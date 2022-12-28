What channel is the Michigan game on vs. TCU football at the Fiesta Bowl in the CFP?

Ohio State football is not the only Big Ten team vying for a spot in the national championship game.

After an undefeated regular season and a Big Ten championship, Michigan will return to the College Football Playoff for the second straight season and face TCU in the Fiesta Bowl Saturday at 4 p.m.

Michigan earned a spot in the Big Ten championship against Purdue with a 45-23 win on the road against Ohio State, which earned the No. 4 spot in the Playoff after USC lost in the Pac-12 championship game against Utah.

The Wolverines have claimed 11 national championships, last being recognized as a national champion in 1997 after a perfect 12-0 season that ended with a Rose Bowl win against Washington State.

On the other side of the bracket, Ohio State will take on Georgia in the other semifinal game at the Peach Bowl Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.

Here's how to watch Michigan vs. TCU Saturday afternoon.

What time is the Michigan vs. TCU game?

Kickoff: 4 p.m., Dec. 31 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

What channel is the Michigan game on against TCU in the Fiesta Bowl?

The College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl will be shown on ESPN.

Is Michigan vs. TCU streaming?

Yes. The game will stream on any platform that offers ESPN, such as Hulu Live and YouTube TV. The game will also be on the ESPN+ app.

Who will call the Michigan vs. TCU CFP semifinal?

Sean McDonough and Todd Blackledge will call the Michigan vs. TCU game from the booth, with Molly McGrath and Tiffany Blackmon serving as sideline reporters.

What is the Michigan vs. TCU spread?

According to Tipico Sportsbook, Michigan is a 7.5-point favorite against TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines also have a -310 money line and an over/under set at 58 points.

What is the 2022 College Football Playoff schedule?

While the Wolverines face the Horned Frogs in Glendale, Arizona, No. 4 Ohio State will face No. 1 Georgia at 8 p.m. at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia.

The winners of the two games will meet at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 9.

Michigan football's 2022 schedule

Sept. 3: Michigan 51, Colorado State 7

Michigan 51, Colorado State 7 Sept. 10: Michigan 56, Hawaii 10

Michigan 56, Hawaii 10 Sept. 17: Michigan 59, UConn 0

Michigan 59, UConn 0 Sept. 24: Michigan 34, Maryland 27

Michigan 34, Maryland 27 Oct. 1: Michigan 27, Iowa 14

Michigan 27, Iowa 14 Oct. 8: Michigan 31, Indiana 10

Michigan 31, Indiana 10 Oct. 15: Michigan 41, Penn State 17

Michigan 41, Penn State 17 Oct. 29: Michigan 29, Michigan State 7

Michigan 29, Michigan State 7 Nov. 5: Michigan 52, Rutgers 17

Michigan 52, Rutgers 17 Nov. 12: Michigan 34, Nebraska 3

Michigan 34, Nebraska 3 Nov. 19: Michigan 19, Illinois 17

Michigan 19, Illinois 17 Nov. 26: Michigan 45, Ohio State 23

Michigan 45, Ohio State 23 Dec. 3: Michigan 43, Purdue 22

Ohio State football's 2022 schedule

