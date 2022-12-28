Read full article on original website
Remembering 13 Tucson Restaurants That Closed in 2022Greyson FTucson, AZ
IE Lighthouse for the Blind raffling Super Bowl LVII ticketsThe HD PostGlendale, AZ
Supply chain issues slow Tucson’s transition to EV fleet, Mayor and city council approve infrastructure changesEdy ZooTucson, AZ
Local Chinese Restaurant to ClosureGreyson FTucson, AZ
The Best Taco in Tucson. It's Also The Simplest.Greyson FTucson, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Miss Olivia is throwing a party — with a purpose
Miss Olivia & the Interlopers are throwing a party, but they’re thinking of others through it. Dubbed “Love is Love,” the New Year’s Eve celebration is set for 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Sea of Glass Center for the Arts. It will feature five food courses, champagne toast, candy table, tarot readings, photo booth, a local goodie bag and a rooftop patio.
Arizona Is Home To 2 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America.
KOLD-TV
KMSB News 5:30-6 p.m. recurring - clipped version
Throwing a house party for New Year’s? You can face significant liabilities. The feared “tripledemic” fizzles in Arizona as cases drop during the holidays. Title 42 remains in place: Officials in Tucson have more time to find space for influx of migrants. 21-year-old woman killed after a...
Midnight Taco Drop, 'Noon Years Eve' and other ways to welcome 2023 in Tucson
As 2022 draws to a close, Downtown Tucson is preparing for its annual 'Taco Drop' and New Year's Eve celebration. Includes other venues hosting events around Tucson.
Remembering 13 Tucson Restaurants That Closed in 2022
Several popular Tucson restaurants were forced to close in 2022.Photo byJose Fontano/UnsplashonUnsplash. With 2022 coming to a close and 2023 right around the corner, it’s the perfect opportunity to look back at some of the favorite restaurants, coffee shops, bars, and food stalls we had to stay goodbye to here in Tucson over the past 12 months. There were longtime favorites and some we barely had enough time to get to know. While nowhere a complete list, these are some of the restaurants that faded into the sunset in 2022 (as well as the articles detailing the closures).
Tucson ranked as 'Underrated Beer City'
Several breweries in Tucson have been spotlighted as places to check out for underrated beer, according to craft beer pros.
Tiny home village one step closer to helping the homeless
The Homing Project has worked for the last year to make the tiny home village a reality and now they're one step closer to that goal.
Couple found dead in mobile home
The Pima County Sheriff's Department investigating a shooting at a mobile home resort. The incident occurred Dec. 28 around 10:30 a.m. near the 10000 block of South Houghton Road.
biztucson.com
Philanthropist, Restaurateur, Tucson Originals Co-Founder Don Luria Dies at 87
Tucson lost one of its most fervent community champions when Don Luria, 87, passed away after a short illness, surrounded by family, at his Tucson home on Dec. 25. He leaves a legacy of accomplishment in, business, government, education and nonprofit service across more than 50 organizations spanning 65 years.
KGUN 9
Barstool Sports hosts Tailgate Festival ahead of Arizona bowl
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl brought thousands of Wyoming and Ohio college football fans to Arizona Stadium. After Barstool had to cancel what would have been their debut bowl game last year due to COVID-19, fans were even more excited for this year's bowl game.
pasadenaweekly.com
Gabby Giffords to lead the Rose Parade
Former Arizona State Rep. Gabby Giffords was named the 2023 grand marshal by Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott. Giffords’ remarkable recovery from traumatic injuries epitomizes the 2023 theme, “Turning the Corner,” according to Wainscott. The announcement was a celebratory event on the front steps of Tournament...
rdzphotographyblog.com
Tucson – November 2022 – Toy Trains
The Gadsden Pacific Toy Train Museum is housed in a purpose built 6000 square foot building in northwest Tucson. It has numerous layouts with tracks of all gauges. The 130 volunteers for this non profit museum have spent countless hours adding an incredible amount of detail to the layouts. The...
ICS, which helps older adults and those with disabilities, looks for volunteers
Interfaith Community Services is looking for volunteers. The organization is a nonprofit that helps seniors and those with disabilities stay safe and independent in their homes.
Critical injury in train-vehicle wreck near Nogales Highway
Tucson police responded to a train and vehicle collision Thursday. The wreck was near East Teton Road and South Nogales Highway. One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
3 Arizona Cities Among The Best Places For Ringing In The New Year
WalletHub determined which US cities are the best for ringing in the new year.
thisistucson.com
50 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Dec. 29-Jan. 1 🥂🌮🎶
It's the last weekend of 2022, Tucson. How will you celebrate?. Across Tucson, you'll find LOTS of New Year's Eve events, the last couple nights of Reid Park Zoo's ZooLights, a Kwanzaa celebration at Mission Garden, whiskey flights at Batch, a plant swap .. and MORE. Of course, things can...
Border Patrol catches suspected smugglers on I-10
The U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested two U.S. citizens on Tuesday, Dec. 20 after fleeing from Willcox Station agents near Vail, Ariz.
biztucson.com
Larsen Baker Announces Two Drive-Thru Chipotle Concepts
Larsen Baker has announced that Chipotle Mexican Grill’s new drive thru concept with a mobile order pick-up lane known as Chipotlane will be coming to two of their centers in Tucson. At Broadway and Craycroft, a build to suit for lease was signed for a 2,325 square-foot, stand-alone building...
TPD investigating stabbing near Oracle and Grant Road
On December 30 2022 around 9:00 p.m., the Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing east of Oracle Road and West Grant Road.
iheart.com
Here's Where To Find The Best Bacon Cheeseburger In Tucson
Bacon cheeseburgers are an American staple at restaurants, barbecues, parties, and even family dinners. It seems like most restaurants these days have some version of the meal, but some are just better than others. Yelp has a list of the best bacon cheeseburgers in the city. According to the website,...
