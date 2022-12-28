NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Theft: I-480 A man came to the North Olmsted Police Department on Dec. 11 to report the theft of the catalytic converter from his pickup truck. The man said his 2009 red Chevrolet Silverado broke down at 11 p.m. on Dec. 9 on the berm of the highway just west of the Stearns Road exit due to a transmission problem. The man had the truck towed to his residence, but when he started the vehicle, he discovered the catalytic converter was removed.

NORTH OLMSTED, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO