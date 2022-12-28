Grant County authorities responded to a multiple vehicle crash involving a semi near Potosi Thursday just after 12:30pm. The crash happened on Highway 35/61 north of Potosi. After an investigation, it was determined that 30 year old William Murray IV of Lancaster was going south in a Chevy Express van owned by Farmers Telephone Company of Lancaster. Murray reported he came over the crest of the hill and didn’t realize a John Deere tractor hauling a loaded spreader was traveling at a slower speed southbound in front of him. Murray said that he didn’t have time to stop before striking the rear of the spreader. Murray hit the spreader, and the vehicle bounced into the northbound lanes into an oncoming northbound International semi owned by Roehl (“Rail”) Transportation. The express van came to rest on its driver’s side, and blocked the northbound lanes of the highway. The northbound lanes were closed for over two hours while crews cleared the roadway and removed the semi from a ditch. Murray reported minor injuries and was evaluated at the scene by Potosi EMS and released. No other injuries were reported. The crash remains under investigation by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

