ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

What channel is the Michigan game on vs. TCU football at the Fiesta Bowl in the CFP?

By Colin Gay
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IBsDq_0jwXz47100

Ohio State football is not the only Big Ten team vying for a spot in the national championship game.

After an undefeated regular season and a Big Ten championship, Michigan will return to the College Football Playoff for the second straight season and face TCU in the Fiesta Bowl Saturday at 4 p.m.

Michigan earned a spot in the Big Ten championship against Purdue with a 45-23 win on the road against Ohio State, which earned the No. 4 spot in the Playoff after USC lost in the Pac-12 championship game against Utah.

Ohio State football news:Sign up for the Ohio State Sports Insider text group with Dispatch reporters

Kirk Herbstreit remembers Citrus Bowl:Kirk Herbstreit wishes he 'would have played better' in Ohio State's 1993 Citrus Bowl vs UGA

The Wolverines have claimed 11 national championships, last being recognized as a national champion in 1997 after a perfect 12-0 season that ended with a Rose Bowl win against Washington State.

On the other side of the bracket, Ohio State will take on Georgia in the other semifinal game at the Peach Bowl Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.

Here's how to watch Michigan vs. TCU Saturday afternoon.

What time is the Michigan vs. TCU game?

Kickoff: 4 p.m., Dec. 31 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

What channel is the Michigan game on against TCU in the Fiesta Bowl?

The College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl will be shown on ESPN.

Is Michigan vs. TCU streaming?

Yes. The game will stream on any platform that offers ESPN, such as Hulu Live and YouTube TV. The game will also be on the ESPN+ app.

Who will call the Michigan vs. TCU CFP semifinal?

Sean McDonough and Todd Blackledge will call the Michigan vs. TCU game from the booth, with Molly McGrath and Tiffany Blackmon serving as sideline reporters.

What is the Michigan vs. TCU spread?

According to Tipico Sportsbook, Michigan is a 7.5-point favorite against TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines also have a -310 money line and an over/under set at 58 points.

What is the 2022 College Football Playoff schedule?

While the Wolverines face the Horned Frogs in Glendale, Arizona, No. 4 Ohio State will face No. 1 Georgia at 8 p.m. at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia.

The winners of the two games will meet at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 9.

Michigan football's 2022 schedule

  • Sept. 3: Michigan 51, Colorado State 7
  • Sept. 10: Michigan 56, Hawaii 10
  • Sept. 17: Michigan 59, UConn 0
  • Sept. 24: Michigan 34, Maryland 27
  • Oct. 1: Michigan 27, Iowa 14
  • Oct. 8: Michigan 31, Indiana 10
  • Oct. 15: Michigan 41, Penn State 17
  • Oct. 29: Michigan 29, Michigan State 7
  • Nov. 5: Michigan 52, Rutgers 17
  • Nov. 12: Michigan 34, Nebraska 3
  • Nov. 19: Michigan 19, Illinois 17
  • Nov. 26: Michigan 45, Ohio State 23
  • Dec. 3: Michigan 43, Purdue 22

Ohio State football's 2022 schedule

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WolverineDigest

Two Wolverines Back In Action As Semifinal Draws Near

Although they haven't put up gaudy numbers this season, both Andrel Anthony and AJ Henning have proven that they can make big time plays in big time moments. It doesn't get much bigger than the College Football Playoff, and it now looks like both guys might be ready to play when No. 2 Michigan kicks off against No. 3 TCU on Saturday at the Fiesta Bowl.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Stunning Upset

On Thursday night, Michigan fell in a stunning upset to Central Michigan at home. The Wolverines dropped their fifth game of the season in a 63-61 loss to the Chippewas, who entered the contest as a 21-point underdog. Reggie Bass, who finished the game with 16 points and seven boards,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Banana 101.5

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Tragedy Causes Popular Lansing Eatery to Close Temporarily

Lansing's popular Fidler's on the Grand restaurant will be closed indefinitely while its owners recuperate from serious injuries sustained during a multi-vehicle pile-up in Ohio two days before Christmas. According to multiple sources, nearly four dozen vehicles were involved in a pile-up in eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike between...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Historic Jackson home trashed by renters

It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022) Skubick with Michigan’s First Gentleman. Skubick...
JACKSON, MI
The Comeback

Jim Harbaugh chose the most Big Ten introductory music imaginable

Michigan Wolverines’ head coach Jim Harbaugh has long been known for interesting takes and references, from steak and milk to potato chips in a PB&J to “biblical” quarterback battles to love for Blue Bloods, Judge Judy, The Rockford Files, and Ted Lasso. Even by his standards, though, Harbaugh (seen above answering media questions after arriving Read more... The post Jim Harbaugh chose the most Big Ten introductory music imaginable appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Jalopnik

New Private Car Club With 2.2-Mile Track to Break Ground in Michigan

It’s an age-old dilemma when it comes to being a car enthusiast: Where can I store all of my precious toys vehicles? Most car-enthusiast homes have long conversations about dream garages or buying property to build the largest pole barn possible to work on every project our hearts (and bank accounts) desire. But there are other options without the responsibility of caring for all of that land, where you can store, show off and play with your cars: a private trackside garage getaway. Michigan happens to be getting another such club just outside of the Detroit area.
HOWELL, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

2022 brings new highs for cannabis

This year has been an absolutely wild ride. Here are a few of the many highlights that 2022 has bestowed upon us in the cannabis community:. This year, stoners of Lansing saw a wave of new dispensaries enter the city as well as expansions to already established pot shops. Herbana’s drive-through dispensary and jaw-droppingly low prices had folks from all over the city flocking to its circular building. Bazonzoes expanded and opened a second location towards the south side. Pure Roots entered the scene with a proper introduction from Lansing Mayor Andy Schor during its grand opening ceremony in September. Ascend Wellness descended upon Michigan Avenue with its budget-friendly ounces. And new signs for future Pure Options locations have appeared in three different spots throughout Lansing. Cannabis lovers can now shop in-store or online at one of the 28 licensed dispensaries in the area.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Mid-Michigan family in hospital after Ohio crash

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Mark and Lisa Taylor and their family, own a restaurant called Fidler’s on the Grand in Lansing. They are now in Ohio hospitals with injuries. The family was injured in the 46-vehicle crash that happened in Sandusky County, Ohio, and resulted in four deaths. Among those killed was 19-year-old Emma Smith […]
LANSING, MI
whmi.com

Webberville Woman Killed In 46-Car Pileup On Ohio Turnpike

A young woman from Webberville was killed in a head-on crash with a semi as part of a 46-car pileup in Ohio during the big weekend snowstorm. 19-year-old Emma Smith was among four people who died as a result of the pileup that happened around 12:30pm Friday on the Ohio Turnpike – on eastbound I-80 between state routes 53 and 4 in Gorton Township. Many others were injured according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The three who died were identified as Ohio residents.
WEBBERVILLE, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

The next big scandal at MSU?

I have a closet full of Green and White. I even have a pair of diamond-studded Spartan dangling earrings that I used to wear at every Saturday home game, during the years that my husband and I had season tickets to Michigan State University football. I have cheered myself hoarse at all manner of Spartan sports games. And I have many dear friends and former East Lansing neighbors who are, or were, employees of MSU, from deans, to faculty, to members of the administration.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy