Warren County, NY

County: Hundreds of rental homes operate unregistered

By Jay Petrequin
 3 days ago

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Warren County has its share of Airbnb, Vrbo, and other types of rental property – and the county needs to ensure it’s getting money from them when it should be. This week, the county put out a call for the owners of short-term rental properties to become officially registered.

Property owners using properties as short-term rentals must register those homes as such with Warren County as soon as possible. The county has been cooperating with a contractor to create a list of properties that have not yet been registered as such, and should be. All short-term rental properties in Warren County are required to pay a 4% occupancy tax fee on all overnight stays. 931 properties are registered with the county, with an unknown number unregistered.

“We thank the property owners who have worked with us as we register short-term rentals to pay their fair share of occupancy tax under occupancy tax law, and we ask those who have not contacted us yet to do so to avoid possible penalties for non-payment,” said Warren County Treasurer Michael Swan.

Non-payment by property owners can result in penalty charges of up to 5% of a rental home’s income. Those requirements are also part of the occupancy tax law.

Ice Castles official warns against ticket scams

In addition, the county sent out a reminder that 2022 occupancy taxes from all properties in the county are due by Monday, Jan. 20, 2023. Those who stay at hotels, motels, bed-and-breakfasts and other forms of short-term rental pay those taxes as part of their rental fees. If a property owner is renting out their property through Airbnb or Vrbo, they are required to ensure Warren County receives what it is owed.

