As you may be aware, GMC trucks are premium versions of Chevrolet trucks. They usually offer more upmarket looks, materials, interiors, and more technology. The Colorado and Canyon trucks are now being updated for 2023 and a lot of changes have been made to both. These updates make the GMC Canyon AT4X a potent luxurious off-road truck. The engine, interior, and exterior design, and the options available both for off-roading and daily commuting are pretty impressive. This paired with the mechanical updates done like a powerful and efficient engine and insanely capable suspension make this a comfortable and capable truck. It is safe to say that we are living in a world where off-road trucks are becoming just as comfortable as premium SUVs and sedans!

