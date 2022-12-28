ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit

Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Twitter reacts to Ohio State loss to Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

The Ohio State Buckeyes have lost to the Georgia Bulldogs, 42-41 in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Ohio State played much better than most experts expected, but with multiple leads throughout the game with some being by double digits, it is a bit deflating to think of what might have been. Ohio State had a few ups and downs, but there is no doubt that one of the biggest obstacles was the Marvin Harrison Jr. injury.
Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players

The San Diego Padres may be clearing some cooks out of their kitchen. Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported this week that the Padres are open to discussing trade offers for both outfielder Trent Grisham and infielder Ha-Seong Kim. The former is signed through 2025 while the latter is signed through 2026. Though both players... The post Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
San Diego State vs. UNLV: Prediction, pick, spread, line, odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel

Two Mountain West contenders will square off in the last game of New Year's Eve tripleheader of college basketball action on CBS as UNLV plays host to San Diego State. The matchup highlights the first weekend of conference play for the MWC, a league that is jockeying for national prestige with several teams hoping to compete for multiple at-large bids to the NCAA Tournament. The Mountain West boasts five teams in the top 65 of the NET, including the Runnin' Rebels at No. 61 and the Aztecs at No. 36. That means that -- as things stand now -- this is a Quad 1 opportunity for both sides that could have major implications come Selection Sunday.
