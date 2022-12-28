Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
One Of The Most Haunted Road In America Is Here In Ohio And It’s CreepyLIFE_HACKSCleveland, OH
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police ChaseBrown on ClevelandNewburgh Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Greek Food in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
5 Must-Try Burger Restaurants in ClevelandTourineCleveland, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Mother of 33-year-old woman killed in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood demands justice
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mother of a 33-year-old woman shot and killed in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood last week is speaking out and demanding justice. Police previously said the Dec. 23 shooting happened at around 11:37 a.m. in the 8700 block of Willard Avenue. The victim, identified as Brittany...
13abc.com
Cleveland man accused of murdering girlfriend, burying body indicted in Cuyahoga County
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 43-year-old man accused of murdering his 23-year-old girlfriend and burying her body in Pennsylvania was indicted in Cuyahoga County on Wednesday. Anthony Kennedy, from Cleveland, is also being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail, according to county officials. According to the court dockets, Kennedy will...
I-Team: Special gun unit helps Cuyahoga authorities connect shooting cases
In one case, prosecutors said they tied Mohammed Muntaser to four shootings in Westlake and Cleveland.
cleveland19.com
32-year-old man shot and killed in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old man was shot and killed in Cleveland Friday night, according to Cleveland police officials. The shooting was at around 6 p.m. on Dec. 30 in the 11200 block of Parklawn Drive, police said. This is in the city’s Glenville neighborhood. Police found the...
cleveland19.com
Stark County woman arrested for 6th OVI, OSHP says
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Canton woman for her sixth felony OVI early Saturday morning. Troopers say they arrested Lillian J. Auble on Dec. 31 after she refused to take an alcohol breath test. This is Auble’s fifth OVI in 10 years and...
whbc.com
Man Accused in Canton Shooting Death Indicted
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 49-year-old Canton man accused in a shooting death back in October has been indicted on murder charges with a gun specification. Shaun Cunningham was arrested at the crime scene, a house in the 1200 block of 16th Street NW, about halfway between Fulton Road and Cleveland Avenue.
cleveland19.com
Man steals several items from apartment complex in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who stole multiple items from an apartment lobby early Saturday morning. The theft occurred at the Intro Apartments, located at 2075 W. 25th St., according to a department Facebook post. This is in...
Suspect leads officers on chase, ends in crash with pregnant woman in car: Police
Police are searching for a Cleveland man who led officers from several west side departments on a high speed pursuit that ended in a crash early Friday morning.
Cuyahoga man jailed on murder charges accused of assaulting jail officer
It happened Wednesday morning, and it sent the corrections officer to the hospital.
cleveland19.com
86-year-old man carjacked at Akron gas station
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 86-year-old man was carjacked while getting gas, according to Akron police. Police said around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, the man was getting gas in the 800 block of West Exchange Street when he was approached by an unknown man. The suspect, described as wearing a dark...
Drunk man arrested after vehicle crash; bike rider steals package from porch: Brook Park police blotter
BEREA, Ohio – Operating a vehicle under the influence: Spafford Road & Aerospace Parkway. An intoxicated Cleveland man, 43, was arrested at about 1 a.m. Dec. 16 after he became involved in motor vehicle crash on Spafford at Aerospace Parkway. Details of the crash were unavailable. When police arrived,...
cleveland19.com
FBI: Can you identify this Cleveland bank robbery suspect?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI Violent Crime Task Force (FBI VCTF) and Citizens Bank are asking the public to help identify a bank robbery suspect. According to the FBI VCTF, on Friday around 11:08 a.m., a man robbed the Citizen Bank in the 5700 block of Broadway Avenue. The...
CLE mother's home hit by gunfire, hopes for reduced gun violence in 2023
Maosha Vales is a Cleveland mother who is now left to hope and pray Cleveland gun violence will be somehow be reduced in 2023, after her home was hit by random gunfire on Dec. 21
mymix1041.com
Toddler dies from gunshot wound in Cleveland Thursday
A 3-year-old is dead after sustaining a gunshot wound Thursday, the Cleveland Police Department said. According to Cleveland police, responders received a call about a child with a gunshot wound at a residence on Michigan Avenue just before 5:00PM. The child was taken to a local hospital by his father...
cleveland19.com
Wrong-way driver crashes into several cars in Solon, police say
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A wrong-way driver crashed into several cars in Solon Saturday afternoon, according to police officials. The crash happened at around 5:33 p.m. on 422 West past the SR-91 exit, officials confirmed. Officials confirmed 422 West between SR-91 and SR-306 are closed due to the crash. Police...
Man arrested for disorderly conduct following Whole Foods incident: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Cedar Road. At 3:10 p.m. Dec. 20, a South Euclid man, 44, walked into the University Heights fire station and said he had been pepper-sprayed by security at Whole Foods, 13998 Cedar Road. Police investigated and learned that the man had been the aggressor...
cleveland19.com
Trial underway for former Cleveland Municipal Court worker charged with attempted rape, kidnapping
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The bench trial for a former Cleveland Municipal Court worker indicted on two counts of attempted rape, kidnapping and abduction resumed Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Zino Kirby’s trial began on Dec. 22 in front of Judge William McGinty. Kirby is accused...
cleveland19.com
Car theft suspect on the loose from Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of jumping out of one car and stealing another on the city’s West Side is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help finding him and the suspect vehicle. Police said the man jumped out of an older black and...
Thieves steal catalytic converter from broken down truck: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Theft: I-480 A man came to the North Olmsted Police Department on Dec. 11 to report the theft of the catalytic converter from his pickup truck. The man said his 2009 red Chevrolet Silverado broke down at 11 p.m. on Dec. 9 on the berm of the highway just west of the Stearns Road exit due to a transmission problem. The man had the truck towed to his residence, but when he started the vehicle, he discovered the catalytic converter was removed.
cleveland19.com
Akron paramedic dragged by car after driver passes out behind the wheel, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The search is on for the suspect accused of dragging a paramedic with his car after passing out behind the wheel, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need help finding him. The suspect fell asleep behind the wheel of his 2011 dark blue or black Mercedes E350...
Comments / 2