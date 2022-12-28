ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Saturday morning news update

In this update, a good samaritan jumped into action to help Springfield Police get out of a dangerous situation with a robbery suspect, 57-year-old Edith Ortiz was arrested after police responded to reports of a man shooting out windows at MGM Springfield, and Southwest Airlines continues to struggle after canceling another 2,500 flights today. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 hospitalized after fire on Canon Circle

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The latest on a fire that broke out at an apartment building on Canon Circle in Springfield early Friday morning. Western Mass News spoke with several neighbors who said they woke up Friday morning to a fleet of first responders putting out the blaze. “I was sleeping...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Eyewitness News

Police arrest wrong-way driver on New Years Eve morning

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB) - A Hartford man has been arrested after driving the wrong way on I-91 Saturday morning. Police say they received calls of a wrong-way driver on I-91 south in Windsor Locks around 5:38 a.m. Police say he was traveling in the right lane when he struck...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
westernmassnews.com

Local police increase patrols for New Year’s Eve

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Many local police departments will be stepping up patrols Saturday night, attempting to keep the roads a little safer. New Year’s Eve is often considered the biggest party day of the year, celebrated with champagne, and staying up until midnight to ring in 2023. However, if you are sipping on champagne, you’ll want to plan how you’re getting home safely before you have your first drink. The national safety council estimates 408 people may die on U.S. roads this New Year’s holiday.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NBC Connecticut

Man Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash on I-84 West in Hartford

A man has serious injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 84 west in Hartford on Saturday morning. State police said a 21-year-old Manchester man was traveling in the left lane of four when he lost control while negotiating a right curve. After he lost control, troopers said the man's...
HARTFORD, CT
MassLive.com

Neely Murray, a ‘ray of sunshine,’ died in West Springfield crash

Neely Murray has been identified as the 25-year-old victim killed along with her dog in a West Springfield crash days before Christmas, sources informed MassLive. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, at around 5:34 p.m., West Springfield police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Piper Road near Monastery Avenue. Once authorities arrived on the scene, first responders found a 25-year-old woman seriously injured and rushed her to a local hospital for treatment, according to officials.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Easthampton fire crews respond to an accidental fire started by snow globe

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Fire crews responded to a small, accidental fire inside an apartment complex Thursday that was started by a snow globe. Fire officials said the snow globe’s position on the coffee table attracted light that was refracted and magnified onto a nearby piece of cardboard and Styrofoam. It brought the materials to ignition temperatures.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
WTNH

Hartford man arrested for DUI, driving the wrong-way on I-91 south

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was arrested after driving the wrong-way while under the influence on I-91 southbound in Windsor Locks on Saturday. According to state police, a man was driving northbound in the southbound side on I-91 ahead of Exit 40 when it crashed into another car while speeding around 5:38 […]
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Local restaurants prepare for New Year's Eve

Local animal sanctuary accepting Christmas tree donations to feed their goats and sheep. Local animal sanctuary accepting Christmas tree donations to feed their goats and sheep. 2 Springfield men facing charges after allegedly assaulting an undercover officer. Updated: 15 minutes ago. 2 Springfield men facing charges after allegedly assaulting an...
GREENFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy