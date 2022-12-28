Read full article on original website
Holiday Tournament Play Wraps Up
It was a good day for local teams as holiday tournament play wrapped up for 2022. At the State Farm Classic, the Sherrard girls lead the way with a third place finish and Mercer County went 3-1 at Erie. The Rockridge boys bounced back with two wins at Macomb to take fifth.
Fourth Quarter Rally Falls Short For Mercer County In Loss To Monmouth-Roseville
Mercer County cut a 16-point deficit down to six in the fourth quarter, but ended up losing to Monmouth-Roseville 64-48 at the Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic in Erie Thursday. Sydney Lamkin poured in 18 points for Mercer County. Maddie Hofmann added 12 in the loss. Brianna Woodward scored a game-high 22 points for the Titans.
Rockets Knocked Off By Illini Bluffs
The top-seeded Rockridge Rockets stumbled in the quarterfinals of the Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament, falling to Illini Bluffs 61-56 in overtime. Jase Whiteman led Rockridge with 20 points. Landon Bull added 17 points in the win. Rockridge was 6-31 from the three-point line in the loss. The Rockets drop to 8-3. Illini Bluffs is now 12-2.
Ewing Retires From MC Health Dept.
As the year ends, Mercer County Health Department Administer Carla Ewing is retiring. Her last day on the job was Thursday. Health Department employee Angie Litterst is taking over as the new administrator.
