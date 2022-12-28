ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 12

James Carroll
3d ago

im with gundy. they are forced to talk to you media clowns. wish they'd boycott all of you. the media of all walks is irresponsible with the power they have.

Reply
4
Greg Songer
3d ago

He could have been polite I suppose but, he's exactly right about people's lives being in the balance. The reporter also handled the situation very poorly. Why would she possibly expect him to make major program decisions mere moments after a loss? Stick to reporting the situation you're in.

Reply
2
Mike Kaska
3d ago

I’m with the coach here. Media clowns need to be held accountable for the terrible media they create. Try to create happy stories. Media=clowns

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Football World Is Shocked By Jim Harbaugh's Decision

The Wolverines are now trailing No. 3 TCU, 7-0, early in the first quarter on Saturday afternoon. Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy just threw a pick-six to TCU. Prior to that, the Wolverines had a truly bizarre play call on a fourth and goal from the 2-yard line. What was this,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State

On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Money Admission

Many people have thrown out a litany of accusatory and sometimes insulting reasons that Deion Sanders left Jackson State to become head coach at Colorado. But one person got clapped back extra hard. Coach Prime took to Twitter yesterday to retweet someone who accused him of going to Colorado for...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio State Player's Accusation

Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka added to the multiplying list of tampering allegations in college football. Per Matt Goldman of Big Ten Plus, Egbuka said schools have contacted him about potentially transferring. However, the sophomore is "content" at Ohio State. Fans implored the NCAA to take action to ensure...
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit

Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Blunt Admission About Alabama Transfers

On Saturday afternoon, Alabama will face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Nick Saban will be without a handful of players who were on this year's roster. Wide receiver JoJo Earle and offensive lineman Amari Knight are just a couple of Alabama players who transferred this December. Saban told reporters...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Referee Says Fiesta Bowl Made Big Mistake

A longtime NFL referee and rules expert says the Fiesta Bowl officials made a big mistake. There were several questionable calls in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Few, if any, were as big as the no-touchdown call in the first half. Michigan appeared to score a touchdown on a long...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Football World Is Furious Over Controversial Michigan Review

Michigan has found itself on the wrong side of an awful call in the Fiesta Bowl. During the second quarter of action, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy connected on a deep pass to Roman Wilson that looked like a clearcut touchdown. However, the referees overturned the score and said Wilson was down at TCU's one-yard line.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Texas Tech Responds To Lane Kiffin's Major Accusations

Late Wednesday night, an unfortunate story emerged following Texas Tech's win over Ole Miss in the TaxAct Texas Bowl. Following the game, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin said an opposing player spit at one of his own players and suggested the player uttered a racial slur at his player. "There...
LUBBOCK, TX
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama Defensive Coordinator Announcement

Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding has had somewhat of an up-and-down tenure in Tuscaloosa over the last few seasons. This year alone, Golding's unit is 10th in the nation in scoring defense (18.0 ppg), 15th in total defense (311.3 ypg) and 17th in passing defense (186.0), but also surrendered 52 points in a loss to Tennessee and could not get the critical stop it needed in a loss to LSU.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To 'Bad Call' In The Fiesta Bowl

There have been plenty of exciting plays from the first half of the Fiesta Bowl between Michigan and TCU. Unfortunately, they're being overshadowed by a controversial call. During the second quarter of play, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy connected on a touchdown pass to Roman Wilson. At least the entire sports world thought it was a touchdown.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To J.J. McCarthy's Girlfriend

J.J. McCarthy's girlfriend is having her Katherine Webb moment at the College Football Playoff. Saturday night, ESPN's camera operators appear to be fixated on the girlfriend of the Michigan Wolverines quarterback. She's been going viral on social media all evening. J.J. McCarthy is dating Katya Kuropas. The high school sweethearts...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Lee Corso Predicting Major Playoff Upset Today

The day college football fans have been waiting for is finally here - it's time for the College Football Playoff. Later this afternoon, Michigan and TCU get the party started with the first semifinal game. Not long later, the Ohio State Buckeyes face off against the reigning champion Georgia Bulldogs.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About The Fiesta Bowl Tonight

The first College Football Playoff game of the day is delivering with one of the most entertaining contests of the season. The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines and No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have combined for nearly 90 points in a game packed with big-play action. Both teams scored 20+ points apiece in the third quarter alone.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Stunning Upset

On Thursday night, Michigan fell in a stunning upset to Central Michigan at home. The Wolverines dropped their fifth game of the season in a 63-61 loss to the Chippewas, who entered the contest as a 21-point underdog. Reggie Bass, who finished the game with 16 points and seven boards,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
703K+
Followers
89K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy