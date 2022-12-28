Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
x1071.com
Gas Leak in Highland
There was a reported gas leak in Highland on Wednesday. The Iowa County Communications Center received a report of a gas leak on County Road Q in Highland. The Highland Fire Department and Highland EMS responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County man killed Wednesday night in head-on crash in Sauk County
December 30, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – A 20-year-old Washington County man was killed Wednesday night, December 28, 2022, when the vehicle he was riding in was hit head-on by a pickup truck traveling the wrong way on I-90/94 near Lake Delton. According to Wisconsin State Patrol...
KCRG.com
Driver uninjured after vehicle catches fire in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - On December 28th, 2022, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle on fire on Highway 61 near Rogers Road. Investigators say a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix was driving northbound on Highway 61 when smoke started coming from the engine bay of the vehicle. The driver reported that several warnings come on their dashboard before they noticed the smoke. The driver pulled the vehicle over to the shoulder of the road.
wizmnews.com
New insect, new Kwik Trip, and Hokah crash among highest internet searches for WIZM fans in 2022
An invasive insect and a popular Wisconsin comedian were hot topics for people who visited the WIZM News webpage in 2022. An analysis of searches to the website showed that the most-searched single topic, with over 14,000 hits, was the July discovery that a bug called the spotted lanternfly had arrived in Iowa.
x1071.com
Reedsburg 18-year-old arrested in deadly Sauk County crash
Details have been released in a fatal wrong-way crash in Sauk County Wednesday night. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, just before 9:30 p.m., a sedan carrying three people was heading east near Lake Delton, when a pickup truck driving the wrong way, westbound, crashed into it. One of the passengers of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, the other occupants of the car were sent to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The two individuals in the pickup truck were not injured. After investigating, signs of impairment were detected from the driver of the pickup, an 18-year-old from Reedsburg. Sobriety tests were conducted and he was arrested for operating while under the influence. He was booked into the Sauk County jail and is now facing charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, operating while suspended causing death, possession of open intoxicants, possession of intoxicants by an underage driver, and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt in duplex fire in the City of Onalaska
ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a structure fire at a duplex in the City of Onalaska Wednesday. According to a media release from the City of Onalaska Fire Department, the Onalaska Fire Department was called to a report of a structure fire at 1820 East Avenue North on Dec. 28 at 5:47 p.m.
seehafernews.com
Reedsburg Man Charged In Deadly Crash Near Lake Delton
An 18-year-old from Reedsburg is charged in connection with a deadly crash in Sauk County. The Wisconsin State Patrol says the suspect was driving the wrong way down Interstate 90 near Lake Delton Wednesday night when they hit another car head-on. One person in that car died in the crash...
thecountyline.net
Sparta man found guilty of reckless driving in Norwalk crash
A Sparta man was found guilty in Monroe County Circuit Court on Dec. 20 of a charge of reckless driving – causing bodily harm on Jan. 21, 2020, when his tractor trailer struck a vehicle on N. McGary and North streets in Norwalk, near Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers.
wiproud.com
Deadly fire ravages Wisconsin business, investigation ongoing
GENOA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A bar/restaurant in Genoa is heavily damaged following a Christmas morning fire. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says sheriff’s deputies and crews from the Genoa-Harmony Fire Department were called to the Big River Inn at 7:52 am Sunday. One person was evacuated from...
x1071.com
Multiple Vehicle Crash in Grant County
Grant County authorities responded to a multiple vehicle crash involving a semi near Potosi Thursday just after 12:30pm. The crash happened on Highway 35/61 north of Potosi. After an investigation, it was determined that 30 year old William Murray IV of Lancaster was going south in a Chevy Express van owned by Farmers Telephone Company of Lancaster. Murray reported he came over the crest of the hill and didn’t realize a John Deere tractor hauling a loaded spreader was traveling at a slower speed southbound in front of him. Murray said that he didn’t have time to stop before striking the rear of the spreader. Murray hit the spreader, and the vehicle bounced into the northbound lanes into an oncoming northbound International semi owned by Roehl (“Rail”) Transportation. The express van came to rest on its driver’s side, and blocked the northbound lanes of the highway. The northbound lanes were closed for over two hours while crews cleared the roadway and removed the semi from a ditch. Murray reported minor injuries and was evaluated at the scene by Potosi EMS and released. No other injuries were reported. The crash remains under investigation by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Christmas morning fire destroys Genoa restaurant, apartment
GENOA, Wis. (WKBT) – A Christmas morning fire destroyed a Genoa restaurant and claimed the lives of two cats. People in the Big River Bar & Grill and the tenant in the apartment upstairs were able to evacuate in time. There are no injuries reported. Several area fire departments were called in to help haul water and put out the...
thecountyline.net
Classifieds for Dec. 29
EXPERT REPAIR on most brands of appliances – 4 certified technicians to serve you. Mitby’s in Cashton, 654-5144. COMPUTER REPAIR: Contact Dave Heilman at 608-487-3271 or email [email protected] New and refurbished computers in stock. MARGIE’S ON MAIN SALON in Wilton now has a barber specializing in Fades,...
Need a ride after a few drinks this weekend? The Wis. Tavern League’s SafeRide has you covered
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – We all know Wisconsinites like to hit the bars, especially for special occasions like ringing in the New Year. The state’s Tavern League wants to remind everyone that you can always get a safe ride home. If you’ve been drinking and can’t get behind the wheel, ask the bartenders for a safe ride voucher. The...
Homeless during severe weather: Roughly 25 people used the La Crosse’s Southside Neighborhood Center
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Roughly 25 people used La Crosse’s Southside Neighborhood Center as a shelter during last week’s winter storm. La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds issued an emergency declaration that began on Wednesday, Dec. 21st, and lasted until Friday, 8 a.m. For people who live outside, finding a place to stay during severe weather can be the difference between...
Onalaska Firefighters called to duplex fire
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT)- No one was injured Wednesday night in an Onalaska duplex fire. When firefighters arrived at the duplex on East Ave North, they said they could see smoke coming from the inside of the house and found flames in the basement. The families in both units made it out safely. Assistant Fire Chief Les Norain says this fire...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Man Appears in Clark County Court for Church Break-In
A Marshfield man involved in a Neillsville church break-in earlier this year appeared in Clark County Court on Wednesday. During the last weekend of January, the United Church of Christ in Neillsville canceled their Sunday services after it was discovered there was a break-in at the church. The City of Neillsville Police Department located and questioned Trevor Harrison of Marshfield.
18-year-old arrested after fatal crash near Lake Delton
SAUK COUNTY, Wis. — An 18-year-old from Reedsburg has been arrested and charged following a crash that killed one person near Lake Delton in Sauk County. The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on I-90/94 when the 18-year-old driver of a pickup truck was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes and crashed head-on into a sedan, according to Wisconsin State...
A man’s final resting place: Amish community comes to honor a veteran’s last wish
ONTARIO, Wis. (WKBT) — The Amish are a close knit community and tend to keep to themselves. On Friday morning, they joined their English neighbors to pay tribute to a man both communities loved and respected. In a world where life moves fast, some communities prefer to take it slow. They’re people who find enjoyment in the simple things. “My...
Man, woman found fatally shot inside Juneau County home following domestic disturbance
WISC-TV/Channel3000.ELROY, Wis. — A man and woman died from gunshot wounds following a domestic disturbance at a home in rural Juneau County Wednesday night, the county’s sheriff’s office said Thursday. Juneau County dispatchers got a call about a domestic disturbance involving a gun at a home on County Highway O east of Elroy around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office…
wearegreenbay.com
Two dead after apparent murder-suicide in Central Wisconsin
TOWNSHIP OF PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead in what authorities in Central Wisconsin are labeling a murder-suicide. According to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, on December 28, around 9:00 p.m., the Juneau County Communications Center received a call regarding a potential domestic disturbance on County Road O.
