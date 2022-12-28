Read full article on original website
Related
seattlepi.com
Critics expect chaos under Illinois bail ban despite ruling
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Critics are worried that the elimination of cash bail in Illinois starting Sunday will create chaos after a judge ruled the ban on such unconstitutional but failed to block it from taking effect. Article continues below this ad. House Republicans on Thursday urged Democrats who...
seattlepi.com
Washington sues plastic surgery provider for fake reviews
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Seattle-area plastic surgery provider is facing a federal lawsuit for allegedly posting fake positive reviews online and intimidating or bribing patients to remove negative reviews, Washington state prosecutors said Thursday. Attorney General Bob Ferguson's office says Allure Esthetic and its owner, Dr. Javad Sajan,...
seattlepi.com
Kentucky, Ohio get $1.6B to fix overloaded bridge, add span
CINCINNATI (AP) — Kentucky and Ohio will get more than $1.63 billion in federal grants to help build a new Ohio River bridge near Cincinnati and improve the existing overloaded span there, a heavily used freight route linking the Midwest and the South, officials announced Thursday. Article continues below...
seattlepi.com
Alfalfa sprout recall tied to salmonella outbreak expanded
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska company on Friday expanded a recall of alfalfa sprouts after more than a dozen cases of salmonella were linked to the food. SunSprouts Enterprises doubled its recall that was first announced Thursday, Nebraska health officials said. The 1,406 pounds (638 kilograms) of raw sprouts were distributed in 4-ounce and 2.5-pound (113-gram and 1.13-kilogram) packages to food service and grocery customers in the Midwest between late November and mid-December.
seattlepi.com
NY opens its first legal recreational marijuana dispensary
NEW YORK (AP) — The first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana in New York rung up its first sales on Thursday, opening up what is expected to be one of the country's most lucrative markets for cannabis — underscored by the dozens of unauthorized shops that have operated in the open for years.
seattlepi.com
California closing out the year with heavy rain, Sierra snow
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A new series of storms began dropping more rain on California Thursday, raising concerns that the already drenched northern and central parts of the state could see flooding when a potent atmospheric river arrives by the weekend. Article continues below this ad. In the Sierra...
seattlepi.com
Parents of 2 among 3 dead after fall in icy Arizona lake
FOREST LAKES, Ariz. (AP) — A mother and father of two as well as another parent, all Indian nationals, were the drowning victims recovered from a frigid Arizona lake. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identities of 49-year-old Narayana Muddana and his wife, Haritha Muddana, and 47-year-old Gokul Mediseti.
seattlepi.com
California deputy killed by driver, suspect dies in shootout
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Thursday by a man with a violent criminal history during a traffic stop and the suspect later died in a shootout on a freeway, authorities said. Article continues below this ad. Isaiah Cordero, 32,...
Comments / 0