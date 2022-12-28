im with gundy. they are forced to talk to you media clowns. wish they'd boycott all of you. the media of all walks is irresponsible with the power they have.
He could have been polite I suppose but, he's exactly right about people's lives being in the balance. The reporter also handled the situation very poorly. Why would she possibly expect him to make major program decisions mere moments after a loss? Stick to reporting the situation you're in.
I’m with the coach here. Media clowns need to be held accountable for the terrible media they create. Try to create happy stories. Media=clowns
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Football World Is Shocked By Jim Harbaugh's Decision
Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Money Admission
Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio State Player's Accusation
College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit
Look: Deion Sanders Reacts To Ed Reed Landing Coaching Job
Nick Saban Has Blunt Admission About Alabama Transfers
Football World Reacts To Disturbing Bowl Game Field Video
Longtime NFL Referee Says Fiesta Bowl Made Big Mistake
Football World Is Furious Over Controversial Michigan Review
There Are 5 College Football Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule
Look: Texas Tech Responds To Lane Kiffin's Major Accusations
Football World Reacts To Alabama Defensive Coordinator Announcement
Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To 'Bad Call' In The Fiesta Bowl
Look: Football World Reacts To J.J. McCarthy's Girlfriend
What Texas players said after a 27-20 loss to Washington in the Alamo Bowl
Look: Lee Corso Predicting Major Playoff Upset Today
Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About The Fiesta Bowl Tonight
College Basketball World Reacts To Stunning Upset
The Spun
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 12