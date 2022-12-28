ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, IL

wrmj.com

Holiday Tournament Play Wraps Up

It was a good day for local teams as holiday tournament play wrapped up for 2022. At the State Farm Classic, the Sherrard girls lead the way with a third place finish and Mercer County went 3-1 at Erie. The Rockridge boys bounced back with two wins at Macomb to take fifth.
MERCER COUNTY, IL
Rockets Knocked Off By Illini Bluffs

The top-seeded Rockridge Rockets stumbled in the quarterfinals of the Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament, falling to Illini Bluffs 61-56 in overtime. Jase Whiteman led Rockridge with 20 points. Landon Bull added 17 points in the win. Rockridge was 6-31 from the three-point line in the loss. The Rockets drop to 8-3. Illini Bluffs is now 12-2.
GLASFORD, IL
Ewing Retires From MC Health Dept.

As the year ends, Mercer County Health Department Administer Carla Ewing is retiring. Her last day on the job was Thursday. Health Department employee Angie Litterst is taking over as the new administrator.

