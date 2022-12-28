ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

tucsonlocalmedia.com

Miss Olivia is throwing a party — with a purpose

Miss Olivia & the Interlopers are throwing a party, but they’re thinking of others through it. Dubbed “Love is Love,” the New Year’s Eve celebration is set for 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Sea of Glass Center for the Arts. It will feature five food courses, champagne toast, candy table, tarot readings, photo booth, a local goodie bag and a rooftop patio.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

KMSB News 5:30-6 p.m. recurring - clipped version

Throwing a house party for New Year’s? You can face significant liabilities. The feared “tripledemic” fizzles in Arizona as cases drop during the holidays. Title 42 remains in place: Officials in Tucson have more time to find space for influx of migrants. 21-year-old woman killed after a...
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Remembering 13 Tucson Restaurants That Closed in 2022

Several popular Tucson restaurants were forced to close in 2022.Photo byJose Fontano/UnsplashonUnsplash. With 2022 coming to a close and 2023 right around the corner, it’s the perfect opportunity to look back at some of the favorite restaurants, coffee shops, bars, and food stalls we had to stay goodbye to here in Tucson over the past 12 months. There were longtime favorites and some we barely had enough time to get to know. While nowhere a complete list, these are some of the restaurants that faded into the sunset in 2022 (as well as the articles detailing the closures).
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Barstool Sports hosts Tailgate Festival ahead of Arizona bowl

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl brought thousands of Wyoming and Ohio college football fans to Arizona Stadium. After Barstool had to cancel what would have been their debut bowl game last year due to COVID-19, fans were even more excited for this year's bowl game.
TUCSON, AZ
pasadenaweekly.com

Gabby Giffords to lead the Rose Parade

Former Arizona State Rep. Gabby Giffords was named the 2023 grand marshal by Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott. Giffords’ remarkable recovery from traumatic injuries epitomizes the 2023 theme, “Turning the Corner,” according to Wainscott. The announcement was a celebratory event on the front steps of Tournament...
PASADENA, CA
rdzphotographyblog.com

Tucson – November 2022 – Toy Trains

The Gadsden Pacific Toy Train Museum is housed in a purpose built 6000 square foot building in northwest Tucson. It has numerous layouts with tracks of all gauges. The 130 volunteers for this non profit museum have spent countless hours adding an incredible amount of detail to the layouts. The...
TUCSON, AZ
biztucson.com

Larsen Baker Announces Two Drive-Thru Chipotle Concepts

Larsen Baker has announced that Chipotle Mexican Grill’s new drive thru concept with a mobile order pick-up lane known as Chipotlane will be coming to two of their centers in Tucson. At Broadway and Craycroft, a build to suit for lease was signed for a 2,325 square-foot, stand-alone building...
TUCSON, AZ
iheart.com

Here's Where To Find The Best Bacon Cheeseburger In Tucson

Bacon cheeseburgers are an American staple at restaurants, barbecues, parties, and even family dinners. It seems like most restaurants these days have some version of the meal, but some are just better than others. Yelp has a list of the best bacon cheeseburgers in the city. According to the website,...
TUCSON, AZ

