after the highest mountain pass in Italy, which rises to 9,000 feet. Four trim levels are offered for the 2022 model year, the Sprint ($45,550, plus $1,595 freight; or $46,575 for 2023), Ti ($51,160; or $52,185 for 2023),...
Top Speed
The New 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Is A Luxurious Pickup Truck That You Can Take Off-Roading
As you may be aware, GMC trucks are premium versions of Chevrolet trucks. They usually offer more upmarket looks, materials, interiors, and more technology. The Colorado and Canyon trucks are now being updated for 2023 and a lot of changes have been made to both. These updates make the GMC Canyon AT4X a potent luxurious off-road truck. The engine, interior, and exterior design, and the options available both for off-roading and daily commuting are pretty impressive. This paired with the mechanical updates done like a powerful and efficient engine and insanely capable suspension make this a comfortable and capable truck. It is safe to say that we are living in a world where off-road trucks are becoming just as comfortable as premium SUVs and sedans!
How Much Does the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Cost?
The 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 has official pricing. See how much the GMC Sierra 1500 costs and what comes standard. Is it worth it? The post How Much Does the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 2 Cars Outrank the 2023 Toyota Camry as U.S. News’ Best Midsize Car to Buy Right Now
U.S. News & World Report ranks the 2023 Toyota Camry third in its class, below the 2023 Kia K5 and 2023 Honda Accord. Here's how they stack up with each other. The post Only 2 Cars Outrank the 2023 Toyota Camry as U.S. News’ Best Midsize Car to Buy Right Now appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2015 Infiniti Q50 Is a Good Used Luxury Car for 1 Type of Buyer
The 2015 Infiniti Q50 is a powerful and fun used luxury car. But if you aren't interested in performance, look elsewhere. The post The 2015 Infiniti Q50 Is a Good Used Luxury Car for 1 Type of Buyer appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Cadillac Logo: The History and Meaning of an American Luxury Brand Symbol
How has the Cadillac logo evolved over the brand's history? Check out the history and symbolism of the Cadillac crest. The post Cadillac Logo: The History and Meaning of an American Luxury Brand Symbol appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2023 Kia Forte GT: The Best Performance Sedan On A Budget
Sleek design, sporty drivetrain, and modern technology make the 2023 Kia Forte GT an attractive package for someone wanting a bit more out of their normal sedan. The post The 2023 Kia Forte GT: The Best Performance Sedan On A Budget appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
