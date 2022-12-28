ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

Parishes of burned Gastonia church working on next steps after Christmas Day fire

By Derek Dellinger
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pu2rr_0jwXxHZd00

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The City of Gastonia Fire Marshal said it could be days, weeks, or longer before they learn what started a Christmas Day fire at a church.

The Place Church on York Highway in South Gastonia caught fire hours after holiday services ended. The blaze, which started just after 3 p.m. Sunday, gutted the building. Firefighters were on the scene for nearly 24 hours, trying to take care of any lingering hotspots.

Gastonia church erupts in flames hours after Christmas Day service

The church’s pastor, Ron Duncan, told Queen City News that other churches in the community have reached out to offer their congregation space and a temporary home while the parishioners look at the next steps.

“There have been many,” said Duncan of the response. “I mean an overflow of support from far and near.”

Duncan said his church is determining if they’ll have Sunday services this week. He added they would have an announcement on their Facebook page by Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Man arrested for arson following Spartanburg Co. apartment fire

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been arrested after an apartment fire in Boiling Springs. According to investigators, Taqii Henderson has been arrested for arson. Henderson’s criminal history shows he previously was arrested in January 2022 for arson and pled guilty in court. The Boiling Springs Fire […]
BOILING SPRINGS, SC
focusnewspaper.com

Catawba County Holiday Office And Facility Closings

Newton, NC – Catawba County Government offices and facilities will be closed in observance of the upcoming New Year’s holidays as follows:. Catawba County Government offices will be closed Monday, January 2. The Catawba County Park System (Bakers Mountain, Mountain Creek, Riverbend and St. Stephens) will be open...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Seven people evacuated after massive house fire in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Seven people were evacuated from a home after it caught fire on Wednesday afternoon in Mooresville. The Mooresville Fire Department was called to the two-story home in the 100 block of Pink Orchard Drive in the Cherry Grove neighborhood. Everyone was evacuated safely, and no injuries...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Person shot in west Charlotte, MEDIC confirms

CHARLOTTE — One person was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday morning in west Charlotte, according to first responders. The shooting was reported around 11:30 a.m. in an area near Watson Drive, north of West Boulevard. MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9 that one patient was taken to the hospital.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Traffic Alert: Temporary closure of the Catawba County Bridge

NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Bridge will be temporarily closed for replacement, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced Friday. Officials said state contract crews plan to close a bridge on North Oliver’s Cross Road over Maiden Creek for several months starting next week. The road is set...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Crews put out two-alarm house fire in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Firefighting crews responded to a two-alarm fire at a home in Mooresville Wednesday afternoon. Heavy fire was showing when they got to the home on Pink Orchard Drive at about 3:30 p.m. The fire was quickly extinguished, fire officials said. No injuries were reported. Return to...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WNCT

‘Local Grinch’: Delivery driver accused of stealing over 50 packages in Union County, deputies say

WESLEY CHAPEL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A third-party delivery driver for Amazon was arrested for stealing over 50 unopened packages before Christmas, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.  Authorities dubbed 24-year-old Christopher Williams the “local Grinch” after investigators identified him as the person who took the packages in the town of Wesley Chapel.  […]
UNION COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

40K+
Followers
28K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy