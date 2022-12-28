ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cashton, WI

Gas Leak in Highland

There was a reported gas leak in Highland on Wednesday. The Iowa County Communications Center received a report of a gas leak on County Road Q in Highland. The Highland Fire Department and Highland EMS responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.
HIGHLAND, WI
Driver uninjured after vehicle catches fire in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - On December 28th, 2022, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle on fire on Highway 61 near Rogers Road. Investigators say a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix was driving northbound on Highway 61 when smoke started coming from the engine bay of the vehicle. The driver reported that several warnings come on their dashboard before they noticed the smoke. The driver pulled the vehicle over to the shoulder of the road.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
Reedsburg 18-year-old arrested in deadly Sauk County crash

Details have been released in a fatal wrong-way crash in Sauk County Wednesday night. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, just before 9:30 p.m., a sedan carrying three people was heading east near Lake Delton, when a pickup truck driving the wrong way, westbound, crashed into it. One of the passengers of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, the other occupants of the car were sent to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The two individuals in the pickup truck were not injured. After investigating, signs of impairment were detected from the driver of the pickup, an 18-year-old from Reedsburg. Sobriety tests were conducted and he was arrested for operating while under the influence. He was booked into the Sauk County jail and is now facing charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, operating while suspended causing death, possession of open intoxicants, possession of intoxicants by an underage driver, and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.
SAUK COUNTY, WI
No one hurt in duplex fire in the City of Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a structure fire at a duplex in the City of Onalaska Wednesday. According to a media release from the City of Onalaska Fire Department, the Onalaska Fire Department was called to a report of a structure fire at 1820 East Avenue North on Dec. 28 at 5:47 p.m.
ONALASKA, WI
Reedsburg Man Charged In Deadly Crash Near Lake Delton

An 18-year-old from Reedsburg is charged in connection with a deadly crash in Sauk County. The Wisconsin State Patrol says the suspect was driving the wrong way down Interstate 90 near Lake Delton Wednesday night when they hit another car head-on. One person in that car died in the crash...
REEDSBURG, WI
Sparta man found guilty of reckless driving in Norwalk crash

A Sparta man was found guilty in Monroe County Circuit Court on Dec. 20 of a charge of reckless driving – causing bodily harm on Jan. 21, 2020, when his tractor trailer struck a vehicle on N. McGary and North streets in Norwalk, near Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers.
SPARTA, WI
Deadly fire ravages Wisconsin business, investigation ongoing

GENOA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A bar/restaurant in Genoa is heavily damaged following a Christmas morning fire. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says sheriff’s deputies and crews from the Genoa-Harmony Fire Department were called to the Big River Inn at 7:52 am Sunday. One person was evacuated from...
GENOA, WI
Multiple Vehicle Crash in Grant County

Grant County authorities responded to a multiple vehicle crash involving a semi near Potosi Thursday just after 12:30pm. The crash happened on Highway 35/61 north of Potosi. After an investigation, it was determined that 30 year old William Murray IV of Lancaster was going south in a Chevy Express van owned by Farmers Telephone Company of Lancaster. Murray reported he came over the crest of the hill and didn’t realize a John Deere tractor hauling a loaded spreader was traveling at a slower speed southbound in front of him. Murray said that he didn’t have time to stop before striking the rear of the spreader. Murray hit the spreader, and the vehicle bounced into the northbound lanes into an oncoming northbound International semi owned by Roehl (“Rail”) Transportation. The express van came to rest on its driver’s side, and blocked the northbound lanes of the highway. The northbound lanes were closed for over two hours while crews cleared the roadway and removed the semi from a ditch. Murray reported minor injuries and was evaluated at the scene by Potosi EMS and released. No other injuries were reported. The crash remains under investigation by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
Classifieds for Dec. 29

EXPERT REPAIR on most brands of appliances – 4 certified technicians to serve you. Mitby’s in Cashton, 654-5144. COMPUTER REPAIR: Contact Dave Heilman at 608-487-3271 or email [email protected] New and refurbished computers in stock. MARGIE’S ON MAIN SALON in Wilton now has a barber specializing in Fades,...
WILTON, WI
Need a ride after a few drinks this weekend? The Wis. Tavern League’s SafeRide has you covered

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – We all know Wisconsinites like to hit the bars, especially for special occasions like ringing in the New Year. The state’s Tavern League wants to remind everyone that you can always get a safe ride home. If you’ve been drinking and can’t get behind the wheel, ask the bartenders for a safe ride voucher. The...
LA CROSSE, WI
Homeless during severe weather: Roughly 25 people used the La Crosse’s Southside Neighborhood Center

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Roughly 25 people used La Crosse’s Southside Neighborhood Center as a shelter during last week’s winter storm. La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds issued an emergency declaration that began on Wednesday, Dec. 21st, and lasted until Friday, 8 a.m. For people who live outside, finding a place to stay during severe weather can be the difference between...
LA CROSSE, WI
Onalaska Firefighters called to duplex fire

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT)- No one was injured Wednesday night in an Onalaska duplex fire. When firefighters arrived at the duplex on East Ave North, they said they could see smoke coming from the inside of the house and found flames in the basement. The families in both units made it out safely. Assistant Fire Chief Les Norain says this fire...
ONALASKA, WI
Marshfield Man Appears in Clark County Court for Church Break-In

A Marshfield man involved in a Neillsville church break-in earlier this year appeared in Clark County Court on Wednesday. During the last weekend of January, the United Church of Christ in Neillsville canceled their Sunday services after it was discovered there was a break-in at the church. The City of Neillsville Police Department located and questioned Trevor Harrison of Marshfield.
MARSHFIELD, WI
Man, woman found fatally shot inside Juneau County home following domestic disturbance

WISC-TV/Channel3000.ELROY, Wis. — A man and woman died from gunshot wounds following a domestic disturbance at a home in rural Juneau County Wednesday night, the county’s sheriff’s office said Thursday. Juneau County dispatchers got a call about a domestic disturbance involving a gun at a home on County Highway O east of Elroy around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office…
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
Two dead after apparent murder-suicide in Central Wisconsin

TOWNSHIP OF PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead in what authorities in Central Wisconsin are labeling a murder-suicide. According to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, on December 28, around 9:00 p.m., the Juneau County Communications Center received a call regarding a potential domestic disturbance on County Road O.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI

