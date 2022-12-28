Read full article on original website
Best monitor stand
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A computer monitor comes with a stand, but you sometimes want to lift it higher to be at eye level. You might also have a few gadgets you wish to have available instead of storing them in a drawer. That’s...
Best heat press
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Heat press machines are essentially bigger and better versions of pressing an image onto a T-shirt with an iron. If you like creating custom clothing, whether for yourself or a business, grabbing one is essential. You don’t need to drop serious cash for a heat press either, as some starter presses barely cost into the triple digits.
Stay warm on your winter commute with these heated travel blankets
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With all the cheer of the holidays and the refreshing feeling of a brand new year around the corner, it’s easy to forget about the uncomfortable necessities of the holidays. Among the worst necessities is the dreaded holiday travel. From impatient drivers to dangerous winter conditions, accidents can happen at any time. Or everything can go perfectly, except for the cold. Whether you want to be prepared for the worst or just want to stay warm on the road, consider a heated travel blanket.
Planning to read more in the new year? Here are 8 recommendations
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Reading more is a goal for many people, but how do you turn it from a New Year’s resolution into a reality? You can start by carving out some dedicated time to read, and you may choose to make reading goals, but you’ll also need decent books to keep you turning those pages.
